Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:16:21 PM
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:12:12 PM
Pen to Utd. But a foul on the WBA player seconds beforehand.

Now being shown in the aftermath, not reviewed by VAR at the time. Just appalling incompetence.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:16:29 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:15:14 PM
When even Peter Walton is saying they got it wrong you know they've made a mistake.
Even Rio Ferdinand can't defend any of it.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:19:35 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:07:08 PM
Yeah, but people hated him more because he played for us and he was a wee bit special and not a mediocre, overrated, buck-toothed penalty taking, diving c*nt.


Disagree.  They hated him from the start because of his perceived cheating at the World Cup.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:20:21 PM
this just gets worse and worse. The foul on the WBA lad before the pen award....

wow
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:20:21 PM
I see a specsavers advert for Coote after he retires.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:20:45 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:11:32 PM
Theyre both...footballers? Struggling with the (odd) comparison.


Both perceived as cheats.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:21:03 PM
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 10:20:21 PM
I see a specsavers advert for Coote after he retires.

 ;D ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:21:25 PM
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 10:20:21 PM
I see a specsavers advert for Coote after he retires.

"Cheetah" ad
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:22:28 PM
Come on, where's Bilic?
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:23:41 PM
Bilic surprisingly calm
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:24:25 PM
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 10:22:28 PM
Come on, where's Bilic?

They are still trying get him down from the ceiling.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:25:04 PM
Disappointingly calm from Slaven there
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:25:59 PM
Bilic sounded like he'd just been coughing his Covid into the referee's changing room.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:26:05 PM
Some good results today. Man City slowly dropping out of the title race, Ole's job is safe ... A win for us tomorrow, and it will be a pretty good weekend.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:27:06 PM
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 10:25:04 PM
Disappointingly calm from Slaven there

i think he mentioned "small West Brom".
Its clear he feels victimised and does not feel speaking out will make any difference except for maybe another personal fine or suspension
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:30:09 PM
Even Peter 'the ref got it right' Walton said it was a poor decision to overturn the penalty and sets a terrible precedent.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:48:45 PM
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:30:09 PM
Even Peter 'the ref got it right' Walton said it was a poor decision to overturn the penalty and sets a terrible precedent.
He's a bellend. He said the same thing about the Villa penalty, and the situations were markedly different.
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:56:29 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:48:45 PM
He's a bellend. He said the same thing about the Villa penalty, and the situations were markedly different.

How are they different?  They both seemingly were overturned because the defender also got a touch on the ball.  That has not been a reason to overturn a call the whole season until now as LFC fans should be well aware. 
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:56:48 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:26:05 PM
Some good results today. Man City slowly dropping out of the title race, Ole's job is safe ... A win for us tomorrow, and it will be a pretty good weekend.

A win and we just quietly tick over with all the pundits saying its wide open to drum up drama but if were not clear with breathing space by Xmas Ill be very surprised.  Yes we have injuries but were a relentless machine driven by the best manager in the world.
The only team we need to be worried about are city and the more points they drop the better.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 10:59:48 PM
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:56:29 PM
How are they different?  They both seemingly were overturned because the defender also got a touch on the ball.  That has not been a reason to overturn a call the whole season until now as LFC fans should be well aware.
Because the Brighton player kicked the ball and made the ball deviate from its path?

Fernandes didn't touch the ball.
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 11:10:10 PM
If you were to create the archetypal Manc in a science lab it would look and sound like Paul Scholes....a pasty-faced, beady-eyed, whiney, scruffy little twat who smells of cheese and onion pasties...
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 11:11:48 PM
Just catching up to this thread :lmao

David Coote at it again, United penalty by a dodgy decision and buck tooth taking it. Fucking hell if these c*nts were actually any good they would walk away with the league the amount of favourable decisions the get.

On another note that takes the pressure off the apprentice Ole so that's a silver lining
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 11:16:35 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 05:02:28 PM
Btw did they say earlier that Dean Smith had been one of the managers to want 5 subs? I could have sworn they were one of the teams crying about it being an unfair advantage.
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2020/11/premier-league-managers-15-5-in-favour-of-five-sub-rule-as-klopp-details-meeting/

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 11:30:27 PM
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:56:29 PM
How are they different?  They both seemingly were overturned because the defender also got a touch on the ball.  That has not been a reason to overturn a call the whole season until now as LFC fans should be well aware.

I thought that as well, the United player did seem to touch it on re-play.

Just like Fab V Sheff U.
 :P
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 11:32:46 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:59:48 PM
Because the Brighton player kicked the ball and made the ball deviate from its path?

Fernandes didn't touch the ball.

Based on what I saw Fernandes did touch the ball.  Both calls are seemingly the same.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 11:36:13 PM
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:32:46 PM
Based on what I saw Fernandes did touch the ball.  Both calls are seemingly the same.

The difference is Fernandez was man first

Was a pen and certainly wasnt a clear and obvious error

The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Yesterday at 11:44:58 PM
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:36:13 PM
The difference is Fernandez was man first

Was a pen and certainly wasnt a clear and obvious error

Im not disputing the call.  What Im saying is the reason both penalties were overturned today is seemingly some new logic that the PGMOL came up with as it has never been a reason to overturn the call before.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Today at 02:17:52 AM
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:56:29 PM
How are they different?  They both seemingly were overturned because the defender also got a touch on the ball.  That has not been a reason to overturn a call the whole season until now as LFC fans should be well aware.

yep, before this round of games those type of challenges/penalties awarded weren't overturned. Both of them had slight touches on the ball and then had contact with the attacker in the box.
 
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:
Im not disputing the call.  What Im saying is the reason both penalties were overturned today is seemingly some new logic that the PGMOL came up with as it has never been a reason to overturn the call before.

I do want to know when this "new logic" was implemented, like as you said they haven't been overturned previously before this round.

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
« Reply #948 on: Today at 04:26:48 AM »
Late night, three bottles of wine consumed between myself and Mrs. Spion and I check yesterday's scores and see the Poverty Revellers won 1-0 against West Brom. Surprise result as I expected them to lose, but seeing the score I fully expected if to be Penandes with a penalty that won it.

I was correct.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Just  :lmao :lmao :lmao
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA
