Pen to Utd. But a foul on the WBA player seconds beforehand.
When even Peter Walton is saying they got it wrong you know they've made a mistake.
Yeah, but people hated him more because he played for us and he was a wee bit special and not a mediocre, overrated, buck-toothed penalty taking, diving c*nt.
Theyre both...footballers? Struggling with the (odd) comparison.
I see a specsavers advert for Coote after he retires.
I am all for authoritarian rule
Come on, where's Bilic?
Disappointingly calm from Slaven there
Even Peter 'the ref got it right' Walton said it was a poor decision to overturn the penalty and sets a terrible precedent.
He's a bellend. He said the same thing about the Villa penalty, and the situations were markedly different.
Some good results today. Man City slowly dropping out of the title race, Ole's job is safe ... A win for us tomorrow, and it will be a pretty good weekend.
How are they different? They both seemingly were overturned because the defender also got a touch on the ball. That has not been a reason to overturn a call the whole season until now as LFC fans should be well aware.
Btw did they say earlier that Dean Smith had been one of the managers to want 5 subs? I could have sworn they were one of the teams crying about it being an unfair advantage.
Because the Brighton player kicked the ball and made the ball deviate from its path?Fernandes didn't touch the ball.
Based on what I saw Fernandes did touch the ball. Both calls are seemingly the same.
The difference is Fernandez was man first Was a pen and certainly wasnt a clear and obvious error
Im not disputing the call. What Im saying is the reason both penalties were overturned today is seemingly some new logic that the PGMOL came up with as it has never been a reason to overturn the call before.
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.48]