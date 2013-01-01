« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,873
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #920 on: Today at 10:16:02 PM
Scholes is such a typical whiny little Manc isn't he.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,092
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #921 on: Today at 10:16:11 PM
Quote from: a little break on Today at 10:13:19 PM
The fact that Rio Ferdinand had to literally say "Paul, stop" says it all.
Ferdinand just said Utd got so many cheap fouls it's ridiculous, well done Rio.
Logged

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,439
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #922 on: Today at 10:16:21 PM
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:12:12 PM
Pen to Utd. But a foul on the WBA player seconds beforehand.

Now being shown in the aftermath, not reviewed by VAR at the time. Just appalling incompetence.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,941
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #923 on: Today at 10:16:29 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:15:14 PM
When even Peter Walton is saying they got it wrong you know they've made a mistake.
Even Rio Ferdinand can't defend any of it.
Logged

Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,710
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #924 on: Today at 10:19:35 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 10:07:08 PM
Yeah, but people hated him more because he played for us and he was a wee bit special and not a mediocre, overrated, buck-toothed penalty taking, diving c*nt.


Disagree.  They hated him from the start because of his perceived cheating at the World Cup.
Logged

macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,184
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #925 on: Today at 10:20:21 PM
this just gets worse and worse. The foul on the WBA lad before the pen award....

wow
« Last Edit: Today at 10:22:01 PM by macmanamanaman »
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,092
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #926 on: Today at 10:20:21 PM
I see a specsavers advert for Coote after he retires.
Logged

Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,710
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #927 on: Today at 10:20:45 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:11:32 PM
Theyre both...footballers? Struggling with the (odd) comparison.


Both perceived as cheats.
Logged

Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,710
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #928 on: Today at 10:21:03 PM
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 10:20:21 PM
I see a specsavers advert for Coote after he retires.

 ;D ;D
Logged

macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,184
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #929 on: Today at 10:21:25 PM
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 10:20:21 PM
I see a specsavers advert for Coote after he retires.

"Cheetah" ad
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,579
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #930 on: Today at 10:22:28 PM
Come on, where's Bilic?
Logged

macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,184
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #931 on: Today at 10:23:41 PM
Bilic surprisingly calm
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,897
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #932 on: Today at 10:24:25 PM
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 10:22:28 PM
Come on, where's Bilic?

They are still trying get him down from the ceiling.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,579
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #933 on: Today at 10:25:04 PM
Disappointingly calm from Slaven there
Logged

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,873
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #934 on: Today at 10:25:59 PM
Bilic sounded like he'd just been coughing his Covid into the referee's changing room.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,878
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #935 on: Today at 10:26:05 PM
Some good results today. Man City slowly dropping out of the title race, Ole's job is safe ... A win for us tomorrow, and it will be a pretty good weekend.
Logged

macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,184
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Reply #936 on: Today at 10:27:06 PM
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 10:25:04 PM
Disappointingly calm from Slaven there

i think he mentioned "small West Brom".
Its clear he feels victimised and does not feel speaking out will make any difference except for maybe another personal fine or suspension
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly
