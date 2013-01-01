The fact that Rio Ferdinand had to literally say "Paul, stop" says it all.
Pen to Utd. But a foul on the WBA player seconds beforehand.
When even Peter Walton is saying they got it wrong you know they've made a mistake.
Yeah, but people hated him more because he played for us and he was a wee bit special and not a mediocre, overrated, buck-toothed penalty taking, diving c*nt.
Theyre both...footballers? Struggling with the (odd) comparison.
I see a specsavers advert for Coote after he retires.
I am all for authoritarian rule
Come on, where's Bilic?
Disappointingly calm from Slaven there
