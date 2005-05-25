« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November

Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:35:26 PM
I would prefer a draw today.

Me too. But if I had to choose, I'd go for a Spurs win, so I'm happy they scored first.

Still hoping for a draw.
how many times, how many times from Guardiola  :P
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 05:14:00 PM
They can't, they're too busy saying it's a cast-iron penalty. Whenever Mo wins one, it's obvious he's dived after minimal contact...
Like we say every week, imagine if that had been Mo going down like Trezeguet did.
All things considered, Ederson is a pretty shocking goalkeeper.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.

But I thought City could defend now?
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:35:38 PM
They are now, they're just sticking with their decisions the majority of the time.

Maybe the last couple of games, but they didn't do earlier on otherwise Pickford would have gone.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:35:21 PM
Ederson is absolutely horrendous. Truly awful.
Adrian would have done better than that.
Son goal for Spurs on 5' - https://streamja.com/0PRv1 & https://streamable.com/mcgs46 & https://streamable.com/vfnl7f

^ obviously a close-up of Pep in his cardie on the sidelines was more important that showing the actual match...

Spurs will sit in and counter for the rest of the match now.  This is right up Mourinho's street.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:37:03 PM
Maybe the last couple of games, but they didn't do earlier on otherwise Pickford would have gone.

If the VAR referee feels an error has been made the referee will go over to the screen and have a look at it. That's how it works now. The problem with the Pickford incident was Coote not knowing the laws of the game.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:36:30 PM
how many times, how many times from Guardiola  :P

How many times you ask?

It is worth remembering that this is the worst start under Guardiola in the Premier League. It makes you wonder how things would further slide if they don't win today.
Jesus Saves!
Great block Jesus
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:13:50 PM
What a nice goal from Wellbeck.

There was a mad stat on the bbc text commentary that only Fowler has more away goals at Villa Park then Welbeck, with 5, in the Premier League
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:39:19 PM
If the VAR referee feels an error has been made the referee will go over to the screen and have a look at it. That's how it works now. The problem with the Pickford incident was Coote not knowing the laws of the game.

I remember the excuse they gave for it not happening. I didn't believe it then and I don't believe now. How can an official not know that ruling? It's laughable but very telling of our system of match officials.
Kane offside?

Yes, no need to have been either.
I'd take a draw today. City will fuck it up so if there has to be a winner I suppose Spurs slightly edge out for me.
Youd have a contender for goal of the season if Kane wasnt offside. Gorgeous play.
No need at all for Kane to be offside there. Son should've had one himself anyway.
Unnecessary offside by kane  :no
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:26:48 PM
No Martin Tyler for a big game. You fucking love to see it.

Just makes it more likely he does our game tomorrow. Would rather he got his 1 shift out of the way early.
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:37:55 PM
Son goal for Spurs on 5' - https://streamja.com/0PRv1 & https://streamable.com/mcgs46 & https://streamable.com/vfnl7f

^ obviously a close-up of Pep in his cardie on the sidelines was more important that showing the actual match...
Hahah. I was just moaning to the wife about that.
Is Rodri any good ?
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:47:01 PM
Is Rodri any good ?
He wouldn't get on our bench.
Draw please. But if I had to pick a winner then Spurs, even though they are getting annoying and I hate Kane
Why are they apologising for bad language?  Its a football match ffs.
Similar start from City against us before they settled in and worked out how best to play against our tactics.  Expecting them to slowly gain control towards the end of the half.
Can't see city failing to score here
Quote from: In Fowler We Trust on Today at 05:48:13 PM
Why are they apologising for bad language?  Its a football match ffs.
Wankers.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:30:12 PM
Just havent seen VAR overturn a call like that so its odd.  Granted Brighton probably deserve a call to go their way but if Im LFC I have that replay always on the ready to send to the league on every marginal call that goes against us.
think this is exactly the point. I still am undecided on if that's a pen or not, but those pen calls haven't been really overturned this year which is why I think Smith is making the point.

on another note, how overrated is Ederson?
Is there a more unlikeable player in the league than Kyle Walker?
I normally hate it when teams are criticised for playing out from the back but Spurs do look pretty sketchy when they try, with how front heavy they are you'd think they would be a bit more direct.
From twitter

Not saying that Villa penalty should have stood but I'm sure when the pen against Fabinho was given for Sheff Utd we were told that winning the ball first doesn't matter if you still follow through and catch the man. Must just be a week-by-week thing.
Are the players micd up?

My feed is so loud
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:52:32 PM
Is there a more unlikeable player in the league than Kyle Walker?

Just from the games today, Grealish and Kane beat him hands down for me.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:53:17 PM
Are the players micd up?

My feed is so loud

Just the two moaniest teams in the league playing in an empty stadium.
Every time Son scores the commentators finds a way to make it about Kane
