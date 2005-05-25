I would prefer a draw today.
They can't, they're too busy saying it's a cast-iron penalty. Whenever Mo wins one, it's obvious he's dived after minimal contact...
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.
They are now, they're just sticking with their decisions the majority of the time.
Ederson is absolutely horrendous. Truly awful.
Maybe the last couple of games, but they didn't do earlier on otherwise Pickford would have gone.
Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaH_skT4r8c
how many times, how many times from Guardiola
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
What a nice goal from Wellbeck.
If the VAR referee feels an error has been made the referee will go over to the screen and have a look at it. That's how it works now. The problem with the Pickford incident was Coote not knowing the laws of the game.
No Martin Tyler for a big game. You fucking love to see it.
Son goal for Spurs on 5' - https://streamja.com/0PRv1 & https://streamable.com/mcgs46 & https://streamable.com/vfnl7f^ obviously a close-up of Pep in his cardie on the sidelines was more important that showing the actual match...
Is Rodri any good ?
Why are they apologising for bad language? Its a football match ffs.
Just havent seen VAR overturn a call like that so its odd. Granted Brighton probably deserve a call to go their way but if Im LFC I have that replay always on the ready to send to the league on every marginal call that goes against us.
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.26]