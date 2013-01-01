Will probably watch the Spurs-City match and swerve the rest in favour of Match of the Day on Saturday - all too risky to end up on the sofa watching crap football all day when it's all televised, so I'm trying to watch less
I know it's quite early to care, but what does everyone want from the Spurs-City game? Does what you want from it depend on our result?
Being sensible about it, a Spurs win is probably the best result in the long run.
Id be fairly delighted with a draw though.
A City win would have me thinking they might put a run together, think theyre home to Fulham the following week.