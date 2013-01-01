« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November  (Read 406 times)

Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Thank God. This international break has lasted 74 years.

SATURDAY 21ST NOVEMBER

Newcastle V Chelsea  12:30  BT SPORT   
Aston Villa V Brighton    15:00  BT SPORT
Spurs V Man City  17:30  SKY SPORTS   
Man Utd V West Brom  20:00  BT SPORT   


SUNDAY 22ND NOVEMBER
      
Fulham V Everton  12:00  BBC1   
Sheff Utd V West Ham  14:00 SKY SPORTS   
Leeds V Arsenal  16:30  SKY SPORTS   
Liverpool V Leicester  19:15  SKY SPORTS   


MONDAY 23RD NOVEMBER
      
Burnley V Crystal Palace  17:30  SKY SPORTS   
Wolves V Southampton  20:00  SKY SPORTS   
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Only 4 matches of interest really

Spurs v man City
Ours
Leeds v arsenal
Wolves v Southampton (only interested in Southampton continued form)

Rest is a lot of dross and utd might actually win a home game
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Will probably watch the Spurs-City match and swerve the rest in favour of Match of the Day on Saturday - all too risky to end up on the sofa watching crap football all day when it's all televised, so I'm trying to watch less ;D

I know it's quite early to care, but what does everyone want from the Spurs-City game?  Does what you want from it depend on our result?
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : https://www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& https://www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : https://www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


Lots of stream sites & match highlights - and more info for the 2020/21 season : https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams etc) for 2020/21' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK. :wave


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : https://www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com

www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020%E2%80%9321_Premier_League : https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Will probably watch the Spurs-City match and swerve the rest in favour of Match of the Day on Saturday - all too risky to end up on the sofa watching crap football all day when it's all televised, so I'm trying to watch less ;D

I know it's quite early to care, but what does everyone want from the Spurs-City game?  Does what you want from it depend on our result?

Being sensible about it, a Spurs win is probably the best result in the long run.

Id be fairly delighted with a draw though.

A City win would have me thinking they might put a run together, think theyre home to Fulham the following week.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
City have a decent run of fixtures coming up, so I would be delighted if Spurs took something from this game. And Spurs' fixtures get a bit harder too, so I think a Spurs win would be great if they could manage it.

I had forgotten United haven't won a home game all season! :D
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
Definitely want a Spurs win.

Everton and United surely can't fuck those fixtures up. The thug is back up front for Everton as well.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd November
I had forgotten United haven't won a home game all season! :D

