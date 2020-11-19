Poll

Who wins?

Betty Blue VS
Samie
Hazell VS
Elzar
DeFacto VS
GerryAttrick
Drinks Sangria VS
AndyMuller

Voting closes: November 19, 2020, 10:25:08 AM

10's Draft - Quarter Finals

10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« on: Today at 10:25:08 AM »
Betty Blue




VS


Samie



====================================


Hazell




VS



Elzar




====================================


DeFacto




VS


GerryAttrick




====================================



Drinks Sangria


GOALKEEPER: ALISSON BECKER



VS


AndyMuller

Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:28:38 AM »
Betty - I know Messi is a genius, but then Salah and Hazard are two of the best wingers of the last 10 years and I much prefer Betty's midfield. Will understand if Samie wins this though.

Gerry - Great midfield as well as his centre back partnership and again his forward line just edges it for me. Think DeFacto loses a lot with Aubameyang on the right instead of central or left. DeFacto does has 2 brilliant fullbacks which could tilt it his way.

Andy - Both have their positives and negatives attacking wise, and couldn't seperate them. Went by the defensive situation. Think DS would struggle to handle Andy's attack more and Kante is left with a lot of work as there is 3 creative players on the ball in Andy's team. Andy has a strong defence too but one thats very capable of contributing to the attack.
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:18:27 PM »
Ah me old mucker Elizabeth, sorry mate but I'm going to have to batter you.  8)
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:42:29 PM »
Come on! Look at the state of Sangria's back 4 compared to mine!
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:43:52 PM »
Looking tight with the voting here, boys.
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:53:27 PM »
A vote for Samie means a vote to end the tyrannical reign of Betty as the head of the High Table.
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:04:50 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:42:29 PM
Come on! Look at the state of Sangria's back 4 compared to mine!
For the last 6 years of the decade, Sagna didn't even make 100 club appearances, and Hummels likes to step out a bit much... I think Manolas handles Vardy's pace and RVP dropping deep causes Pepe a nightmare chasing.
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:21:35 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:28:38 AM
Betty - I know Messi is a genius, but then Salah and Hazard are two of the best wingers of the last 10 years and I much prefer Betty's midfield. Will understand if Samie wins this though.

Gerry - Great midfield as well as his centre back partnership and again his forward line just edges it for me. Think DeFacto loses a lot with Aubameyang on the right instead of central or left. DeFacto does has 2 brilliant fullbacks which could tilt it his way.

Andy - Both have their positives and negatives attacking wise, and couldn't seperate them. Went by the defensive situation. Think DS would struggle to handle Andy's attack more and Kante is left with a lot of work as there is 3 creative players on the ball in Andy's team. Andy has a strong defence too but one thats very capable of contributing to the attack.

Cheers for the breakdown, Auba plays on the left more now, but he can play on either flank and has played there in the past.
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:29:50 PM »
I would like to point out the following:

Wijnaldum on the Right of a 3 man midfield?

Pirlo not the Deep Lying Palymaker?

Bonucci in a 2 man Defence?


A Falcon upfront?

Clearly this man hasn't a scooby my Rawk brethren.
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:44:28 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:04:50 PM
For the last 6 years of the decade, Sagna didn't even make 100 club appearances, and Hummels likes to step out a bit much... I think Manolas handles Vardy's pace and RVP dropping deep causes Pepe a nightmare chasing.

I don't even know who Manolas, De Vrij or that other midfielder you've got are!  ;D

In the middle of the 10's, Di Maria was stinking the place out at OT!
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:49:18 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:44:28 PM
I don't even know who Manolas, De Vrij or that other midfielder you've got are!  ;D

In the middle of the 10's, Di Maria was stinking the place out at OT!

Di Maria had one season at United though. He was fine everywhere else.
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:50:32 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:49:18 PM
Di Maria had one season at United though. He was fine everywhere else.

Couldn't hack it in the best league in the world though.
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:51:11 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:50:32 PM
Couldn't hack it in the best league in the world though.

More like he wasn't arsed with van Gaal  :D
Re: 10's Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:52:44 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:51:11 PM
More like he wasn't arsed with van Gaal  :D

True  ;D

RVP aswell though, he spent the latter half of the decade in Turkey ffs!
