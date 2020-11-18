Poll

Who wins?

ELZAR
TUBBY

Voting closes: November 18, 2020, 06:16:01 AM

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: SURVIVOR SERIES VII FINAL PART 2  (Read 83 times)

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,007
SURVIVOR SERIES VII FINAL PART 2
« on: Today at 06:16:01 AM »
ELZAR

Quote from: Elzar on November  8, 2020, 11:35:29 PM
Goldberg




British Bulldog




Rey Mysterio




Rock n Roll express


TUBBY

Quote from: ubb! please on November  9, 2020, 12:38:05 PM
The Rock




The Big Boss Man




The Texas Tornado, Kerry von Erich




Bruiser Brody




RVD


Put us out of our misery!
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,198
  • Bam!
Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VII FINAL PART 2
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:15:40 AM »
This is a slobber knocker. This is the PPV final match (or maybe we'll see each other on RAW again tomorrow)
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,484
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VII FINAL PART 2
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:47:06 AM »
Fight forever *clap clap clap clap clap*
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,683
Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VII FINAL PART 2
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:42:42 PM »
Should've made it a 60 minute Iron Man match. Although fatty wouldn't get up after the first pin.  ;D
Logged

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,484
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VII FINAL PART 2
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:50:55 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:42:42 PM
Should've made it a 60 minute Iron Man match. Although fatty wouldn't get up after the first pin.  ;D

Just wave a pancake under my nose.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,198
  • Bam!
Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VII FINAL PART 2
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:54:12 PM »


Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 12:50:55 PM
Just wave a pancake under my nose.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 