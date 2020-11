Think it's supposed to mean, the pace he hit the ball made it easier for a slight touch on the ball to take it away from goal, such as a fingertip save, might have scored had he took the shot a little softer.



Nah.. It's for one of those shots that is struck really well, usually from quite close range, but goes straight down the keepers throat. Had he scuffed it, it would have gone either side of the keeper and in.has always annoyed me.. Like dribbling a shot straight at the keeper is any better than thunderblasting it against the post or something.