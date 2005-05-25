« previous next »
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« on: Yesterday at 07:56:06 PM »
This has been moved from the Everton thread by popular demand as it was distracting from the main thrust of that thread, to take the piss out of EFC and all their works.

Herewith volume I;

RAWK Compendium of Footballing Terms -This has been compiled from the learned discussion from many contributors to the FC Class and Dignity thread about the definitions of various footballing terms.

Athletic - A subtly racist expression used about Black players.

Carthorse - Slow and laboured, ponderous, milk turns quicker, clumsy and ungainly. Often with a lack of ability more than just a lack of ability - McGuire, or a burly lower league centre forward who delights in bullying skilful PL centre backs at corners in FA cup ties, often broadcast on the BBC , Matt Smith

Chancer - A one hit wonder. Not seen so much now but typified in the past by the likes of Stan Bowles or someone who won a keepy uppy competition whilst wearing a full length racoon coat and cuddling two dolly birds in satin hot pants. Played for managers like Malcolm Allison, also pictured in fur coat or a bath with a bottle of champagne and a cigar.

Clowns - Repeatedly making game changing mistake. More at home in a circus or a gurning competition. Divides opinion amongst their own supporters - Pickford, Phil Jones

Enforcer - The aggression of a yard dog but technically very good and tactically very astute - Mascherano, Gattuso, Souness

Enigma - A luxury player who has a poor agent who cant arrange any high profile media stunts.

Hes not that type of player - Used by lazy pundits to describe a player, usually a forward or attacking midfielder, whose wild and petulant challenge seriously injures a fellow professional. Two such incidents occurred at Goodison Park instigated by Son Heung-Min and Richarlison

Journey man - An honest chap who plys his trade in the lower leagues and regularly features in televised FA Cup ties. Steve Yates Tranmere

Little yard dog - Hard tackling midfielder, scared of no one, small, aggressive, mobile niggly fouls - Mascherano, Sammy Lee (qv Terrier)

Lock picker - Can unlock a defence with one pass often delivered from his wand of a left foot

Luxury player - Luxury players sought to hide their lack of application by carrying out bizarre publicity stunts such as Duncan MacKenzie jumping over a mini. They also frequented night clubs where they were pictured with a bottle of champagne and the ubiquitous dolly bird. Shankly and Revie had no luxury players in their teams. Marsh and Bowles were the definition of luxury players.

Midfield general - A midfield general would be someone who can carry out all of the main requirements of midfield players to a very high standard , with added leadership qualities. Wears the armband with pride and never flich from any challenge. Henderson being a contemporary example, Souness in decades gone by

Playmaker - Sprays passes from a central midfield position but noted for his economy of effort - Jan Molby

Show pony - A player who constantly performs flicks, tricks and stepovers without end product and a reluctance to head the ball. Often out of position defending corners. Generally of Iberian origin but occasionally from the Baltic States. Initially it was thought that Cristiano Ronaldo was a show pony but he outgrew that phase.

Squad player - A player who makes the numbers up, occasionally sits on the bench and is only called on to the pitch in a dire emergency. Steven Caulker fits the bill. Everton have a lot of squad players and provide loan squad players to other teams.

Terrier - Tenacious Jack Russell type player. Small, aggressive, fearless, quick, can be cute but also show their teeth when necessary. Can also be highly vocal at times and ruffle the feathers of opponents. - Alan Ball, Billy Bremner (qv Little yard dog).

Utility player - Fallen out of use due to the seven man substitute rule. Prior to multi substitutions a utility player could cover several positions, none of them very well. The concept of utility player seems to be creeping back into use such as Can Robertson play at LCB?

Yard dog - Thug. As well as being a bit shit, slow and a reckless tackler the archetypal yard dog should be hard as nails and look a bit scary. Offer nothing but aggression to the team - Terry Hurlock, Ron Chopper Harris, Bulldog Bailey, Lee Cattermole, Vinnie Jones (the yard dogs yard dog)




Offline So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:07:27 PM »
RAWK Cliché compendium  Volume II

Ale house team  Consists of a majority of agricultural players. Fallen out of use due to influx of more skilled foreign players to replace the locally born journeymen who made up an ale house team.  The expression owes its origins to W Shanklys definition of Southampton.

Box to box midfielder  Limited skill but has a good engine. See Danny Murphy

Competition winner  A relative unknown bought for a significant fee on the strength of a Youtube compilation who plays for 50 minutes, is substituted and then languishes in the reserves until going back to the Nagorny-Karabakh League Division 2. See Ali Dia

Crab  A player who would mostly pass the ball sideways. A crab would often get a nose bleed if they crossed to halfway line. See Ray Wilkins

Fanny merchant  A 1970s version of the show pony (not a reference to sexual prowess) but even more ridiculed in the days of mud bath pitches and legendary hard men like Smith and Hunter. See Stan Bowles, Rodney Marsh

Fox in the box  Something of an over rated goal hanger who scores tap ins but doesnt provide any other contribution to the team effort eg pressing from the front, tackling back. See Franny Jeffers.

Grock - The updated version of the lumbering centre-half. See McGuire (again)

Hidden gem  An unknown playing in a lower league, bought cheaply who go on to become a significant player. See Keegan, Clemence and Seamus Coleman. Richarlison is NOT a hidden gem.

Hollywood pass  An aimless cross field pass to no one in particular often seen as part of the repertoire of the show pony

Mercurial talent  A highly skilled but erratic and inconsistent attacker, capable of occasional breath taking skill, but generally with limited end product. See Dusan Tadic

Midfield dynamo  An energetic and popular player often a local lad. See Sammy Lee.

Oil tanker  A monolithic centre back incapable of tracking forward play but imperious at defending headers. See McGuire (yet again)

Only uses his left foot for standing on  A right footed player who slows down play as he has to negotiate the ball onto his right foot as any left footed attempts on goal are laughable.

Sicknote -  A player that was seen in the treatment room as often as he was on the pitch, went down with mostly niggling injuries. These injuries were never as the result of a full blooded challenge but picked up in training, or opening an ironing board or putting their kit bag into their car boot.See Jamie Redknapp., Darren Anderton.

Stalwart - Not a legend but a long career at the same club with limited options to move to another club due to a lack of skill. See Tony Hibbert, Jason Dodd.

'Stopper' - A lumpen centre back who'd make the 'Carthorse' look like Usain Bolt. See Micky Droy.

Talisman  A fans favourite whose effort and skill drive a team on to unexpected success against the odds. See S Gerrard Istanbul 25th May 2005.

Track suit manager  A manager who eschews the suit, shirt and tie look for utilitarian sportswear and is heavily involved in coaching his team. See J Klopp. P Guardiola used to be track suit manager before he chose to advertise an expensive range of knitwear.

Two footed  A rare breed who are capable of using both of their feet to equal effect. See Lallana and Jota

Wand of a left foot  There is no equivalent wand of a right foot. Capable of a defence splitting pass using his left foot. Not to be confused with two footed but a wand of a left foot is able to produce magic.

Water carrier  An essential midfield component of every team who enable to more skilfull members of the team to weave their magic but often damned with faint praise. See Cantonas comments concerning Didier Deschamps.

Winger with chalk on his boots  A traditional expression for a winger who played at the outer limits of the pitch and who hugged the touchline. Little heard of since Ramseys wingless wonders. See Peter Thompson.

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:15:42 PM »
Have we not yet mentioned referencing a player as a flat track bully?  :D

Honestly, we've got to be hitting the target from there...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:24:38 PM »
You've missed out

My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Redsnappa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:27:13 PM »
'Gentleman' of the game. Usually applied to players at London clubs in the 60's and 70's. Must have had a very good relationship with Local and National Reporters to get such a moniker eg Johnny Haynes, Bobby Moore, Trevor Brooking but possibly Billy Wright at Wolves and our own Cally maybe.
Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:29:50 PM »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 08:27:13 PM
'Gentleman' of the game. Usually applied to players at London clubs in the 60's and 70's. Must have had a very good relationship with Local and National Reporters to get such a moniker eg Johnny Haynes, Bobby Moore, Trevor Brooking but possibly Billy Wright at Wolves and our own Cally maybe.

And Roy Hodgson.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Just Elmo?

  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:30:25 PM »
During the Scotland Serbia game on Thursday I looked up Callum Paterson on Wikipedia to see who he was currently played for, and was surprised and amused to see his position is literally given as 'Utility Player'.  :D

Don't think I have ever seen any other player listed as that before.
Offline Redsnappa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:33:00 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:29:50 PM
And Roy Hodgson.

Aaaargh yeah. Never even entered my mind to think of him, but the Papers definitely do  >:(
Online JC the Messiah

  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:37:15 PM »
"Proper football man" - reserved for white, English ex-players and managers. Usually from London.

Insert picture of Tim Sherwood, Paul Merson, Scott Parker, etc.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:28:11 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 08:37:15 PM
"Proper football man" - reserved for white, English ex-players and managers. Usually from London.

Insert picture of Tim Sherwood, Paul Merson, Scott Parker, etc.
Great work again Howard.

Proper football man opens up a whole new genre. Recently retired players are usually looking to stay in the game in some capacity. But they may end up doing a bit of media work, or a bit of scouting for a mate to keep them involved. If all else fails they will make an effort to take in games, again to stay involved.
Players doing media work may speak up for an unemployed managerial friend by saying that he is a proper football man who is desperate to get back into the game.

Edit: Bold added
Online JC the Messiah

  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:30:59 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:28:11 PM
Great work again Howard.

Proper football man opens up a whole new genre. Recently retired players are usually looking to stay in the game in some capacity. But they may end up doing a bit of media work, or a bit of scouting for a mate to keep them involved. If all else fails they will make an effort to take in games, again to stay involved.
Players doing media work may speak up for an unemployed managerial friend by saying that he is a proper football man who is desperate to get back into the game.
Also, a level of mediocrity is essential. No more than mediocre, otherwise they don't qualify.
Offline Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:49:06 PM »
As mentioned Ale house team, is also perfect way to describe Burnley, plus Wimbledon when they were a top flight team.



Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:15:09 PM »
Very much a description that seems to have come to the fore in recent years:

Raw a young player who is fast, powerful and skilful but generally hasnt yet learnt how to kick a ball properly. Has a tendency to be used more so for black players.

Examples include Adama Traore, Pepe and Sarr.
Offline BriarcliffInmate

  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:21:15 PM »
"There's not much in it" = An obvious dive, but we're not allowed to accuse anyone of that anymore.

"Struggling with the pace of the Premier League" = A foreign player isn't bursting out of the starting gate in the first 5 minutes of their debut

"Goes missing in Big Games" - Your Sterlings, your Ozils, your Hamez types. They're great stat-padding against West Brom, or banging in goals against Norwich, but when you're up against it, on the verge of going to a CL semi-final, they're anonymous and miss an absolute sitter (see: Sterling in the last CL against Lyon)
Offline kezzy

  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 PM »
Stealing a living see Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.
Shitbag see Jordan Pickford. 
Online BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:36:52 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:28:11 PM
Great work again Howard.

Proper football man opens up a whole new genre. Recently retired players are usually looking to stay in the game in some capacity. But they may end up doing a bit of media work, or a bit of scouting for a mate to keep them involved. If all else fails they will make an effort to take in games, again to stay involved.
Players doing media work may speak up for an unemployed managerial friend by saying that he is a proper football man who is desperate to get back into the game.

All that just makes me think: Alan Curbishley.
Online Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:43:15 PM »
Great stuff Howard😎

I love the old ex-pros, who played in the era of man-to-man marking, discussing a goal caused by zonal marking, where the system means you cant pin it on a scapegoat.

He was marking space; well, space never scored a goal!
Offline Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:26:53 AM »
Workmanlike teams that are competent but have nothing in the way of quality to turn a match on it's head, ie Mick McCarthy managed teams

Yoyo good at getting promoted, but end up being relegated the following season, ie Norwich, Watford, plus Man City were prime example in the 80s & 90s, also describes managers like Colin Wanker.

 
Offline Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:47:33 AM »
Dinosaur managers who's tactics are still stuck in the past, ie Fat Sam, Tony Pulis

 
Online JC the Messiah

  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:26:08 AM »
The Big Men:

"Good feet for a big man" - a tall player getting credit for being a decent footballer, as though he's a freak of nature. Trademarked by Peter Crouch.

"Cart-horse" - big man, not so good with his feet most of the time. Used in reference to Andy Carroll.

"Target man" - big bloke who is the focal point for every hoofed clearance.

"Wrecking ball" - big fella up top, who relies on physicality over skill.

"Unplayable on his day" - can refer to all the players above, even if "his day" happens once a millennium.


Offline Zee_26

  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:41:52 AM »
What about goalkeepers?

Good with his feet - Reference to goalkeepers who are able to play even the most simple of passes.

Eccentric or Flamboyant - Usually reserved for Latin American or French goalkeepers who are occasionally guilty of doing something stupid.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:18:39 AM »
There's enough material here for an Encyclopedia Brittanica level of detail. ;D

It's also concerning how many of these cliches have sunk into our brain's due to watching hours of lazy pundits churning out trash.

Keep them coming and let's see where we end up.
Offline Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:11:00 AM »
`Honest Player' - Works hard for the team but is technically deficient. Usually implied that they are a Fans Favourite

Often confused with Hes not that type of player

Online irc65

  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:22:37 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 08:37:15 PM
"Proper football man" - reserved for white, English ex-players and managers. Usually from London.

Insert picture of Tim Sherwood, Paul Merson, Scott Parker, etc.
Harry Redknapp has to be the king of the proper football men and his legacy will continue long after he has gone - handed down through associated family members.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:43:49 AM »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 07:41:52 AM
What about goalkeepers?

Eccentric or Flamboyant - Usually reserved for Latin American or French goalkeepers who are occasionally guilty of doing something stupid.

To be classed in this bracket goalkeepers must have one, ideally both of the following:

- Short sleeved shirt
- Tracksuit bottoms
Offline Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:47:33 AM »
My favourite phrase and enjoy it when old school commentators use it (as long as LFC players aren't the recipient)

Agricultural Challenge -   The type of tackle reserved only for the more unskilled and brain-dead defensive players (see Cart-Horse).  The A-C more often than not, results in either injury to his opponent/themselves and/or the ball ending up in row Z. (See Jordan Pickford or Phil Jones).
Online JC the Messiah

  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:05:31 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:11:00 AM
`Honest Player' - Works hard for the team but is technically deficient. Usually implied that they are a Fans Favourite

Often confused with Hes not that type of player
Wonder if the dream career trajectory for the "honest player" is to become a "Proper football man" manager. Probably at Charlton, West Brom or Stoke.
Online Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:09:31 PM »
There's a special set of cliches just for the transfer market:

Warchest Where a team's fund resides for transfers. A club never has a good bank balance - it must be a warchest.  (for smaller clubs, this is called a transfer kitty).

Dip into when a club decides that they're looking to buy someone

Splashed out When a club completes a deal

Chequebook Manager A manager who can only succeed through buying players, (cf Mourinho, J; Guardiola, P.)

Braced for a bid When a club hunkers down in their basement shelter, terrified of answering the phone in case a Chequebook Manager is looking to Splash Out for one of your players.

Hands off Sometimes a club makes public their reluctance to sell an asset. This is always referred to as a Hands Off warning.
 
Transfer saga When Ed Woodward fails to agree the selling club's fee, the protracted to-and-fro between clubs becomes a transfer saga. This is usually resolved when Woodward pays the required fee.

Wantaway/unsettled A player who wants to leave is always referred to as a Wantaway Striker if he's an attacker; otherwise he is just Unsettled

Slammed Shut The moment when 23.59:59 on the last day of the transfer window becomes 00:00:00, the transfer window must be referred to as being Slammed Shut. This is point at which Jim White reaches climax and has to be wiped down before the next transfer window period open up.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:14:25 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:09:31 PM
There's a special set of cliches just for the transfer market:

Warchest Where a team's fund resides for transfers. A club never has a good bank balance - it must be a warchest.  (for smaller clubs, this is called a transfer kitty).

Dip into when a club decides that they're looking to buy someone

Splashed out When a club completes a deal

Chequebook Manager A manager who can only succeed through buying players, (cf Mourinho, J; Guardiola, P.)

Braced for a bid When a club hunkers down in their basement shelter, terrified of answering the phone in case a Chequebook Manager is looking to Splash Out for one of your players.

Hands off Sometimes a club makes public their reluctance to sell an asset. This is always referred to as a Hands Off warning.
 
Transfer saga When Ed Woodward fails to agree the selling club's fee, the protracted to-and-fro between clubs becomes a transfer saga. This is usually resolved when Woodward pays the required fee.

Wantaway/unsettled A player who wants to leave is always referred to as a Wantaway Striker if he's an attacker; otherwise he is just Unsettled

Slammed Shut The moment when 23.59:59 on the last day of the transfer window becomes 00:00:00, the transfer window must be referred to as being Slammed Shut. This is point at which Jim White reaches climax and has to be wiped down before the next transfer window period open up.

Another rich seam to be mined.  ;D

This all started from TheTeflonJohn's story about and old blue calling Van Dijk a yard dog..... :lmao

Offline Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:20:23 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:09:31 PM
There's a special set of cliches just for the transfer market:

Warchest Where a team's fund resides for transfers. A club never has a good bank balance - it must be a warchest.  (for smaller clubs, this is called a transfer kitty).

Dip into when a club decides that they're looking to buy someone

Splashed out When a club completes a deal

Chequebook Manager A manager who can only succeed through buying players, (cf Mourinho, J; Guardiola, P.)

Braced for a bid When a club hunkers down in their basement shelter, terrified of answering the phone in case a Chequebook Manager is looking to Splash Out for one of your players.

Hands off Sometimes a club makes public their reluctance to sell an asset. This is always referred to as a Hands Off warning.
 
Transfer saga When Ed Woodward fails to agree the selling club's fee, the protracted to-and-fro between clubs becomes a transfer saga. This is usually resolved when Woodward pays the required fee.

Wantaway/unsettled A player who wants to leave is always referred to as a Wantaway Striker if he's an attacker; otherwise he is just Unsettled

Slammed Shut The moment when 23.59:59 on the last day of the transfer window becomes 00:00:00, the transfer window must be referred to as being Slammed Shut. This is point at which Jim White reaches climax and has to be wiped down before the next transfer window period open up.
Let's also not forget how clubs are usually "monitoring" players before becoming involved "in the race to sign" him. This always puts me in mind of clubs in the starting gates in the 2:30 at Goodwood.

It's also worth remembering how no one signs for a club anymore. They "pen a deal."
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:35:09 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:09:31 PM
There's a special set of cliches just for the transfer market:

Warchest Where a team's fund resides for transfers. A club never has a good bank balance - it must be a warchest.  (for smaller clubs, this is called a transfer kitty).

Dip into when a club decides that they're looking to buy someone

Splashed out When a club completes a deal

Chequebook Manager A manager who can only succeed through buying players, (cf Mourinho, J; Guardiola, P.)

Braced for a bid When a club hunkers down in their basement shelter, terrified of answering the phone in case a Chequebook Manager is looking to Splash Out for one of your players.

Hands off Sometimes a club makes public their reluctance to sell an asset. This is always referred to as a Hands Off warning.
 
Transfer saga When Ed Woodward fails to agree the selling club's fee, the protracted to-and-fro between clubs becomes a transfer saga. This is usually resolved when Woodward pays the required fee.

Wantaway/unsettled A player who wants to leave is always referred to as a Wantaway Striker if he's an attacker; otherwise he is just Unsettled

Slammed Shut The moment when 23.59:59 on the last day of the transfer window becomes 00:00:00, the transfer window must be referred to as being Slammed Shut. This is point at which Jim White reaches climax and has to be wiped down before the next transfer window period open up.

Come on Ray. Start a fresh thread! This is a virgin field waiting to be ploughed.

'Training on their own' - When an agent's agitations doesn't result in the move the player wants but they are reluctant to put in a transfer request as the player will lose his 'loyalty bonus' and the club try to exert pressure by sending him to Coventry or, in Everton's case, removing his locker.
Online Just Elmo?

  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:09:43 PM »
The Dreaded Vote of Confidence given by a clubs owners when a manager is on verge of being sacked. Must be preceded by Dreaded, no other form of vote of confidence exists.
Online irc65

  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:21:28 PM »
Think there needs to be a section on shithousery which I understand to be the  tactical use of the 'dark arts' of the game to gain an advantage. This is traditionally a tactic used by teams, players and managers from  South America, Spain, Portugal and Italy. It is very much opposed to the principles of fair play which underpin the game in England, but has unfortunately crept in as players and managers have come in from other countries. Shithousery can be carried out at club level (e g. Atletico Madrid) or at player level, usually by enforcers, cart horses and yard dogs. Some examples are:

Time wasting - e.g. by goalkeepers taking ages over goal kicks. This is penalised by a booking, but usually only in the last 5 minutes of a match if the keeper is defending the Kop end. Goalkeepers can also be booked for holding on to the ball for too long, but this only applies to Belgian keepers who play for Liverpool.

The reducer - a tackle intended to 'lay down a marker' early in a game. Usually carried out by notorious hard men and Everton goalkeepers.

Diving, the scourge of the modern game, invented by Jürgen Kinsman back in the 90s and now widespread among Hispanic players and others with brown skin. Definitely not done by England international players.

Going down easily under pressure. Very similar to diving, but this is only done by clever players who are usually also  England internationals.
Online sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:22:52 PM »
"Cultured" basically only refers to someone who's left footed.
Offline Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #34 on: Today at 02:32:03 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:47:33 AM
Dinosaur managers who's tactics are still stuck in the past, ie Fat Sam, Tony Pulis

Also include David Moyes in the Dinosaur description. ;D

He couldn't hit a barn door describes players who often miss sitters

Enigma players who are talented, but you can't fantom them out, can also mean players who are shit but somehow keep getting picked.

Online Zimagic

  
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,003
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #35 on: Today at 02:33:50 PM »
Hospital Pass - A pass so telegraphed and insufficient, it invites the opponent to scythe down your teammate while trying to get to it.
Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Compendium of Footballing Cliches Vol I and II
« Reply #36 on: Today at 02:34:15 PM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 11:21:15 PM
"There's not much in it" = An obvious dive, but we're not allowed to accuse anyone of that anymore.


This could also go the other way, and be used to downplay an obvious foul on someone (likely foreigner or non-white) that "has a reputation".
