This has been moved from the Everton thread by popular demand as it was distracting from the main thrust of that thread, to take the piss out of EFC and all their works.



Herewith volume I;



RAWK Compendium of Footballing Terms -This has been compiled from the learned discussion from many contributors to the FC Class and Dignity thread about the definitions of various footballing terms.



Athletic - A subtly racist expression used about Black players.



Carthorse - Slow and laboured, ponderous, milk turns quicker, clumsy and ungainly. Often with a lack of ability more than just a lack of ability - McGuire, or a burly lower league centre forward who delights in bullying skilful PL centre backs at corners in FA cup ties, often broadcast on the BBC , Matt Smith



Chancer - A one hit wonder. Not seen so much now but typified in the past by the likes of Stan Bowles or someone who won a keepy uppy competition whilst wearing a full length racoon coat and cuddling two dolly birds in satin hot pants. Played for managers like Malcolm Allison, also pictured in fur coat or a bath with a bottle of champagne and a cigar.



Clowns - Repeatedly making game changing mistake. More at home in a circus or a gurning competition. Divides opinion amongst their own supporters - Pickford, Phil Jones



Enforcer - The aggression of a yard dog but technically very good and tactically very astute - Mascherano, Gattuso, Souness



Enigma - A luxury player who has a poor agent who cant arrange any high profile media stunts.



Hes not that type of player - Used by lazy pundits to describe a player, usually a forward or attacking midfielder, whose wild and petulant challenge seriously injures a fellow professional. Two such incidents occurred at Goodison Park instigated by Son Heung-Min and Richarlison



Journey man - An honest chap who plys his trade in the lower leagues and regularly features in televised FA Cup ties. Steve Yates Tranmere



Little yard dog - Hard tackling midfielder, scared of no one, small, aggressive, mobile niggly fouls - Mascherano, Sammy Lee (qv Terrier)



Lock picker - Can unlock a defence with one pass often delivered from his wand of a left foot



Luxury player - Luxury players sought to hide their lack of application by carrying out bizarre publicity stunts such as Duncan MacKenzie jumping over a mini. They also frequented night clubs where they were pictured with a bottle of champagne and the ubiquitous dolly bird. Shankly and Revie had no luxury players in their teams. Marsh and Bowles were the definition of luxury players.



Midfield general - A midfield general would be someone who can carry out all of the main requirements of midfield players to a very high standard , with added leadership qualities. Wears the armband with pride and never flich from any challenge. Henderson being a contemporary example, Souness in decades gone by



Playmaker - Sprays passes from a central midfield position but noted for his economy of effort - Jan Molby



Show pony - A player who constantly performs flicks, tricks and stepovers without end product and a reluctance to head the ball. Often out of position defending corners. Generally of Iberian origin but occasionally from the Baltic States. Initially it was thought that Cristiano Ronaldo was a show pony but he outgrew that phase.



Squad player - A player who makes the numbers up, occasionally sits on the bench and is only called on to the pitch in a dire emergency. Steven Caulker fits the bill. Everton have a lot of squad players and provide loan squad players to other teams.



Terrier - Tenacious Jack Russell type player. Small, aggressive, fearless, quick, can be cute but also show their teeth when necessary. Can also be highly vocal at times and ruffle the feathers of opponents. - Alan Ball, Billy Bremner (qv Little yard dog).



Utility player - Fallen out of use due to the seven man substitute rule. Prior to multi substitutions a utility player could cover several positions, none of them very well. The concept of utility player seems to be creeping back into use such as Can Robertson play at LCB?



Yard dog - Thug. As well as being a bit shit, slow and a reckless tackler the archetypal yard dog should be hard as nails and look a bit scary. Offer nothing but aggression to the team - Terry Hurlock, Ron Chopper Harris, Bulldog Bailey, Lee Cattermole, Vinnie Jones (the yard dogs yard dog)









.





