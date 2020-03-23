looks like Fab will be startinghttps://twitter.com/_fabinhotavares/status/1330280371813052419
Alisson.Williams, Matip, Phillips, Robertson.Wijnaldum, Keita, FabinhoJota, Firmino, Mane.
i hope we discontinue our high line pressing. We do not have the resources in defence to do this. Vardy's speed will eat our CBs alive!
This but maybe with Milner at right back... ?! Or keep Williams but start with Fabinho/Matip and have Milner in the midfield.
The best way to stop Vardy is to play a high line, compress play and keep pressure on the ball. Dominate possession and look to break Leicester down.
Why are we stuck with the Sunday night when we have a CL game on Wednesday?I prefer when Jota starts on the right but obvs no choice in the matter. Think its gonna be a difficult one but should be winning
If we had the recovery pace of Gomez & Virgil, Thiagos retention, Hendos ability to press their midfield, and Salah to harass their defenders in possession I might agree.
