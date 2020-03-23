« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports  (Read 28889 times)

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #440 on: Today at 12:10:44 AM »
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #441 on: Today at 12:23:28 AM »
Alisson.
Williams, Matip, Phillips, Robertson.
Wijnaldum, Keita, Fabinho
Jota, Firmino, Mane.

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #442 on: Today at 01:05:48 AM »
Quote from: momo22 on Today at 12:23:28 AM
Alisson.
Williams, Matip, Phillips, Robertson.
Wijnaldum, Keita, Fabinho
Jota, Firmino, Mane.


This but maybe with Milner at right back... ?! Or keep Williams but start with Fabinho/Matip and have Milner in the midfield.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #443 on: Today at 01:11:25 AM »
i hope we discontinue our high line pressing. We do not have the resources in defence to do this. Vardy's speed will eat our CBs alive!
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #444 on: Today at 01:13:29 AM »
I might be making this up as I go along but wouldnt it be Williams over Phillips as hes more mobile?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #445 on: Today at 01:27:01 AM »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:11:25 AM
i hope we discontinue our high line pressing. We do not have the resources in defence to do this. Vardy's speed will eat our CBs alive!

The best way to stop Vardy is to play a high line, compress play and keep pressure on the ball. Dominate possession and look to break Leicester down. 
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #446 on: Today at 01:33:33 AM »
This should be a good game. I am genuinely excited by this concept of fabhino and Matip. like i am jacked by that . i cant wait for them to get a few games under the belt. Hope they play tomorrow i thinks so. Neco

That pair is telescope leg Central. I know there is no more room for injury yada yada as long as those two play and get comfortable we lose Nothing on CB! zero. Possibly the best pair in the world. Next season people will want to keep them. The team aint hurt at all. its nuts all these experts think we are so doomed .


and i predict that the team will be very annoyed at being written off and looking to prove a point.


Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #447 on: Today at 01:52:46 AM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 01:05:48 AM
This but maybe with Milner at right back... ?! Or keep Williams but start with Fabinho/Matip and have Milner in the midfield.

Yeah, I would be hesitant to start Phillips against Vardy if Fabinhos fit enough to start. You ideally want experienced players going up directly against him because of how dangerous he is.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #448 on: Today at 02:54:00 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:27:01 AM
The best way to stop Vardy is to play a high line, compress play and keep pressure on the ball. Dominate possession and look to break Leicester down. 
All it needs is a nice ping ball from Maddison to Vardy and bingo a goal.
Looking at the availability of our midfielders, we do not have the personnel to high press at the previous intensity. It could easily become another Villa debacle. 
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #449 on: Today at 06:22:12 AM »
I hear Coote won the game at OT! That was obviously the operational reason he was taken off our match - Fergie on the blower to Riley!
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #450 on: Today at 07:22:36 AM »
I know Coote is an appalling ref but let's be clear here, he did originally give a penalty. The real problem is the joker in stockley park who felt the need for Coote to take another look at the incident. Make no mistake, Coote, would have felt pressured to overturn his original decision (just like many refs have when they have been asked to look at the pitch side monitor).

I think it's safe to say if a ref makes the decision to give or not to give a penalty but is then asked to go to the pitch side monitor, there is a 99% chance he isn't going to stick with his original decision.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #451 on: Today at 08:09:41 AM »
Why are we stuck with the Sunday night when we have a CL game on Wednesday?

I prefer when Jota starts on the right but obvs no choice in the matter. Think its gonna be a difficult one but should be winning
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #452 on: Today at 08:50:59 AM »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:09:41 AM
Why are we stuck with the Sunday night when we have a CL game on Wednesday?

I prefer when Jota starts on the right but obvs no choice in the matter. Think its gonna be a difficult one but should be winning
Really?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #453 on: Today at 08:51:19 AM »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:09:41 AM
Why are we stuck with the Sunday night when we have a CL game on Wednesday?

I prefer when Jota starts on the right but obvs no choice in the matter. Think its gonna be a difficult one but should be winning

Because the PL care about the welfare of Players. We are also first up next weekend.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #454 on: Today at 08:54:14 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:27:01 AM
The best way to stop Vardy is to play a high line, compress play and keep pressure on the ball. Dominate possession and look to break Leicester down. 

If we had the recovery pace of Gomez & Virgil, Thiagos retention, Hendos ability to press their midfield, and Salah to harass their defenders in possession I might agree.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #455 on: Today at 08:56:20 AM »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:09:41 AM
Why are we stuck with the Sunday night when we have a CL game on Wednesday?

I prefer when Jota starts on the right but obvs no choice in the matter. Think its gonna be a difficult one but should be winning

I think hes looked better on the left myself
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #456 on: Today at 09:06:48 AM »
Come on you Red man!
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #457 on: Today at 09:11:48 AM »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 08:54:14 AM
If we had the recovery pace of Gomez & Virgil, Thiagos retention, Hendos ability to press their midfield, and Salah to harass their defenders in possession I might agree.

You can still do that by stopping the pass into him.

Ali is a huge presence too.
