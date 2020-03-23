« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports  (Read 27999 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #440 on: Today at 12:10:44 AM »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline momo22

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,755
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #441 on: Today at 12:23:28 AM »
Alisson.
Williams, Matip, Phillips, Robertson.
Wijnaldum, Keita, Fabinho
Jota, Firmino, Mane.

Logged
Now you think Ronald McDonald gonna go down to the basement and say, "Hey Mr. Nugget - you the bomb. We sellin' chicken faster than you can tear the bone out. So I'm gonna write my clowney ass name on this fat-ass cheque for you."

Offline Gainsbarre

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,009
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #442 on: Today at 01:05:48 AM »
Quote from: momo22 on Today at 12:23:28 AM
Alisson.
Williams, Matip, Phillips, Robertson.
Wijnaldum, Keita, Fabinho
Jota, Firmino, Mane.


This but maybe with Milner at right back... ?! Or keep Williams but start with Fabinho/Matip and have Milner in the midfield.
Logged
"Blackstone was targeted by Internet terrorists," Hicks said. "It absolutely had an impact on them."

Online jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,508
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #443 on: Today at 01:11:25 AM »
i hope we discontinue our high line pressing. We do not have the resources in defence to do this. Vardy's speed will eat our CBs alive!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,028
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #444 on: Today at 01:13:29 AM »
I might be making this up as I go along but wouldnt it be Williams over Phillips as hes more mobile?
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,070
  • JFT 96
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #445 on: Today at 01:27:01 AM »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:11:25 AM
i hope we discontinue our high line pressing. We do not have the resources in defence to do this. Vardy's speed will eat our CBs alive!

The best way to stop Vardy is to play a high line, compress play and keep pressure on the ball. Dominate possession and look to break Leicester down. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,969
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #446 on: Today at 01:33:33 AM »
This should be a good game. I am genuinely excited by this concept of fabhino and Matip. like i am jacked by that . i cant wait for them to get a few games under the belt. Hope they play tomorrow i thinks so. Neco

That pair is telescope leg Central. I know there is no more room for injury yada yada as long as those two play and get comfortable we lose Nothing on CB! zero. Possibly the best pair in the world. Next season people will want to keep them. The team aint hurt at all. its nuts all these experts think we are so doomed .


and i predict that the team will be very annoyed at being written off and looking to prove a point.


Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 843
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #447 on: Today at 01:52:46 AM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 01:05:48 AM
This but maybe with Milner at right back... ?! Or keep Williams but start with Fabinho/Matip and have Milner in the midfield.

Yeah, I would be hesitant to start Phillips against Vardy if Fabinhos fit enough to start. You ideally want experienced players going up directly against him because of how dangerous he is.
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,508
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #448 on: Today at 02:54:00 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:27:01 AM
The best way to stop Vardy is to play a high line, compress play and keep pressure on the ball. Dominate possession and look to break Leicester down. 
All it needs is a nice ping ball from Maddison to Vardy and bingo a goal.
Looking at the availability of our midfielders, we do not have the personnel to high press at the previous intensity. It could easily become another Villa debacle. 
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 