Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #400 on: Today at 12:26:46 AM
Its mental how Gomez got injured 10 days ago - it feels like a lifetime ago. Id love a gritty 1-0 but I think itll be quite open and wild. If the Leicester side that dismantled City a few weeks ago turn up well be in for a tough night. But we are 63 games unbeaten at home and this side will fight to the death to keep that record intact.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #401 on: Today at 01:06:17 AM
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 08:34:33 PM
Why the need to micro analyse everything? International break turns some of you in to a right odd bunch

International break is worse than no football at all, no decent or worthwhile football to watch and just waiting to lose players for our next game. International football is like cold turkey but with debts to pay as well.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #402 on: Today at 01:08:21 AM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:12:03 PM
Ndidi, Soyuncu and Pereira are still out, Castagne, Fofana and Schmeichel are fit.
They really have done well so far considering all the injuries
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #403 on: Today at 04:25:02 AM
Quote from: hesbighesred on Yesterday at 06:54:16 PM
I think even with injuries we're a horrible, horrible match up for any Rodgers side. He's faced with the same old dilemna - play to his side's (and his own) strengths, which leaves them horribly vulnerable to our counter pressing, or attempt a defensive job that he's not actually particularly good at coaching. The scoreline hasn't always reflected it but we've consistently dominated them under his management. Of course, it'd be ludicrous to say that our back four won't be a factor at all but it's hard to get at us that much when you hardly have the ball and you're being smothered by the press, as has been the case in recent match ups.

And which one he tries seems to depend on how he thinks results have gone for him heading into the game. Like Doc said, I think there's goals in this. Hopefully for us. Agree with you that the team we put out can do the job.

Let the long weekend until we play begin.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #404 on: Today at 05:27:41 AM
We will overcome them.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #405 on: Today at 06:15:20 AM
Come on reds :scarf
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #406 on: Today at 08:37:29 AM
Just seen one of their fans put this team up on their forum...

                     Kasper     
          Justin Evans Fofana

Albrighton                        Castagne   
          Mendy Tielmans  Praet

                     Barnes

                      Vardy

Both teams riddled with injuries but our team is still better than their's. We should still be winning this game.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #407 on: Today at 08:41:38 AM
Agree with the above, despite our problems we should still be fancying our chances here. Weirdly Im less worried about the defence and more slightly concerned about midfield just because we have so many options missing or having to be deployed elsewhere. No Hendo, probably no Thiago, presumably Fab at centre back and do we think Milner at RB?

Think we can have Gini, Keita and Jones which is still decent but with Keita being out for quite a while theres no given hell be up to speed straight away. Wonder if well see anything a bit unpredictable with Shaq or Minamino.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #408 on: Today at 09:00:04 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:41:38 AM
Agree with the above, despite our problems we should still be fancying our chances here. Weirdly Im less worried about the defence and more slightly concerned about midfield just because we have so many options missing or having to be deployed elsewhere. No Hendo, probably no Thiago, presumably Fab at centre back and do we think Milner at RB?

Think we can have Gini, Keita and Jones which is still decent but with Keita being out for quite a while theres no given hell be up to speed straight away. Wonder if well see anything a bit unpredictable with Shaq or Minamino.

I'd say definitely no Thiago as he hasn't trained with the team for a bit.

This is what I think the team could be...

Alisson

Milner - Fab/Nat - Matip - Robertson

Keita - Gini - Jones

Jota - Firmino - Mane

That team HAS to be better than what Leicester put out. We'd also have Shaq, Minamino, Origi on the bench while their only/best attacking option is Iheanacho who is pretty shite.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #409 on: Today at 09:06:46 AM
Yeah, thats the most likely. Doesnt give us many midfield options but weve seen Shaq play half an hour there. Plus if Gini or Keita had to go off I guess you could move Milner up and drop Neco Williams in.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #410 on: Today at 09:41:52 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:41:38 AM
Agree with the above, despite our problems we should still be fancying our chances here. Weirdly Im less worried about the defence and more slightly concerned about midfield just because we have so many options missing or having to be deployed elsewhere. No Hendo, probably no Thiago, presumably Fab at centre back and do we think Milner at RB?

Think we can have Gini, Keita and Jones which is still decent but with Keita being out for quite a while theres no given hell be up to speed straight away. Wonder if well see anything a bit unpredictable with Shaq or Minamino.

Is there an argument for starting Fabinho in midfield just to give us more quality in the middle of the pitch? It would obviously mean either Phillips or Williams would have to start alongside Matip.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #411 on: Today at 09:45:47 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:06:46 AM
Yeah, thats the most likely. Doesnt give us many midfield options but weve seen Shaq play half an hour there. Plus if Gini or Keita had to go off I guess you could move Milner up and drop Neco Williams in.

Shaq has looked really good when he's played in midfield so I wouldn't be against him even starting there if Keita isn't 100%.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #412 on: Today at 09:50:11 AM
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:41:52 AM
Is there an argument for starting Fabinho in midfield just to give us more quality in the middle of the pitch? It would obviously mean either Phillips or Williams would have to start alongside Matip.

Probably an argument for it but I think hell start at the back. Tricky one really, whos best equipped to deal with Vardy?

Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 09:45:47 AM
Shaq has looked really good when he's played in midfield so I wouldn't be against him even starting there if Keita isn't 100%.

He has looked good there but think it tends to be for the last half hour rather than a full 90.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #413 on: Today at 10:21:52 AM
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 08:37:29 AM
Just seen one of their fans put this team up on their forum...

                     Kasper     
          Justin Evans Fofana

Albrighton                        Castagne   
          Mendy Tielmans  Praet

                     Barnes

                      Vardy

Both teams riddled with injuries but our team is still better than their's. We should still be winning this game.

No maddison?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #414 on: Today at 12:24:10 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 10:21:52 AM
No maddison?

No idea. I think somebody else had Maddison starting. He does seem to be in and out of the team quite a bit.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #415 on: Today at 12:38:52 PM
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 12:24:10 PM
No idea. I think somebody else had Maddison starting. He does seem to be in and out of the team quite a bit.

He was coming back from injury pre internationals

I hope he doesn't play as think he's an upgrade on that midfield listed
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #416 on: Today at 01:49:04 PM
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 12:26:46 AM
Its mental how Gomez got injured 10 days ago - it feels like a lifetime ago. Id love a gritty 1-0 but I think itll be quite open and wild. If the Leicester side that dismantled City a few weeks ago turn up well be in for a tough night. But we are 63 games unbeaten at home and this side will fight to the death to keep that record intact.
That'll be the dismantling with 3 pens to make it the win will it? Vardy's scoring this season has heavily relied on penalties. He is no Diego Jota. I generally agree with your overall sentiment, and want to use attack as the best form of defence, ironically the weapon of their manager in his best season with us, 13/14.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #417 on: Today at 02:47:52 PM
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 01:49:04 PM
. He is no Diego Jota.

Diogo isn't, either :)
