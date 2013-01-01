« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports  (Read 23886 times)

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #400 on: Today at 12:26:46 AM »
Its mental how Gomez got injured 10 days ago - it feels like a lifetime ago. Id love a gritty 1-0 but I think itll be quite open and wild. If the Leicester side that dismantled City a few weeks ago turn up well be in for a tough night. But we are 63 games unbeaten at home and this side will fight to the death to keep that record intact.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #401 on: Today at 01:06:17 AM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 08:34:33 PM
Why the need to micro analyse everything? International break turns some of you in to a right odd bunch

International break is worse than no football at all, no decent or worthwhile football to watch and just waiting to lose players for our next game. International football is like cold turkey but with debts to pay as well.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #402 on: Today at 01:08:21 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:12:03 PM
Ndidi, Soyuncu and Pereira are still out, Castagne, Fofana and Schmeichel are fit.
They really have done well so far considering all the injuries
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #403 on: Today at 04:25:02 AM »
Quote from: hesbighesred on Yesterday at 06:54:16 PM
I think even with injuries we're a horrible, horrible match up for any Rodgers side. He's faced with the same old dilemna - play to his side's (and his own) strengths, which leaves them horribly vulnerable to our counter pressing, or attempt a defensive job that he's not actually particularly good at coaching. The scoreline hasn't always reflected it but we've consistently dominated them under his management. Of course, it'd be ludicrous to say that our back four won't be a factor at all but it's hard to get at us that much when you hardly have the ball and you're being smothered by the press, as has been the case in recent match ups.

And which one he tries seems to depend on how he thinks results have gone for him heading into the game. Like Doc said, I think there's goals in this. Hopefully for us. Agree with you that the team we put out can do the job.

Let the long weekend until we play begin.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #404 on: Today at 05:27:41 AM »
We will overcome them.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #405 on: Today at 06:15:20 AM »
Come on reds :scarf
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #406 on: Today at 08:37:29 AM »
Just seen one of their fans put this team up on their forum...

                     Kasper     
          Justin Evans Fofana

Albrighton                        Castagne   
          Mendy Tielmans  Praet

                     Barnes

                      Vardy

Both teams riddled with injuries but our team is still better than their's. We should still be winning this game.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #407 on: Today at 08:41:38 AM »
Agree with the above, despite our problems we should still be fancying our chances here. Weirdly Im less worried about the defence and more slightly concerned about midfield just because we have so many options missing or having to be deployed elsewhere. No Hendo, probably no Thiago, presumably Fab at centre back and do we think Milner at RB?

Think we can have Gini, Keita and Jones which is still decent but with Keita being out for quite a while theres no given hell be up to speed straight away. Wonder if well see anything a bit unpredictable with Shaq or Minamino.
