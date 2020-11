I think even with injuries we're a horrible, horrible match up for any Rodgers side. He's faced with the same old dilemna - play to his side's (and his own) strengths, which leaves them horribly vulnerable to our counter pressing, or attempt a defensive job that he's not actually particularly good at coaching. The scoreline hasn't always reflected it but we've consistently dominated them under his management. Of course, it'd be ludicrous to say that our back four won't be a factor at all but it's hard to get at us that much when you hardly have the ball and you're being smothered by the press, as has been the case in recent match ups.



And which one he tries seems to depend on how he thinks results have gone for him heading into the game. Like Doc said, I think there's goals in this. Hopefully for us. Agree with you that the team we put out can do the job.Let the long weekend until we play begin.