Was fairly upbeat at the start of the week on our chances but with our captain now added to the list, along with our top goal scorer its difficult to see us winning, certainly not comfortably in any way, if at all. Its not a result that will define anyone's season so hopefully all this rotten fortune is out of the way now, than at the business end of the season.



I suspect we will play another experimental formation and team, just avoiding a defeat and further injuries we should be happy with that id have thought.



I think even with injuries we're a horrible, horrible match up for any Rodgers side. He's faced with the same old dilemna - play to his side's (and his own) strengths, which leaves them horribly vulnerable to our counter pressing, or attempt a defensive job that he's not actually particularly good at coaching. The scoreline hasn't always reflected it but we've consistently dominated them under his management. Of course, it'd be ludicrous to say that our back four won't be a factor at all but it's hard to get at us that much when you hardly have the ball and you're being smothered by the press, as has been the case in recent match ups.