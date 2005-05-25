I wondered if they may have been working out at Melwood - out of the way of the press......
We no longer have access to Melwood, we've handed it over to the housing company
Pics on Twitter in Fab / Thiago inside new facility. https://twitter.com/livecholfc/status/1329492387840880641?s=21
He lives!
Maybe just popped in for his lunch Jill 😬
He has turned out to be the worst minge/cock teasing bastard there has ever been at LFC.
Well, I saw that too but a day or two just to help a few players back into the fray might have not been a request too far.Just clutching at straws to be honest, its the hope that gets ya.
Hopefully they can both play, as I think they would make a massive difference for us
Does Keita get a start?
Any pics of Thiago actually training?
Both Fab and Thiago in training today, I think I'm gonna go get drunk
No contact training with the ball by looks of it.
Which suggests to me he's no chance for SundaySomebody please tell me I'm wrong, please...
Brilliant, thanks
Guess well find out tomorrow when youd assume full training takes place.
Whos that from mate?
We've already had 3 months off them what more is a day or two extra?
Good night Thiago.
Two good footballing teams. No idea how this will go, but am sure it will be a exciting match. Vardy could turn up and score a few, or Jota and Mane will drag us to three points. Sunday night 19:45 still feels weird.
