Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 06:30:53 PM
I wondered if they may have been working out at Melwood - out of the way of the press......

We no longer have access to Melwood, we've handed it over to the housing company
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Pics on Twitter in Fab / Thiago inside new facility.

https://twitter.com/livecholfc/status/1329492387840880641?s=21
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:32:18 PM
We no longer have access to Melwood, we've handed it over to the housing company

Well, I saw that too but a day or two just to help a few players back into the fray might have not been a request too far.

Just clutching at straws to be honest, its the hope that gets ya.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
HE'S ALIVE!
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:36:09 PM
He lives!  :D

Maybe just popped in for his lunch Jill 😬
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:36:46 PM
Maybe just popped in for his lunch Jill 😬

Come on Nick, chin up. He will be back soon I'm sure.  :)
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 12:54:59 PM
He has turned out to be the worst minge/cock teasing bastard there has ever been at LFC.
:D
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 06:34:05 PM
Well, I saw that too but a day or two just to help a few players back into the fray might have not been a request too far.

Just clutching at straws to be honest, its the hope that gets ya.

We've already had 3 months off them what more is a day or two extra? ;D
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Hopefully they can both play, as I think they would make a massive difference for us
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Does Keita get a start?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 06:45:39 PM
Hopefully they can both play, as I think they would make a massive difference for us

Don't bet on it
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Lets wait until tomorrow
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
As things stands one of those sides will line up against Leicester imo if we stick with 433

Alisson
Milner
Matip
Phillips
Robertson
Wijnaldum
Keita
Jones
Mane
Firmino
Jota

Or

Alisson
Williams
Matip
Phillips
Robertson
Wijnaldum
Milner
Jones
Mane
Firmino
Jota

Or

Alisson
Williams
Matip
Phillips
Robertson
Wijnaldum
Keita
Milner
Mane
Firmino
Jota
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:47:46 PM
Does Keita get a start?

Given the injuries, I don't see why not
Both Fab and Thiago in training today, I think I'm gonna go get drunk
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Any pics of Thiago actually training?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Almost funny what message we send to the rest of the league if we win this game. Half of our starting XI in crutches, limbs missing. Klopp must be licking his lips at another adventure for the mentality monsters.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:31:53 PM
Any pics of Thiago actually training?

No contact training with the ball by looks of it.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 07:27:20 PM
Both Fab and Thiago in training today, I think I'm gonna go get drunk
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:38:01 PM
No contact training with the ball by looks of it.

Which suggests to me he's no chance for Sunday

Somebody please tell me I'm wrong, please...
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 08:46:58 PM
Which suggests to me he's no chance for Sunday

Somebody please tell me I'm wrong, please...
You're wrong.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Brilliant, thanks
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 08:52:33 PM
Brilliant, thanks
Apparently there wasn't any ball work today according to the Twitterati.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Guess well find out tomorrow when youd assume full training takes place.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Good night Thiago.

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 08:57:53 PM
Guess well find out tomorrow when youd assume full training takes place.


There's still Saturday's session as well.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Fabinho
@_fabinhotavares
·
3m
Almost there! 💪🏾🏋🏾‍♂️🔴

https://twitter.com/_fabinhotavares/status/1329537672680005641
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 07:27:20 PM
Both Fab and Thiago in training today, I think I'm gonna go get drunk

Whos that from mate?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 11:00:24 PM
Whos that from mate?

There were pictures from today's training session, I don't think anyone worked with the ball however from the group in general.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:00:00 PM



Finally, Nathaniel Clyne cleaning out his locker...
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:43:43 PM
We've already had 3 months off them what more is a day or two extra? ;D

:D true that
