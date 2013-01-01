« previous next »
Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 11:19:28 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:28:14 PM
I won't make it for the match, just pulled my hamstring in training. Kloppo was gutted

Fucks sake. Another one down. Has anyone updated the injuries thread ;D
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 11:24:41 PM
If you strip out penalties then Leicester are below average (12th xG) offensively while being 2nd best in expected goals against.  Whereas we're the complete opposite as we're 1st offensively but 5th from bottom defensively.  So what strength is going to win out here?  We haven't been a great defensive team in months so regardless of who starts what's the best case scenario?  We give up enough chances for Leicester to get a goal assuming Vardy doesn't dive for a penalty?  To me it just comes down to if we can score two or more.  Do that and we should be fine.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 11:26:42 PM
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:19:28 PM
Fucks sake. Another one down. Has anyone updated the injuries thread ;D

Welshred was headed for the thread but he did his ACL whilst sitting down. He waa able to walk to his couch though
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 11:28:39 PM
But I'm still available lads, don't worry.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 11:40:14 PM
Doesnt sound like Thiago or Fabinho are close to returning. Neither are training.

Going to be a cobbled together team this. No idea how this pans out but I think were going to see a disjointed display coming off the international break. Mané will have to have a big game.
YWNA

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 11:41:58 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:28:39 PM
But I'm still available lads, don't worry.

But have you got any pace?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 11:44:18 PM
To the buffet table? Sure.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #207 on: Today at 12:11:42 AM
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 11:40:14 PM
Doesnt sound like Thiago or Fabinho are close to returning. Neither are training.

Going to be a cobbled together team this. No idea how this pans out but I think were going to see a disjointed display coming off the international break. Mané will have to have a big game.

Doesnt look like Henderson will make the game either.

I very much doubt we will see a midfield of Wijnaldum, Keita and Jones so it could be that Milner has to play there and maybe Williams at right back.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #208 on: Today at 12:32:41 AM
I'll put this here...

English Football League clubs will be allowed to use five substitutes per game for the rest of the season.

The EFL board has agreed to increase the number from three, following consultation with the 72 teams.

Friday's Championship fixture between Coventry and Birmingham will be the first match under the new rules.

Second-tier clubs can name up to nine substitutes in matchday squads, while League One and League Two clubs will be allowed seven.

In August, Premier League clubs voted to return to three changes per game,


But Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said last week there were no plans to change.

The issue would need to be raised before a Premier League shareholders meeting, then voted upon by clubs. And, as things stand, there is no meeting scheduled
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #209 on: Today at 12:45:27 AM
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:32:41 AM
I'll put this here...

English Football League clubs will be allowed to use five substitutes per game for the rest of the season.

The EFL board has agreed to increase the number from three, following consultation with the 72 teams.

Friday's Championship fixture between Coventry and Birmingham will be the first match under the new rules.

Second-tier clubs can name up to nine substitutes in matchday squads, while League One and League Two clubs will be allowed seven.

In August, Premier League clubs voted to return to three changes per game,


But Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said last week there were no plans to change.

The issue would need to be raised before a Premier League shareholders meeting, then voted upon by clubs. And, as things stand, there is no meeting scheduled
PL clubs scupper themselves just like the UK government continuously scuppers the country it purports to govern. It's beginning to look like a national trait...
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #210 on: Today at 01:04:11 AM
The dickheads for null and void said they were only doing so out of concern for 'player welfare', well that was a bit hypocritical seeing as none of these fuckers give a shit about burning players out, as long as it doesnt give the so called bigger teams an advantage

Hoping these small time clubs start losing their players through injury in the next few weeks
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #211 on: Today at 01:38:36 AM
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:04:11 AM
The dickheads for null and void said they were only doing so out of concern for 'player welfare', well that was a bit hypocritical seeing as none of these fuckers give a shit about burning players out, as long as it doesnt give the so called bigger teams an advantage

Hoping these small time clubs start losing their players through injury in the next few weeks
Apparently the wheels are in motion to bring back 5 subs in the Prem, with multiple managers going against the wishes of their club's dickhead hierarchies.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #212 on: Today at 02:33:30 AM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:28:39 PM
But I'm still available lads, don't worry.
I could make the bench.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #213 on: Today at 03:06:54 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:11:42 AM
Doesnt look like Henderson will make the game either.



According to who?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #214 on: Today at 03:12:57 AM
I think we may go with 4-2-3-1 again.


..................................Becker......................


.......Milner.........Phillips............Matip........Kostas/Robbertson


..........................Gini..............Keita..........................


.................................Shaqiri..................................


...........Mane..............Firmino..............Jota..............
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #215 on: Today at 05:18:39 AM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:33:30 AM
I could make the bench.
Good on you. Carpentry is an ancient and noble profession.

How much for a set of floor to ceiling bookcases?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #216 on: Today at 05:46:43 AM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:18:39 AM
Good on you. Carpentry is an ancient and noble profession.

How much for a set of floor to ceiling bookcases?
I'm very expensive,you'd best be going to b&q but they will be made of compressed Weetabix.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #217 on: Today at 06:13:46 AM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:46:43 AM
I'm very expensive
Fair enough. I appreciate plane speaking like that

Quote
you'd best be going to b&q but they will be made of compressed Weetabix.
I think you can tell which ones are by the cereal numbers
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #218 on: Today at 06:29:37 AM
If Henderson is out, you put Milner in for the leadership at right back. Would go with a 4-2-3-1, with Keita and Gini holding. Hopefully plays to Keita's strengths. Then you can gave Bobby behind Jota and Shaq and Mane either side. Still a very strong lineup that.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #219 on: Today at 07:08:55 AM
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 11:40:14 PM
Doesnt sound like Thiago or Fabinho are close to returning. Neither are training.

Going to be a cobbled together team this. No idea how this pans out but I think were going to see a disjointed display coming off the international break. Mané will have to have a big game.

I think just having Mane vs Vardy and a keeper each would be a good game.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #220 on: Today at 08:58:52 AM
I can't keep with all the injuries. Maybe we should have a thread for healthy players instead? It'd be much shorter

Who's fit now? Becker, Gini, Mane, Firmino, Jota?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #221 on: Today at 09:03:00 AM
Quote from: abhred on Today at 06:29:37 AM
If Henderson is out, you put Milner in for the leadership at right back. Would go with a 4-2-3-1, with Keita and Gini holding. Hopefully plays to Keita's strengths. Then you can gave Bobby behind Jota and Shaq and Mane either side. Still a very strong lineup that.

I dont think we can play Keita in a two. Henderson and Wijnaldum got through an insane amount of work against City and Leicester will line up with most likely a flat four with the wing backs.

Milner most likely pushes into midfield and Williams in at right back.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #222 on: Today at 09:07:14 AM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:28:14 PM
I won't make it for the match, just pulled my hamstring in training. Kloppo was gutted

FFS mate. You were my protection. Not sure I am going to play now either. Couldn`t be arsed with that training lark. Club  very unhappy with me
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #223 on: Today at 09:13:00 AM
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:07:14 AM
FFS mate. You were my protection. Not sure I am going to play now either. Couldn`t be arsed with that training lark. Club  very unhappy with me

I'm unhappy with you as well, where is your monster mentality?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #224 on: Today at 09:18:44 AM
Is there anything actually concrete on Fab and Thiago?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
Reply #225 on: Today at 09:20:18 AM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:13:00 AM
I'm unhappy with you as well, where is your monster mentality?

Gone with my dignity years ago Jill
