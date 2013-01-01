I'll put this here...



English Football League clubs will be allowed to use five substitutes per game for the rest of the season.



The EFL board has agreed to increase the number from three, following consultation with the 72 teams.



Friday's Championship fixture between Coventry and Birmingham will be the first match under the new rules.



Second-tier clubs can name up to nine substitutes in matchday squads, while League One and League Two clubs will be allowed seven.



In August, Premier League clubs voted to return to three changes per game,





But Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said last week there were no plans to change.



The issue would need to be raised before a Premier League shareholders meeting, then voted upon by clubs. And, as things stand, there is no meeting scheduled