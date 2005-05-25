I would go



Alisson

Milner - Phillips - Matip - Tsmiksas

Gini - Hendo - Keita

Jota - Firmino - Mane



Milner to at the back to provide leadership to an otherwise quite back 4. I'd prefer Williams to Philips but we cannot take any chances with fitness. Same goes for Robbo he should be rested regardless if he is fit. The lack of pace at the back will probably mean we will play deeper which will put increased onus on creativity to come from midfield and so hopefully Keita can step up. Both Mane and Jota are much better on the left and we will miss the penetration that Salah provides. As long as we don't concede I think we will win but my concern is Vardy against our back line and if they score first does the makeshift team have enough about it to strike back

