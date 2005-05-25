AlisonN. Williams DeFacto- Phillips Qston - Matip - RobertsonGini - Hendo - JonesJota - Firmino - ManeDespite all the injuries, still a strong line up with Shaq, Minimino, Origi, Milner Keita on bench
Amended for you mate. There have been updates.
We'll play a high waist line in defence?
I have bad back, dodgy eyesight and dont own a single pait of trainers - do I qualify?
Low block mate. We have to adapt tactics to the available players. My high waist line is no longer high as if often pointed out by the Mrs and daughter. Apparently DeFacto has a turn of pace so we may adapt during the game although I doubt Vardy is getting past me. Bounce off me maybe, but not past or around me - take him too long you see and DeFacto will have picked up the pieces.There is potentially a spot at left back if you're up for it Zlen ?
No Fabinho?
neither he or Thiago are back in training.
They still have time, no? The match is Sunday evening. No sign of him tomorrow would be a concern.
Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again
Personally think only one of them will make the game
Of the whole squad? Milner, I'm guessing.
Any training pics out from today ?
Ah you've seen the leaked team of Milner all across the back 4 too
Robbo ok I see
Perreira,NDidi & Castagne all back in training for Leicester. Fofana fit too,So they may have some players back
Thats shit because they all go straight back into the side.
Abit of sense at last...I see Coote has been taken off VAR duties.
Is there a point at which games will be postponed because of injury or illness? Not suggesting we are at that point yet.
All out attack for the next couple of games as we have very little optionsKenny will have his boots ready at this rate.
