Author Topic: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports  (Read 10763 times)

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #160 on: Today at 03:36:16 PM »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 03:33:43 PM
Alison
N. Williams DeFacto- Phillips Qston - Matip - Robertson
Gini - Hendo - Jones
Jota - Firmino - Mane

Despite all the injuries, still a strong line up with Shaq, Minimino, Origi, Milner Keita on bench

Amended for you mate. There have been updates.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #161 on: Today at 03:38:13 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:36:16 PM
Amended for you mate. There have been updates.

We'll play a high waist line in defence?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #162 on: Today at 03:44:52 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:38:13 PM
We'll play a high waist line in defence?

Low block mate. We have to adapt tactics to the available players. My high waist line is no longer high as if often pointed out by the Mrs and daughter. Apparently DeFacto has a turn of pace so we may adapt during the game although I doubt Vardy is getting past me. Bounce off me maybe, but not past or around me - take him too long you see and DeFacto will have picked up the pieces.

There is potentially a spot at left back if you're up for it Zlen ?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #163 on: Today at 03:51:14 PM »
I have bad back, dodgy eyesight and dont own a single pait of trainers - do I qualify?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #164 on: Today at 03:56:52 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:51:14 PM
I have bad back, dodgy eyesight and dont own a single pait of trainers - do I qualify?

Just checked with Joel Matip. That's absolutely fine.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #165 on: Today at 04:01:47 PM »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 03:33:43 PM
Alison
N. Williams - Phillips - Matip - Robertson
Gini - Hendo - Jones
Jota - Firmino - Mane

Despite all the injuries, still a strong line up with Shaq, Minimino, Origi, Milner Keita on bench
No Fabinho?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #166 on: Today at 04:06:34 PM »
David Coote has been replaced with Andre Marriner as VAR ref.

https://twitter.com/SimonBrundish/status/1329075956464566278
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #167 on: Today at 04:32:53 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:44:52 PM
Low block mate. We have to adapt tactics to the available players. My high waist line is no longer high as if often pointed out by the Mrs and daughter. Apparently DeFacto has a turn of pace so we may adapt during the game although I doubt Vardy is getting past me. Bounce off me maybe, but not past or around me - take him too long you see and DeFacto will have picked up the pieces.

There is potentially a spot at left back if you're up for it Zlen ?

I got no pace to speak of, I'm more of a Finnan type fullback.  ;D I drink redbull before footie matches ala Vardy, so I'm good  ;D
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #168 on: Today at 04:33:09 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 04:01:47 PM
No Fabinho?

neither he or Thiago are back in training.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #169 on: Today at 04:51:04 PM »
I would go

                         Alisson
Milner - Phillips - Matip - Tsmiksas
              Gini - Hendo - Keita
              Jota - Firmino - Mane

Milner to at the back to provide leadership to an otherwise quite back 4. I'd prefer Williams to Philips but we cannot take any chances with fitness. Same goes for Robbo he should be rested regardless if he is fit. The lack of pace at the back will probably mean we will play deeper which will put increased onus on creativity to come from midfield and so hopefully Keita can step up. Both Mane and Jota are much better on the left and we will miss the penetration that Salah provides. As long as we don't concede I think we will win but my concern is Vardy against our back line and if they score first does the makeshift team have enough about it to strike back
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #170 on: Today at 05:29:24 PM »
Shaqiri in the midfield three might be the way to go. Two decent cameos before the break and might provide a bit of cuteness to compensate for the loss of Salah, who plays a pretty unique role.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #171 on: Today at 05:36:48 PM »
I think we'll have to play Milner at RB, Fab alongside Matip and Thiago in midfield. It's the absolute best side we can put out if everyone's fit. Phillips did very well against West Ham but I think we'll need someone more experienced against Vardy in alongside Matip. Thiago to control midfield and keep possession is also a must seeing as that we'll be putting out a makeshift defense out there at best.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #172 on: Today at 05:38:25 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:33:09 PM
neither he or Thiago are back in training.
They still have time, no? The match is Sunday evening. No sign of him tomorrow would be a concern.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #173 on: Today at 05:44:14 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 05:38:25 PM
They still have time, no? The match is Sunday evening. No sign of him tomorrow would be a concern.

Personally think only one of them will make the game
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #174 on: Today at 05:45:04 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:44:14 PM
Personally think only one of them will make the game
Of the whole squad? Milner, I'm guessing.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #175 on: Today at 05:45:16 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:44:14 PM
Personally think only one of them will make the game

Tell us which one!!
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #176 on: Today at 05:47:39 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 05:45:04 PM
Of the whole squad? Milner, I'm guessing.

Ah you've seen the leaked team of Milner all across the back 4 too :D
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #177 on: Today at 05:53:09 PM »
Who's the idiot in the middle?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #178 on: Today at 05:53:58 PM »
even with all our injuries and covid stuff robbing us of our players, I'm really looking forward to this one as it's going to be one of those games that'll be an important chapter in our season

come on redmen  :scarf
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #179 on: Today at 06:07:33 PM »
If Robbo is fit, I wouldnt be shocked to see him alongside Matip, and Kostas starting at left back.

With Vardy, who all by himself is an absolute menace with pace to burn, dont want to lose too to much pace at the back line. 
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #180 on: Today at 06:33:37 PM »
Any training pics out from today ?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #181 on: Today at 06:35:11 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:33:37 PM
Any training pics out from today ?

Not sure they'll have trained yet. Don't they like to train at upcoming match times?
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #182 on: Today at 06:52:12 PM »
Robbo ok I see
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #183 on: Today at 06:56:16 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:47:39 PM
Ah you've seen the leaked team of Milner all across the back 4 too :D
No idea what you're talking about.

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #184 on: Today at 06:56:55 PM »
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 06:52:12 PM
Robbo ok I see
Good news that he's not injured and fit enough to play. But...
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #185 on: Today at 06:58:03 PM »
All out attack for the next couple of games as we have very little options

Kenny will have his boots ready at this rate.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #186 on: Today at 07:01:26 PM »
Perreira,NDidi & Castagne all back in training for Leicester. Fofana fit too,

So they may have some players back
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #187 on: Today at 07:11:09 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:01:26 PM
Perreira,NDidi & Castagne all back in training for Leicester. Fofana fit too,

So they may have some players back

Thats shit because they all go straight back into the side.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #188 on: Today at 07:15:47 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:11:09 PM
Thats shit because they all go straight back into the side.
Perreira & NDidi wont I would think.

Castagne will & he is a very good full back going forward
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #189 on: Today at 07:17:15 PM »
Without match sharpness I dont think they risk them going straight in to the team. Busy schedule for us all coming up, no need to rush them back... Please Brendan
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #190 on: Today at 07:31:29 PM »
Abit of sense at last...I see Coote has been taken off VAR duties.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #191 on: Today at 07:36:51 PM »
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 06:52:12 PM
Robbo ok I see

For now. Starting for Scotland tonight.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #192 on: Today at 08:12:57 PM »
Quote from: Marty 85 on Today at 07:31:29 PM
Abit of sense at last...I see Coote has been taken off VAR duties.
Operational reasons, as hes reffing on Saturday instead. Doesnt stop Sky posting purposely ambiguous headlines on Twitter to drum up the always the victims shouts from the anonymous pond life.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #193 on: Today at 08:41:33 PM »
Think well win this by 3 goals
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #194 on: Today at 10:04:30 PM »
Is there a point at which games will be postponed because of injury or illness? Not suggesting we are at that point yet.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #195 on: Today at 10:11:11 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:04:30 PM
Is there a point at which games will be postponed because of injury or illness? Not suggesting we are at that point yet.

Teams in European competitions are having to play so long as they can put enough players out.

So itd take a lot! Even where Liverpool are at at the moment, and say add to that 3 or 4 others, there is still more than enough to put a full 18 man squad out.

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #196 on: Today at 10:15:59 PM »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 06:58:03 PM
All out attack for the next couple of games as we have very little options

Kenny will have his boots ready at this rate.

Not a chance that happens in my opinion. Leicester are good defensively and very good on the break, they'd love us to play that way. We're much more controlled these days, barring the odd mental result. Even with injuries the team we can put out would play most teams in the league off the park. No need to change our approach
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Sunday 22nd November 19:15 Sky Sports
« Reply #197 on: Today at 10:28:14 PM »
I won't make it for the match, just pulled my hamstring in training. Kloppo was gutted
