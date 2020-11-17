Poll

Who is your Champion?

ELZAR
WULLIE
TUBBY

Voting closes: November 17, 2020, 05:40:27 AM

Author Topic: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL  (Read 354 times)

Online Something Worse

SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« on: Today at 05:40:27 AM »
ELZAR

Quote from: Elzar on November  8, 2020, 11:35:29 PM
Goldberg




British Bulldog




Rey Mysterio




Rock n Roll express


VS

WULLIE

Quote from: Wullie160975 on November  9, 2020, 07:38:57 PM
The Phenomenal One - A J Styles



Legion of Doom - look at the scary mofos with the spikes - What a rush!!!



Bigger, badder, better - Andre the Giant



Me? Steroids? No, not me. - Hardcore Holly


VS

TUBBY

Quote from: ubb! please on November  9, 2020, 12:38:05 PM
The Rock




The Big Boss Man




The Texas Tornado, Kerry von Erich




Bruiser Brody




RVD


Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:05:36 AM »
Ohhh I dont know who to pick.
Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:30:23 AM »
Can Tubby and I finally be separated or will we need a sudden death play-off?
Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:35:11 AM »
Oh, and given Andre would think Rey and the Rock and Roll Express were toothpicks, you'd think Elzar was effectively just a former American footballer and a drug-addled guy who needed helped through matches.
Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:39:21 AM »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 08:35:11 AM
Oh, and given Andre would think Rey and the Rock and Roll Express were toothpicks, you'd think Elzar was effectively just a former American footballer and a drug-addled guy who needed helped through matches.

Using Drug addiction as a put down in a wrestling draft is exactly why you cant get rid of Tubby
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:43:05 AM »
Which one? The alcohol or the steroids  ;)
Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:34:27 AM »
I've just realised, nobody went near Chris Benoit did they? Swear he usually gets a terrible pick.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:07:58 PM »
More votes pls.  Specifically for me.
Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:33:30 PM »
You can't let Big Boss Man win another draft. Let's get serious here.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:35:32 PM »
Nabil you seem to always do well in the Survivor Series draft, how come?  ;D
Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:06:28 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:35:32 PM
Nabil you seem to always do well in the Survivor Series draft, how come?  ;D

Dont know how to pick a football team, but put me in Kayfabe world and Im elite.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:08:41 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 05:06:28 PM
Dont know how to pick a football team, but put me in Kayfabe world and Im elite.

Donkey Kong is your wrestling name

Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:22:07 PM »
Its just a shame Ive been screwed by the mystery GM making this an triple threat match.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:23:16 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 05:22:07 PM
Its just a shame Ive been screwed by the mystery GM making this an triple threat match.

That was not me... I went Wullie Bullie early -- Andre the Giant in the Princess Bride was the key deciding factor
Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:23:36 PM »
You're lucky Claus isn't Teddy long, he'd have put you in a Tag match even in a final.
Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:43:12 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:23:36 PM
You're lucky Claus isn't Teddy long, he'd have put you in a Tag match even in a final.

Tubby vs Wullie vs Elzar vs DA UNDATAKA PLAYA
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:26:09 PM »
Hold on playa...
Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:35:23 PM »
3 stages of hell?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:37:07 PM »
Fight will restart?  ;D
Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:55:40 PM »
This feels like targeted harrassment
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Re: SURVIVOR SERIES VIII - FINAL
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:57:51 PM »
Make it a 60 minute Iron Man match.  ;D
