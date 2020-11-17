Voting closes: November 17, 2020, 05:40:27 AM
GoldbergBritish BulldogRey MysterioRock n Roll express
The Phenomenal One - A J StylesLegion of Doom - look at the scary mofos with the spikes - What a rush!!!Bigger, badder, better - Andre the GiantMe? Steroids? No, not me. - Hardcore Holly
The RockThe Big Boss ManThe Texas Tornado, Kerry von ErichBruiser BrodyRVD
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor
Hey Claus, fuck off.
Oh, and given Andre would think Rey and the Rock and Roll Express were toothpicks, you'd think Elzar was effectively just a former American footballer and a drug-addled guy who needed helped through matches.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Nabil you seem to always do well in the Survivor Series draft, how come?
Dont know how to pick a football team, but put me in Kayfabe world and Im elite.
Its just a shame Ive been screwed by the mystery GM making this an triple threat match.
You're lucky Claus isn't Teddy long, he'd have put you in a Tag match even in a final.
