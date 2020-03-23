Brings back bad memories this, my sister was at Leeds Poly when all this was going on. Remember every time the phone went my mum kept expecting to hear bad news. Anyway, good riddance to him.



I grew up in York while all this was going on. It was a seriously creepy time. Although it was only 5 years or so, as a kid that seemed like it was the normal state of affairs - a serial killer on the loose.I know quite a bit about the case with all the reading up I've done on it over the years, and the misogyny, judging and sheer incompetence of the police leadership was stunning. The rank and file of the police would've caught him years before if they hadn't been so badly miss-led by Oldfield and his team. Distinguishing between 'innocent' and 'not so innocent' victims depending of if they thought them prostitutes, or even if the women went to a pub alone.There was a very good documentary made by Liza Williams - The Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story, where she went into the details of the victims. His first victim was Wilma Mccann, who the police portrayed as a loose woman and a prostitute. There's no evidence she was a prostitute. She did go to a pub unaccompanied if that defines you as a loose woman. She was raising four kids by herself after leaving her violent husband. Why should she and her kids face that kind of judgement? Her son was in the documentary and it was just horrific how his family was treated.As for blaming Wearside Jack - there are those cranks in most high profile investigations. Why an earth did Oldfield divert the whole inquiry into that area and rule out any suspect who didn't have a geordie accent?