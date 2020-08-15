Poll

Who wins?

Stockholm Syndrome
Kloppagetime
Wullie
Tubby

Voting closes: Today at 07:36:04 PM

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Survivor Series VIII - Round One (C)  (Read 214 times)

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,942
Survivor Series VIII - Round One (C)
« on: Yesterday at 02:44:36 AM »
STOCKHOLM SYNDROME

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November  9, 2020, 08:15:37 AM
Brock Lesnar



Tajiri



The Bar - Sheamus and Cesaro



Randy Orton



Has to be the most decorated team with 27 World Titles between them

KLOPPAGETIME

Quote from: kloppagetime on November 10, 2020, 09:45:27 AM
Sting



Shawn Michaels



Jushin Thunder Liger


Hernandez and Homicide


WULLIE

Quote from: Wullie160975 on November  9, 2020, 07:38:57 PM
The Phenomenal One - A J Styles



Legion of Doom - look at the scary mofos with the spikes - What a rush!!!



Bigger, badder, better - Andre the Giant



Me? Steroids? No, not me. - Hardcore Holly


TUBBY
Quote from: ubb! please on November  9, 2020, 12:38:05 PM
The Rock




The Big Boss Man




The Texas Tornado, Kerry von Erich




Bruiser Brody




RVD


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:33:04 AM by Something Worse »
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,942
Re: Survivor Series VIII - Round One (C)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:46:20 PM »
These are matchups - please vote for one of the first two teams and one of the second two
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,128
  • Bam!
Re: Survivor Series VIII - Round One (C)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:40:47 PM »
Went for Kloppage (Shawn Michaels and Sting are too good) and Wullie (love LOD and AJ is probably my favourite in the current crop)
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,447
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Survivor Series VIII - Round One (C)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:42:26 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:40:47 PM
Went for Kloppage (Shawn Michaels and Sting are too good) and Wullie (love LOD and AJ is probably my favourite in the current crop)

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 