Samie
Xabi
Betty Blue
Max Powers

Voting closes: Today at 07:35:28 PM

Author Topic: Survivor Series VIII - Round One (B)  (Read 275 times)

Survivor Series VIII - Round One (B)
« on: Yesterday at 02:40:19 AM »
SAMIE

Quote from: Samie on November  8, 2020, 11:44:28 PM
Sycho Sid




Lance Storm




Giant Gonzalez



The Brisco's



XABIART

Quote from: XabiArt on November  9, 2020, 06:41:53 AM
Kurt Angle




Rikishi




Yokozuna



THE NEW

AGE

OUTLAWSSSS



And if you ain't down with that, I got two words for ya..

BETTY BLUE

Quote from: Betty Blue on November  7, 2020, 10:20:53 PM
Team Leader: Hulk Hogan



Wildcard (in every sense): Jake the Snake Roberts



Midcarder: Arn Anderson



Tag Team: Ricky the Dragon Steamboat & Jay Youngblood (AKA the cultural appropriators)



MAX POWERS

Quote from: Max_powers on November  8, 2020, 07:05:07 AM
Mick Foley/Mankind




X-Pac




The Hardy Boyz



Batista


Re: Survivor Series VIII - Round One (B)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:55:14 PM »
RIP Hulkamania.
Re: Survivor Series VIII - Round One (B)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:04:24 PM »
How bad mate?  ;D
Re: Survivor Series VIII - Round One (B)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:46:39 PM »
These are matchups - please vote for one of the first two teams and one of the second two
Re: Survivor Series VIII - Round One (B)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:52:21 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 08:55:14 PM
RIP Hulkamania.

It's amazing I won with him as my main pick.
Re: Survivor Series VIII - Round One (B)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:41:27 PM »
Xabi and Max, they have 2 of the best teams in the draft.
Re: Survivor Series VIII - Round One (B)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:42:08 PM »
What have you against G-Man you fuckers?
