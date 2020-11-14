Final team:Edit: Now with added write-up that no-one will read -Keeper of the 00s? Probably. Was he still excellent at the start of the decade? Most definitely. World Cup, Euros, Champions league winner, plus a clean sweep of every IFFHS goalkeeper of the year award in the early 10s. A commanding presence, a cool head and a leader at the back.Everton's finest. No-one does winning without winning like this guy. In all truth, one of the best left backs from the Premier League over the decade. A player who could attack and defend equally well too, which is quite the rarity. Adding the perfect amount of width to the left side with Hazard inevitably cutting inside.One of those rare CBs who mixes ball playing ability with being a nasty bastard when needed. One of my favourite defenders of the decade. He's done it all at this point and knows just how to keep his opposite number quiet, whether by out playing them or the Italian dark arts.A career that was cut too short, but from age 22 to 26 he was one of the best young defenders in world football and a crucial part of Klopp's Dortmund. 2 Bundesliga titles followed and a near miss in the Champions League final. The perfect old fashioned no nonsense defender to link up with Bonucci who might be missing his partner in crime Chiellini.There are better RBs in this draft, but few as consistent and dependable as this guy. I'd have no fear of him going walkabout or not putting a shift in. We all know him well from his time with us, but he was also a very good player for Real in the early 10s and a starter for Spain at RB for their 2012 Euros win. He became more of a bit part player in his later years with the emergence of Carvajal, but he remained a favourite with the Real fans and players, which is no mean feat.A tactical fouling twat, but easily one of the best DMs in the Premier League over the last decade. It's telling that City haven't really looked the same attacking force since his game has slowed down and Rodri has taken his place in the side. The perfect destroyer for my team.The metronome for my side. Unlike some of the old timers sneaking into this draft, Pirlo was actually really fucking good in the decade. After Milan unceremoniously dumped him, he revived his career at Juventus leading them to their first title win since the early 2000s, followed by another 3 titles, a CL final, a Euros final, and the greatest miracle of all by making Pogba look like a real player. We basically owe Pirlo for United wasting £90m on the French Carlton Palmer.We all know what Gini does best. Monstrously good player and a big game player at that. Along with Fernandinho, he is the perfect player to press hard and bustle about the centre of the pitch, giving Pirlo all the time to dictate the game.It hasn't worked for him at Real, but back at Chelsea Hazard was undoubtedly one of THE forwards of the 10s. Absolutely unstoppable on his day. What more is there to say?Another player we know very well. Another player who terrifies the fuck out of defenders when running at them. The thought of him feeding off Pirlo's pin point passing does strange things to me.One of the great losses of the 10s. At the start of the decade this guy was undoubtedly the best pure no.9 on the planet. A player who genuinely could have rivalled Messi and Ronaldo. Then some fucking shitstain of a defender ploughed through him and shattered his ligaments, and he wasn't even booked. He was never the same afterwards. But for those 2-3 years he reigned supreme. His goalscoring record in Europe and against the big teams was superhuman, scoring in every final he played. If only, what might have been.