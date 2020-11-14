« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion  (Read 10928 times)

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,170
  • Bam!
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #720 on: November 14, 2020, 06:31:22 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on November 14, 2020, 06:17:56 PM
Did Mahrez get picked?

No, I considered him but having De Bruyne, Sane and Mahrez would have been too much.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,170
  • Bam!
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #721 on: November 14, 2020, 06:35:22 PM »
Would loved to have seen Thiago's placing if he hadn't has the end to last season he had (which was not counted in this draft) and also signed for us.

Still a world class player and pick, but reckon he wouldn't have been a first round pick.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,813
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #722 on: November 14, 2020, 06:37:04 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on November 14, 2020, 06:31:10 PM
Haha, I would have guessed M in that case. Seems even easier .

We should do another some time.

Maybe M was banned as well...
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,999
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #723 on: November 14, 2020, 06:50:59 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on November 14, 2020, 06:37:04 PM
Maybe M was banned as well...

Asterisk draft win for sure
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,813
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #724 on: November 14, 2020, 07:09:29 PM »
Disappointed no-one tried to pick a 37 year old Zanetti.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #725 on: November 14, 2020, 08:32:29 PM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on November 14, 2020, 01:50:09 PM
Navas

Clichy
Dante
Boateng
Walker

Busquets
Matuidi

Ozil

Neymar
Sturridge
Tevez

I'll do a proper write up later on.

Maybe not. Laptop power cord has busted - it's phone only for now. ☹️
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,136
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 02:35:33 AM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on November 14, 2020, 05:52:26 PM
I was thinking that too. I definitely considered him, but my feeling with picking modern players is to avoid those who have recently gone shite/are playing shite. In 20 years time, Umtiti will probably be a hipster pick for the next gen of drafters  ;D

Icardi really fell a long way. At one point he was one of the hottest strikers in all of Europe. He definitely has all the tools, but he strikes me as a guy just not that bothered about becoming more than a well earning footballer.

Atletico's fall from grace in recent seasons has definitely pushed all their players down the picking order too. Giminez is the kind of player who should have been picked, but didn't look that appealing somehow.

I changed my mind on Koke and Giminez but I was eying both of them. Koke especially.
Logged

Offline KingLuis10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,171
  • He drinks sangria
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 08:09:36 AM »
Here we go:

Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 08:15:23 AM »

Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,816
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 09:31:15 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on November 14, 2020, 10:46:43 AM
Could some kind soul do me a formation please

Ronaldo Mandzukic

                                        Gotze

Koke Henderson

Verratti

Lahm Koscielny Puyol Kimmich

Courtois

With Gotze tucked in on the right and Ronaldo coming in from the left, and some jazzy arrows

Pretty please with sugar on top?
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,528
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 09:56:34 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:31:15 AM
Pretty please with sugar on top?


Hope that suffices
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,170
  • Bam!
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 11:45:38 AM »
Going to give people today to sort formations and any extras they want in ( I cant be arsed with ridiculous team names this time, but if you want one...). Will do the voting from tomorrow as I have a better set up at work to do it.

But that doesn't mean we have to wait for the draw right?!



Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,816
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 12:42:19 PM »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 09:56:34 AM


Hope that suffices

Spot on thanks bud
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,853
  • The passmaster.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 02:30:48 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:45:38 AM
Going to give people today to sort formations and any extras they want in ( I cant be arsed with ridiculous team names this time, but if you want one...). Will do the voting from tomorrow as I have a better set up at work to do it.

But that doesn't mean we have to wait for the draw right?!




What kind of draw is this! You give me bottom draft spot and my game is against the number 1 picker. It's corruption at it's most blatant!
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,999
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 02:35:45 PM »
Oh I forgot to ask: would I have been better off picking Srna instead of Maicon at RB? I decided not to based on farmer league bias and such
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,662
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 02:36:25 PM »
But it's me so you'll probably win by 10.  :D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,813
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 04:47:10 PM »
Final team:



Edit: Now with added write-up that no-one will read -


GK: Iker Casillas

Keeper of the 00s? Probably. Was he still excellent at the start of the decade? Most definitely. World Cup, Euros, Champions league winner, plus a clean sweep of every IFFHS goalkeeper of the year award in the early 10s. A commanding presence, a cool head and a leader at the back.

LB: Leighton Baines

Everton's finest. No-one does winning without winning like this guy. In all truth, one of the best left backs from the Premier League over the decade. A player who could attack and defend equally well too, which is quite the rarity. Adding the perfect amount of width to the left side with Hazard inevitably cutting inside.

CB: Leonardo Bonucci

One of those rare CBs who mixes ball playing ability with being a nasty bastard when needed. One of my favourite defenders of the decade. He's done it all at this point and knows just how to keep his opposite number quiet, whether by out playing them or the Italian dark arts.

CB: Neven Subotic

A career that was cut too short, but from age 22 to 26 he was one of the best young defenders in world football and a crucial part of Klopp's Dortmund. 2 Bundesliga titles followed and a near miss in the Champions League final. The perfect old fashioned no nonsense defender to link up with Bonucci who might be missing his partner in crime Chiellini.

RB: Alvaro Arbeloa

There are better RBs in this draft, but few as consistent and dependable as this guy. I'd have no fear of him going walkabout or not putting a shift in. We all know him well from his time with us, but he was also a very good player for Real in the early 10s and a starter for Spain at RB for their 2012 Euros win. He became more of a bit part player in his later years with the emergence of Carvajal, but he remained a favourite with the Real fans and players, which is no mean feat.

DM: Fernandinho

A tactical fouling twat, but easily one of the best DMs in the Premier League over the last decade. It's telling that City haven't really looked the same attacking force since his game has slowed down and Rodri has taken his place in the side. The perfect destroyer for my team.

Regista: Andrea Pirlo

The metronome for my side. Unlike some of the old timers sneaking into this draft, Pirlo was actually really fucking good in the decade. After Milan unceremoniously dumped him, he revived his career at Juventus leading them to their first title win since the early 2000s, followed by another 3 titles, a CL final, a Euros final, and the greatest miracle of all by making Pogba look like a real player. We basically owe Pirlo for United wasting £90m on the French Carlton Palmer.

CM: Gini Wijnaldum

We all know what Gini does best. Monstrously good player and a big game player at that. Along with Fernandinho, he is the perfect player to press hard and bustle about the centre of the pitch, giving Pirlo all the time to dictate the game.

LWF: Eden Hazard

It hasn't worked for him at Real, but back at Chelsea Hazard was undoubtedly one of THE forwards of the 10s. Absolutely unstoppable on his day. What more is there to say?

RWF: Mo Salah

Another player we know very well. Another player who terrifies the fuck out of defenders when running at them. The thought of him feeding off Pirlo's pin point passing does strange things to me.

ST: Radamel Falcao

One of the great losses of the 10s. At the start of the decade this guy was undoubtedly the best pure no.9 on the planet. A player who genuinely could have rivalled Messi and Ronaldo. Then some fucking shitstain of a defender ploughed through him and shattered his ligaments, and he wasn't even booked. He was never the same afterwards. But for those 2-3 years he reigned supreme. His goalscoring record in Europe and against the big teams was superhuman, scoring in every final he played. If only, what might have been.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:17:20 PM by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,662
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 04:59:06 PM »
How many more directions can one man go in?
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,999
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 05:00:45 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:59:06 PM
How many more directions can one man go in?

Backwards, struggling to cope with my attackers as wave after wave overwhelms Bonucci and Subotic
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,813
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 05:14:09 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:59:06 PM
How many more directions can one man go in?

I had more originally, but decided to be a bit more modest.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,170
  • Bam!
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #740 on: Yesterday at 06:53:19 PM »
I probably shouldnt be this harsh considering I wouldnt judge other non-lfc players like this, but does Gini not struggle on the right side of midfield often. Seem to remember him struggling to get into games when he has played there for us.

Probably wont consider than when voting though as I cant judge any other midfielders on such criteria
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,999
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 08:29:06 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 06:53:19 PM
I probably shouldnt be this harsh considering I wouldnt judge other non-lfc players like this, but does Gini not struggle on the right side of midfield often. Seem to remember him struggling to get into games when he has played there for us.

Probably wont consider than when voting though as I cant judge any other midfielders on such criteria

You're absolutely right and thank you for posting such insight!
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,813
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #742 on: Yesterday at 08:45:31 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 06:53:19 PM
I probably shouldnt be this harsh considering I wouldnt judge other non-lfc players like this, but does Gini not struggle on the right side of midfield often. Seem to remember him struggling to get into games when he has played there for us.

Probably wont consider than when voting though as I cant judge any other midfielders on such criteria

Ummm he's playing in a midfield 3 with complete freedom to roam as a classic box-to-box midfielder. I can switch him to the left if it makes you happy, but I just liked having him next to Salah  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,170
  • Bam!
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #743 on: Yesterday at 10:48:57 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 08:45:31 PM
Ummm he's playing in a midfield 3 with complete freedom to roam as a classic box-to-box midfielder. I can switch him to the left if it makes you happy, but I just liked having him next to Salah  :D

Don't think I've ever seen him and Salah pass to each other  ;)
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,813
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #744 on: Yesterday at 11:10:58 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:48:57 PM
Don't think I've ever seen him and Salah pass to each other  ;)

How much is Claus paying your for this service  ;D

I just put all my Liverpool type players on the right side for aesthetics. Whether they want to pass to each other is upto them  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,999
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #745 on: Yesterday at 11:12:30 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:48:57 PM
Don't think I've ever seen him and Salah pass to each other  ;)

Agreed, they don't even get along off the pitch!
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,170
  • Bam!
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #746 on: Today at 12:39:13 AM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:10:58 PM
How much is Claus paying your for this service  ;D

I just put all my Liverpool type players on the right side for aesthetics. Whether they want to pass to each other is upto them  :D

Don't worry, have you seen his team? He has a player playing centre back that hasn't really featured there in any kind of big games, and pitch so wonky that his winger is falling into the middle.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,999
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #747 on: Today at 01:11:32 AM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:39:13 AM
Don't worry, have you seen his team? He has a player playing centre back that hasn't really featured there in any kind of big games, and pitch so wonky that his winger is falling into the middle.

Oh no, were doing that "players are only their positions" thing again, not skillsets.

I'm gonna have to get PoP in here to educate you troglodytes. Packard is a CB who plays RB because Bayern are halfwits. Luckily he's won every trophy in the sport despite that.
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,813
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #748 on: Today at 01:23:26 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 01:11:32 AM
Oh no, were doing that "players are only their positions" thing again, not skillsets.

I'm gonna have to get PoP in here to educate you troglodytes. Packard is a CB who plays RB because Bayern are halfwits. Luckily he's won every trophy in the sport despite that.

Bleep bloop

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 