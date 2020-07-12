Bit mad how fortunes change though. Umtiti for example would have been a top pick a couple seasons back



Was thinking that myself. Icardi unpicked too.



Thought Koke and Saul would go by round 8 too, don't think Saul even got picked



I was thinking that too. I definitely considered him, but my feeling with picking modern players is to avoid those who have recently gone shite/are playing shite. In 20 years time, Umtiti will probably be a hipster pick for the next gen of draftersIcardi really fell a long way. At one point he was one of the hottest strikers in all of Europe. He definitely has all the tools, but he strikes me as a guy just not that bothered about becoming more than a well earning footballer.Atletico's fall from grace in recent seasons has definitely pushed all their players down the picking order too. Giminez is the kind of player who should have been picked, but didn't look that appealing somehow.