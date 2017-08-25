Lman gone lower than saggy balls.
.......Carvajal........Matip......Albiol......Alaba........................Thiago Motta....Fabregas.................................................Sneijder.....................................Aubameyang..........Lewandowski............Ribery....One more left
people like big dick nick.
Very good midfield.For a 00s draft.
Serge Gnabry called is very angry at his lack of inclusion
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Serge Gnabry called is very angry at his lack of inclusion
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor
Hey Claus, fuck off.
Decent. RB pending. Could also switch Pirlo and Ferna over, though it looks better this way round somehow.
http://lineupbuilder.com/?sk=vy309
Page created in 0.052 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]