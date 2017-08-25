Your team is like in chronological order (best early in the decade to late) from top to bottom, but then Falcao just fucks it all up haha



Falcao was the best pure no.9 for 2-3 years of the decade before injuries killed his career. On talent alone he's one of the best strikers in the whole draft. Mad comment. Go and watch some clips of him on youtube. He was an absolute monster in that period and not just against bottom feeder, he was doing against all the big teams and in every final he played too. His goalscoring record in Europe was superhuman.It's also easily forgotten that he had a very good period at Monaco after he worked out how to adapt his game post-injury. Lead them to break PSG's Ligue 1 stranglehold and to the semis in the CL the following season.