« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion  (Read 9618 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,869
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 07:12:31 PM »
Struggled to pick a keeper as a lot of good ones had already gone. Cech was probably better in the 00s but he was reliable enough in the 10s.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,515
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 07:46:13 PM »
Lets go Tubbster!
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,515
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 08:03:23 PM »
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,132
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 08:14:15 PM »
Lawnmowerman has found the quickest way to lose their opening draft match up   ;D

A good player, maybe played his best stuff in the late 00s but the argument is there for either decade. Great hamstring flexibility when head kicking.

Good player. Bad nobhead.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,844
  • The passmaster.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 08:15:23 PM »
Even I resisted that one.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,515
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 08:21:45 PM »
Instagram c*nt aswell
Logged

Offline KingLuis10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,168
  • He drinks sangria
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 08:45:33 PM »
Sooo, what have I missed?

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,624
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 08:46:22 PM »
Lman gone lower than saggy balls.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,515
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 09:22:15 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:46:22 PM
Lman gone lower than saggy balls.
:D i know yous will all respect my bravery and vote accordingly
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,129
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 09:44:21 PM »


.......Carvajal........Matip......Albiol......Alaba...


.....................Thiago Motta....Fabregas................

.................................Sneijder.................................


....Aubameyang..........Lewandowski............Ribery....


One more left
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,275
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 09:45:37 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:44:21 PM

.......Carvajal........Matip......Albiol......Alaba...


.....................Thiago Motta....Fabregas................

.................................Sneijder.................................


....Aubameyang..........Lewandowski............Ribery....


One more left

Very good midfield.

For a 00s draft.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,869
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 09:47:30 PM »
Logged

Offline Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,072
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 09:56:10 PM »
Serge Gnabry called is very angry at his lack of inclusion
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,844
  • The passmaster.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 09:58:31 PM »
Tony Pulis likes this.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,157
  • Bam!
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 10:10:20 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 09:56:10 PM
Serge Gnabry called is very angry at his lack of inclusion

I can still pick him, so.....  but also he has basically had 1 and a half seasons of being any good, so not exactly a big name for this decade
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,869
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 10:12:57 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 09:56:10 PM
Serge Gnabry called is very angry at his lack of inclusion

Hes only been good in the latter half of the decade.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,132
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 10:15:49 PM »
Raul Albiol was good for Napoli and got a lot of caps in a handy Spanish side, a good pick at this stage.

I thought about Gnabry but hes only been doing it at the top table for two seasons really.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,129
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 10:17:20 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:45:37 PM
Very good midfield.

For a 00s draft.

In the decade where Fabregas played a big part in Chelsea winning 2 league titles, and Thiago Motta was key for Inter and PSG ? :D Sure

Sneijder is the only stretch when it comes to that
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,624
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 10:27:23 PM »
Where is that fool?
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,800
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #659 on: Yesterday at 11:22:34 PM »
Decent. RB pending. Could also switch Pirlo and Ferna over, though it looks better this way round somehow.

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,624
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #660 on: Today at 12:07:20 AM »
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,971
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #661 on: Today at 12:13:16 AM »
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,800
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #662 on: Today at 05:18:27 AM »
Elzar has my pick for the morning. Chances of me being awake 0%.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,971
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #663 on: Today at 05:36:09 AM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:22:34 PM
Decent. RB pending. Could also switch Pirlo and Ferna over, though it looks better this way round somehow.



Your team is like in chronological order (best early in the decade to late) from top to bottom, but then Falcao just fucks it all up haha
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,800
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #664 on: Today at 05:48:18 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 05:36:09 AM
Your team is like in chronological order (best early in the decade to late) from top to bottom, but then Falcao just fucks it all up haha

Falcao was the best pure no.9 for 2-3 years of the decade before injuries killed his career. On talent alone he's one of the best strikers in the whole draft. Mad comment. Go and watch some clips of him on youtube. He was an absolute monster in that period and not just against bottom feeder, he was doing against all the big teams and in every final he played too. His goalscoring record in Europe was superhuman.

It's also easily forgotten that he had a very good period at Monaco after he worked out how to adapt his game post-injury. Lead them to break PSG's Ligue 1 stranglehold and to the semis in the CL the following season.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 