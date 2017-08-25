Changed my mind. No-one had picked, so figured it didn't matter. I was put off by the Everton-ness at first, but really Baines was one of the best LBs of the decade and the other guy was more of an heirloom from the last decade.
Rather the other one
I still might take it back
And thus the seed of doubt has been planted...
How this one player has avoided capture into your teams is somehow a miracle.... but his omission is an embarrassment and a stain to all living human beings breathing in oxygen.Dear oh deary.
Great work The other guy will be a good pick up for someone for sure. I just realised I was picking him more on name then on his impact in the decade. Having to post a picture of your player with a trophy is the death knell for that!Juanfran was a great pick by the way. Would have 100% picked him were he available on my turn.
Baines belongs in the 00's don't he?
Betty just binned him?
Nein
Oh Betty. He was going in my team of vote repellers.
There's an even greater repeller waiting for you. Picking him is equivalent of draft suicide.
No one is going near him, surely.
Good pick potato head.
Just did it the same as an image!
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Sorry I've slowed us down - just noticed Hazell has been updated to show Alisson - can't see anywhere where that's gone, was it a PM straight to Elzar? Will move on with a different pick.
If all is well I'm going back to Becker then.
Maybe he meant to put him under your name, but messed up?
Sorry I've slowed us down - just noticed Hazell has been updated to show Alisson - can't see anywhere where that's gone, was it a PM straight to Elzar? Will move on with a different pick.Edit - Updated my pick as Hazell has taken Alisson.
