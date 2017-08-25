Good pick was hoping to pick Juanfran as my right back so I could have the Juanfran and Felipe Luis fullback pairing.
Couldn't believe me eyeballs! Pouring over names. Contemplating taking the king luis route of just googling 'best footballers of the 2000s' and picking names that spilled over in the 2010s. Even contemplating the KL route further of picking players that were just born! in the 2000s. And then he appeared. Should have been your next pick after Felipe!
I'll have Juanfran cheers
Juan Bernat
Thought about Subotic myself, think he had his best spell in the back end of the previous decade though. Still of course was good for a couple of seasons in the 10s. Injury blighted, he was a better pure defender than Hummels ever hoped to be.
Really? I wouldn't say so at all myself. He only had 1 and half seasons at Dortmund prior to the decade turning. He was 22 in 2010 and was a core player in Klopp's Dortmund winning 2 Bundesliga and reaching the CL final. I'm suprised he went unpicked until now. Shame injuries curtailed him, but I'd take 3-4 very good years over 8+ decent ones.
I think 8 teams still need a right back, can't wait to see who gets picked out here
See, picking Alves was the move allllll along. Fools.
In the decade that has pretty much changed full backs roles and importance on the pitch, I think getting some good ones is a big bonus. Alba and Piszczek is a combination I'm very happy about
Thiago Motta, vastly underrated player. Massive for Mourinho at Inter, transformed PSG and they haven't been the same since he left.
Yup, delighted he survived unpicked this long.
I had Kante, Casemiro, Busquets and a few others earmarked for DM and completely forgot about Thiago Motta. Maybe because it didn't quite work out at Barca he doesn't get the praise he deserves, but he's undoubtedly one of the finest controlling deep players of the past 10 years. It's also made another one in a similar(ish) mould jump to mind that no one's picked up.
Charlie Adam?
Let us know when it's my go.
