KingLuis10

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 08:23:39 AM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 08:05:56 AM
Good pick was hoping to pick Juanfran as my right back so I could have the Juanfran and Felipe Luis fullback pairing.

At one point in the draft I was hoping to get that entire Juanfran - Godin - Miranda - Filipe Luis back line but you shattered my dreams  ;D
Lawnmowerman

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 08:27:11 AM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 08:05:56 AM
Good pick was hoping to pick Juanfran as my right back so I could have the Juanfran and Felipe Luis fullback pairing.
Couldn't believe me eyeballs! Pouring over names. Contemplating taking the king luis route of just googling 'best footballers of the 2000s' and picking names that spilled over in the 2010s. Even contemplating the KL route further of picking players that were just born! in the 2000s. And then he appeared. Should have been your next pick after Felipe!
Lawnmowerman

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 08:28:21 AM
I'm off to do a bit ladies. I doubt it'll come back to me but if it does, Kl has me pick :wave
kloppagetime

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 08:35:52 AM
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 08:27:11 AM
Couldn't believe me eyeballs! Pouring over names. Contemplating taking the king luis route of just googling 'best footballers of the 2000s' and picking names that spilled over in the 2010s. Even contemplating the KL route further of picking players that were just born! in the 2000s. And then he appeared. Should have been your next pick after Felipe!
Yeah not many great right backs left to be honest I was hoping that Juanfran would slip under the radar.
Elzar

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 09:47:10 AM
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 07:56:08 AM
I'll have Juanfran cheers


Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:13:35 AM
Juan Bernat


Can I just remind everyone that they don't need to specify how many of the players they are picking.
Drinks Sangria

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 10:29:15 AM
Thought about Subotic myself, think he had his best spell in the back end of the previous decade though. Still of course was good for a couple of seasons in the 10s. Injury blighted, he was a better pure defender than Hummels ever hoped to be.
Betty Blue

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 10:37:20 AM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:29:15 AM
Thought about Subotic myself, think he had his best spell in the back end of the previous decade though. Still of course was good for a couple of seasons in the 10s. Injury blighted, he was a better pure defender than Hummels ever hoped to be.

Really? I wouldn't say so at all myself. He only had 1 and half seasons at Dortmund prior to the decade turning. He was 22 in 2010 and was a core player in Klopp's Dortmund winning 2 Bundesliga and reaching the CL final. I'm suprised he went unpicked until now. Shame injuries curtailed him, but I'd take 3-4 very good years over 8+ decent ones.
Elzar

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 10:39:11 AM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:37:20 AM
Really? I wouldn't say so at all myself. He only had 1 and half seasons at Dortmund prior to the decade turning. He was 22 in 2010 and was a core player in Klopp's Dortmund winning 2 Bundesliga and reaching the CL final. I'm suprised he went unpicked until now. Shame injuries curtailed him, but I'd take 3-4 very good years over 8+ decent ones.

I'll be judging him at his time at Dormund II in 2016, 2 apps and 1 goal, so basically guarantees you a goal every other game. Great pick.
Elzar

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 10:43:02 AM
I think 8 teams still need a right back, can't wait to see who gets picked out here  ;D
AndyMuller

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 10:59:07 AM
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:43:02 AM
I think 8 teams still need a right back, can't wait to see who gets picked out here  ;D

It is bleak out here for RBs right now  ;D

I might move Pogba there  ;)
Drinks Sangria

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 11:19:09 AM
Alan Hutton's and Micah Richards' are incoming  ;D
KingLuis10

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 11:20:08 AM
Might have to play old Totti at RB  ;D
XabiArt

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 11:25:18 AM
See, picking Alves was the move allllll along. Fools.
Elzar

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 11:27:41 AM
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 11:25:18 AM
See, picking Alves was the move allllll along. Fools.

In the decade that has pretty much changed full backs roles and importance on the pitch, I think getting some good ones is a big bonus. Alba and Piszczek is a combination I'm very happy about
Elzar

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 11:37:27 AM
Currently looking at whether I should play De Bruyne tucked in from the right. Think it would probably be better finding a right winger but not sure I will be able to get a good enough one, but confident I can find a good centre mid.
KingLuis10

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 11:40:24 AM
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:27:41 AM
In the decade that has pretty much changed full backs roles and importance on the pitch, I think getting some good ones is a big bonus. Alba and Piszczek is a combination I'm very happy about

I questioned Xabi picking Alves so early, but I completely agree with this. Full backs/wing backs are usually overlooked when it comes to voting but they shouldn't be, it's one of the most important positions on the pitch these days.

Mandzukic, a rather unsexy player but a boss pick. Hope he gets the love he deserves.
kloppagetime

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 11:46:38 AM
Yeah Mandzukic is a good pick very underrated player and would always come up with the goods in a big game.

Plus that goal he scored in the Champions League final against Real Madrid in 2017 is probably the best Champions League goal I've ever seen.
AndyMuller

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 12:00:05 PM
No love for Marcelo in here? The ultimate LB of the decade IMO.
Drinks Sangria

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 12:19:17 PM
Thiago Motta, vastly underrated player. Massive for Mourinho at Inter, transformed PSG and they haven't been the same since he left.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 12:36:59 PM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:19:17 PM
Thiago Motta, vastly underrated player. Massive for Mourinho at Inter, transformed PSG and they haven't been the same since he left.

Yup, delighted he survived unpicked this long.
Drinks Sangria

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 12:49:12 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:36:59 PM
Yup, delighted he survived unpicked this long.
I had Kante, Casemiro, Busquets and a few others earmarked for DM and completely forgot about Thiago Motta. Maybe because it didn't quite work out at Barca he doesn't get the praise he deserves, but he's undoubtedly one of the finest controlling deep players of the past 10 years. It's also made another one in a similar(ish) mould jump to mind that no one's picked up.
Betty Blue

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 12:56:19 PM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:49:12 PM
I had Kante, Casemiro, Busquets and a few others earmarked for DM and completely forgot about Thiago Motta. Maybe because it didn't quite work out at Barca he doesn't get the praise he deserves, but he's undoubtedly one of the finest controlling deep players of the past 10 years. It's also made another one in a similar(ish) mould jump to mind that no one's picked up.

Charlie Adam?
Samie

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 12:57:29 PM
Let us know when it's my go.
Drinks Sangria

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 12:59:58 PM
Betty Blue

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 01:01:04 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:57:29 PM
Let us know when it's my go.

It's your turn  :D  Claus' hour was up at 12.30
