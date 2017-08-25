« previous next »
10's Draft Sign up and Discussion

Online XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,831
  • The passmaster.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #480 on: Today at 07:37:28 PM
Just plotting my moves to further alienate the voters.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,584
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #481 on: Today at 07:40:13 PM
You'll be lucky if you even vote for yourself.
Online KingLuis10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
  • He drinks sangria
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #482 on: Today at 07:41:06 PM
Fully expecting to get some heat for this pick :D But I reckon old Totti fits my team like a glove. Already got pace up front with Mbappe & Robben and runners in midfield, so old Totti's deficiencies shouldn't be too much of a problem. He can just stay up top and do his thing, he had a few good seasons in this decade playing in a false 9 type role.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,584
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #483 on: Today at 07:42:10 PM
Fuckin' Hell! someone bound to pic Del Piero now.
Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,772
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #484 on: Today at 07:44:10 PM
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 07:41:06 PM
Fully expecting to get some heat for this pick :D But I reckon old Totti fits my team like a glove. Already got pace up front with Mbappe & Robben and runners in midfield, so old Totti's deficiencies shouldn't be too much of a problem. He can just stay up top and do his thing, he had a few good seasons in this decade playing in a false 9 type role.

*waits for Lawnmo to log in*

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,831
  • The passmaster.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #485 on: Today at 07:47:35 PM
Quietly happy with Matic. He was a monster for Chelsea that second time around and gives Xavi a decent strong partner.

Vertonghen is as good as you're going to get at this point, always felt he was better than Spurs.
Online KingLuis10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
  • He drinks sangria
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #486 on: Today at 07:49:23 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:44:10 PM
*waits for Lawnmo to log in*



Man picked a 53 year old keeper with his 4th pick!
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,584
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #487 on: Today at 07:57:25 PM
KL has reached desperation mode.
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,136
  • Bam!
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #488 on: Today at 08:00:31 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:57:25 PM
KL has reached desperation mode.

He's picking Sarah Millican next
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online KingLuis10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
  • He drinks sangria
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #489 on: Today at 08:02:31 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:57:25 PM
KL has reached desperation mode.

Gotta be right up there with the best CB partnerships this decade:

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,608
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #490 on: Today at 08:03:17 PM
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:00:31 PM
He's picking Sarah Millican next

I was thinking Joe Hart.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,115
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #491 on: Today at 08:04:09 PM
Miranda was quality under Simeone.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,949
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #492 on: Today at 08:06:33 PM
Looking forward to Gerry's classic 4-4-2 with Lukaku knocking the ball down for Son
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,793
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #493 on: Today at 08:07:06 PM
Didnt want Vardy anyway, next....
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,229
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #494 on: Today at 08:27:11 PM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:04:09 PM
Miranda was quality under Simeone.

Theres a showbiz sex tape I didnt want to see.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,584
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #495 on: Today at 08:33:16 PM
Considering the way Simeone played and manages, it's called Shithouse!
Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,772
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #496 on: Today at 08:41:48 PM
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,454
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #497 on: Today at 08:49:48 PM
Pogba is a very brave pick.  You'd better be playing the exact same formation with the exact same players as his Juve days else you're in trouble.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online KingLuis10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
  • He drinks sangria
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #498 on: Today at 08:51:20 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:41:48 PM


 ;D

Mad thing is Totti was still playing in Serie A two years after Pirlo had semi retired in New York!
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,843
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #499 on: Today at 08:52:04 PM
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 08:49:48 PM
Pogba is a very brave pick.  You'd better be playing the exact same formation with the exact same players as his Juve days else you're in trouble.

Scored a goal in the World Cup final so he deserves to be in it. (Was struggling to pick a centre midfielder).
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,608
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #500 on: Today at 08:53:52 PM
Pogba, wow. I don't particularly rate him but I know others do (for some reason). His biggest talent seems to be marketing himself.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online KingLuis10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
  • He drinks sangria
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #501 on: Today at 08:55:02 PM
Cazorla and Banega are both cracking picks at this stage by the way, two lovely footballers.

Banega once got injured by running himself over with his own car, true story!
Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,454
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #502 on: Today at 08:59:08 PM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:58:14 PM
Tactical choice of Pogba pictured in Juve kit instead of Man Utd.

You reckon this would work with Evra?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,494
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #503 on: Today at 09:07:52 PM
Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,494
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #504 on: Today at 09:09:32 PM
Hairy stage now. Contemplating some serious shite. Defense is gonna be woeful
Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,772
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #505 on: Today at 09:11:15 PM
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 08:51:20 PM
;D

Mad thing is Totti was still playing in Serie A two years after Pirlo had semi retired in New York!

The difference is Pirlo spurred on a revival at Juve and found some of the best form of his life in that period, while Totti sat winding down his career at Roma doing almost nothing of consequence. He was still a good player, capable of great moments, but he was streets away from his peak in this decade. Very daring pick!

Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 08:49:48 PM
Pogba is a very brave pick.  You'd better be playing the exact same formation with the exact same players as his Juve days else you're in trouble.

I did think of picking him with Pirlo as they played so well together, but then thought better.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,831
  • The passmaster.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #506 on: Today at 09:14:02 PM
I considered pogba in my squad of vote repellers. Using Xavi as Pirlo.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,843
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #507 on: Today at 09:29:19 PM
One man has fucked my whole team up!
Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,494
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #508 on: Today at 09:38:49 PM
What time is the hourly cut off point. 11 bells??
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,584
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #509 on: Today at 09:44:32 PM
Yeah but carry on as normal if the fella is still online.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,229
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #510 on: Today at 09:49:37 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:29:19 PM
One man has fucked my whole team up!

Was it you?
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,136
  • Bam!
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #511 on: Today at 09:51:26 PM
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 08:55:02 PM
Cazorla and Banega are both cracking picks at this stage by the way, two lovely footballers.

Banega once got injured by running himself over with his own car, true story!

EXACTLY what I was looking for in my team
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,229
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #512 on: Today at 09:53:32 PM
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 08:55:02 PM
Cazorla and Banega are both cracking picks at this stage by the way, two lovely footballers.

Banega once got injured by running himself over with his own car, true story!

So did Brian Harvey if anyone wants to pick him. More one for the 90s draft I guess.
