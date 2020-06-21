« previous next »
10's Draft Sign up and Discussion

Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,483
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #320 on: Today at 07:16:31 AM
Jaysus Betty spent all night picking that Manc. Must have been debating that all night long! Was expecting to pick when I logged in. Might have to leave me pick with someone if hazel doesn't pick soon. Any takers?
KingLuis10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,144
  • He drinks sangria
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #321 on: Today at 07:22:59 AM
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 07:16:31 AM
Jaysus Betty spent all night picking that Manc. Must have been debating that all night long! Was expecting to pick when I logged in. Might have to leave me pick with someone if hazel doesn't pick soon. Any takers?

Don't stink out my inbox too hard!
Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,483
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #322 on: Today at 07:26:25 AM
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 07:22:59 AM
Don't stink out my inbox too hard!
I knew you'd offer. You're a glutton for punishment. Sick bastard. Enjoy me smell

I've left a massive doo doo at kl's door. He has me pick folks
« Last Edit: Today at 07:28:11 AM by Lawnmowerman »
KingLuis10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,144
  • He drinks sangria
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #323 on: Today at 07:30:22 AM
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 07:26:25 AM
I knew you'd offer. You're a glutton for punishment. Sick bastard. Enjoy me smell

I've left a massive doo doo at kl's door. He has me pick folks

;D

Oh the stench!!

Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,483
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #324 on: Today at 07:33:54 AM
 ;D
XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,814
  • The passmaster.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #325 on: Today at 08:28:47 AM
Wake up people. Let's get this show on the road!
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,089
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #326 on: Today at 08:45:34 AM
I have a fear I'll be left with very poor options Striker wise if I don't pick one this round, but the CBs have dwindled too.
KingLuis10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,144
  • He drinks sangria
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #327 on: Today at 09:31:33 AM
Haha, I knew this was going to happen:

Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 07:27:07 AM
Firminoooooo!!



Now we wait!
XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,814
  • The passmaster.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #328 on: Today at 09:46:28 AM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:45:34 AM
I have a fear I'll be left with very poor options Striker wise if I don't pick one this round, but the CBs have dwindled too.

Nah. If were judging Salah on 3 seasons at Liverpool. Mane and Mbappe on 4 years at the top. I can think of some monsters from 2010-2013 / 2014
XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,814
  • The passmaster.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #329 on: Today at 09:47:54 AM
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 09:31:33 AM
Haha, I knew this was going to happen:



Now we wait!

Erm. Well without sounding harsh is there any point waiting an hour if hes out? Shall we crack on or is he likely to return soon?
KingLuis10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,144
  • He drinks sangria
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #330 on: Today at 09:51:05 AM
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 09:47:54 AM
Erm. Well without sounding harsh is there any point waiting an hour if hes out? Shall we crack on or is he likely to return soon?

I'm all for shitting on Lawnmo ;D But he should get his hour, just like everyone else.
XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,814
  • The passmaster.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #331 on: Today at 09:52:54 AM
No that's fine. I wasnt sure the reason for him leaving a pick that's all.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,597
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #332 on: Today at 10:02:47 AM
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 09:31:33 AM
Haha, I knew this was going to happen:

Now we wait!

ha, there's still a couple of strikers I can think of that would be good picks but went with my heart :)
kloppagetime

  • Is severely disappointed with Liverpools performance levels in 2020, especially pre-season.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,633
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #333 on: Today at 10:11:47 AM
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 09:46:28 AM
Nah. If were judging Salah on 3 seasons at Liverpool. Mane and Mbappe on 4 years at the top. I can think of some monsters from 2010-2013 / 2014
Yeah agreed some brilliant strikers still left who we're putting up some great numbers in the early part of the 10's
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,089
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #334 on: Today at 10:27:35 AM
Shall I take my pick or give Lawnmowerman some more time?
XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,814
  • The passmaster.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #335 on: Today at 10:28:09 AM
I guess it's been the hour?
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,780
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #336 on: Today at 10:32:36 AM
Yeah crack on lads
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,823
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #337 on: Today at 10:40:03 AM
He's probably busy mowing the lawn.
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,089
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #338 on: Today at 10:42:07 AM
Gone for RVP. Never liked him, but what a player. Lovely technique, brilliant striker of a ball and was good with his back to goal.
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,780
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #339 on: Today at 10:42:59 AM
Excellent pick that
XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,814
  • The passmaster.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #340 on: Today at 10:45:10 AM
Sangria absolutely nails the pick. Dammit.
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,089
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #341 on: Today at 10:48:04 AM
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 10:45:10 AM
Sangria absolutely nails the pick. Dammit.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:42:59 AM
Excellent pick that
;D Cheers - taken at the risk of losing the CBs I've whittled down to. By my reckoning, there's around 10 really high quality centre backs left to go from.
KingLuis10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,144
  • He drinks sangria
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #342 on: Today at 10:52:53 AM
Loved watching Van Persie play when he was at his peak, absolutely incredible player.
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,780
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #343 on: Today at 11:04:17 AM
Imagine Robbo lasting this long ;D

Went 2nd round Tubby
ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,438
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #344 on: Today at 11:04:52 AM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:04:17 AM
Imagine Robbo lasting this long ;D

Went 2nd round Tubby

Wait what.  FUCK.
ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,438
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #345 on: Today at 11:05:19 AM
Ok gimmie a few mins.  Fucking Claus.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,203
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #346 on: Today at 11:07:08 AM
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 11:05:19 AM
Ok gimmie a few mins.  Fucking Claus.

Andrea Dosena still available.
Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,112
  • Bam!
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #347 on: Today at 11:12:11 AM
Anyone else find their is still loads of quality central midfielders to choose from?
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,823
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Reply #348 on: Today at 11:13:26 AM
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:12:11 AM
Anyone else find their is still loads of quality central midfielders to choose from?

No. I'm struggling to think of one as I don't have any yet!
