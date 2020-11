Damn Reus was on the list.



Came down to him and one other, more recently explosive player...Absolute quality for a good 5-6 years in the decade, Reus. Still Dortmund’s main man now. Godin was my next pick and first defender as I agree he’s the stand out ‘stopper’ centre half from the decade. I think there’s basically going to be 12-15 stacked teams in this.I’m hoping that some of my hipster picks I think will survive til later rounds stay In play.