10's Draft Sign up and Discussion

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #120 on: Today at 07:54:20 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:51:57 PM
You'd be picking the creaking 2010s Gerrard. Still a very good player, but not the monster of his younger days. We're all judging the players on their form across this decade only.

That's fair enough.

Happy with Xavi and Alves as my first choices.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #121 on: Today at 07:56:27 PM »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 07:45:05 PM
What's the voting criteria on this btw? For example how would Gerrard be viewed?
Like the past it but still very good player he was. The biggest problem will be players who were excellent at the start of the decade but declined over the last few years, and now are a bit of a joke. Two good examples come to mind.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #122 on: Today at 07:58:41 PM »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:56:27 PM
Like the past it but still very good player he was. The biggest problem will be players who were excellent at the start of the decade but declined over the last few years, and now are a bit of a joke. Two good examples come to mind.
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 07:54:20 PM
That's fair enough.

Happy with Xavi and Alves as my first choices.
Best right back available in the draft for sure.

Yes, recency bias definitely swerved me from one of those.

Robben the best winger of the 2010s as a decade as a whole (outside of the two obvious) for me. Mbappe is a brave shout given he has what, 3 seasons in the decade?
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #123 on: Today at 08:05:20 PM »
Death by speed!

Would've loved Dani Alves. Definitely the best wing back available in this draft, by a fair distance as well. Not sure if it might be a bit too early to be picking a right back though.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #124 on: Today at 08:09:16 PM »
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 08:05:20 PM
Death by speed!

Would've loved Dani Alves. Definitely the best wing back available in this draft, by a fair distance as well. Not sure if it might be a bit too early to be picking a right back though.
Deffo a bit early to be picking a player who was 11 years old when the decade started though!
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #125 on: Today at 08:10:54 PM »
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 08:05:20 PM
Death by speed!

Would've loved Dani Alves. Definitely the best wing back available in this draft, by a fair distance as well. Not sure if it might be a bit too early to be picking a right back though.

Nonsense. I have an undisputed king of a position. And more importantly, a winner.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:12:10 PM »
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 08:05:20 PM
Death by speed!

Would've loved Dani Alves. Definitely the best wing back available in this draft, by a fair distance as well. Not sure if it might be a bit too early to be picking a right back though.
Its Dani Alves though, one of the best players of the decade regardless of position, in an area where theres not a lot of other quality players really.

Could do what I did and were your second or third pick on a keeper. Neville Southall played a few times in the 2010s right?
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:12:28 PM »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 08:09:16 PM
Deffo a bit early to be picking a player who was 11 years old when the decade started though!

:lmao
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:12:54 PM »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 08:09:16 PM
Deffo a bit early to be picking a player who was 11 years old when the decade started though!

Mbappe's been destroying defences at the top level since 2016/17, exactly the same as your pick Mane  :D
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:19:03 PM »
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 08:12:54 PM
Mbappe's been destroying defences at the top level since 2016/17, exactly the same as your pick Mane  :D
He would be a bench option at Liverpool the last 3 seasons
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:25:49 PM »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 08:19:03 PM
He would be a bench option at Liverpool the last 3 seasons

Farmer's league too. Mane would probably have as many goals a season as Aldair played games in Brazil when he was 18 according to Claus.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #131 on: Today at 08:39:08 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:25:49 PM
Farmer's league too. Mane would probably have as many goals a season as Aldair played games in Brazil when he was 18 according to Claus.
Run of the playground. Still a decent pick. Bit early for me though. I'll put it down to KL having a soccer manager addled mind. His next pick.....Donnarumma
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #132 on: Today at 08:47:06 PM »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 08:39:08 PM
Run of the playground. Still a decent pick. Bit early for me though. I'll put it down to KL having a soccer manager addled mind. His next pick.....Donnarumma

Thoughts on the van Dijk pick?
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #133 on: Today at 08:51:18 PM »
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 08:47:06 PM
Thoughts on the van Dijk pick?
Fantastic pick. A liverpool all time great and picked by Hazell, a rawk all time great. Two thumbs up
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #134 on: Today at 08:56:03 PM »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 07:54:20 PM
That's fair enough.

Happy with Xavi and Alves as my first choices.

Smashed it really with those two lasting the whole round
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #135 on: Today at 08:56:24 PM »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 08:51:18 PM
Fantastic pick. A liverpool all time great and picked by Hazell, a rawk all time great. Two thumbs up

;D

Donnarumma is an interesting proposal by the way, might grab him later on if I get the chance.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #136 on: Today at 09:00:34 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:25:49 PM
Farmer's league too. Mane would probably have as many goals a season as Aldair played games in Brazil when he was 18 according to Claus.

They recover quicker when they're young!
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #137 on: Today at 09:07:00 PM »
Oh piss off Elzar
