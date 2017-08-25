The day I get first pick is the day when hell freezes over
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I'm pretty much guaranteed bottom half.
It's your draft, place yourself where the fuck you want.
Bottom. I demand a recount. Im always fucking bottom.
The day I get first pick is the day when hell freezes over
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor
Hey Claus, fuck off.
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Youre an actual prick Claus, I was about to pick him
Page created in 0.046 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]