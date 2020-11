Tiger hits it in the water on 12. His shot lands on the bank and rolls into the water.



Next shot takes a drop, hits it on the green but the spin rolls it off the green and down the bank into the water.



Drops again, hits it into the bunker behind the green. However he has a tough stance with the ball below his feet.

Wedges it out...thin...flies to the front of the green and down the bank into the water.



Drops in the bunker again, gets it out. Two putts for a .....10 on a par 3...