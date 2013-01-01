« previous next »
Author Topic: The US Masters 2020

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 10:50:36 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:39:03 PM
Matsuyama dressed as Bully from Bullseye there.

:D

Can he get down iiiiiin two from there?
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 10:52:44 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:50:36 PM
:D

Can he get down iiiiiin two from there?

Here's what you could have won. :duh ;D
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 10:53:32 PM »
The weekend will be like the Augusta we're used to seeing. You could see today the slopes becoming more prominent and balls just starting to trickle into the creek, although a few players still did get lucky.

Any one of about 15 could win it from here.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 10:56:20 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:39:03 PM
Matsuyama dressed as Bully from Bullseye there.

 ;D

'nothing in this game for two in a bed.'

Always thought that line had other connitations.
 :-X
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 10:58:19 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:35:32 PM
President Eisenhower  was a member as he was invited by Bobby Jones. There hasn't been a President since.  Kennedy, Clinton, Both Bushes, Obama, and Trump are all golfers. None are members.

Not sure many of those former / current Presidents would fit the criteria the committee have for a member ;) Someday we will all get to walk the grounds I hope but none of us will play there me thinks lol from what I can see there is not one flat lie on the course with the exception of the tee boxes. Will be an interesting moving day tomorrow. Bryson is just one shot off the cut line so should make it.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 10:59:43 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:53:32 PM
The weekend will be like the Augusta we're used to seeing. You could see today the slopes becoming more prominent and balls just starting to trickle into the creek, although a few players still did get lucky.

Any one of about 15 could win it from here.

Aye the greens are drying out. That Sub Air system for the greens has been working its nuts off all day.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 11:03:57 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:59:43 PM
Aye the greens are drying out. That Sub Air system for the greens has been working its nuts off all day.

I might be wrong but I think for that reason alone the scoring wont be as good in the third round. A lot of players will find it difficult to adjust to greens that are getting quicker all the time.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 11:16:21 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:03:43 PM
In the first place...Augusta National is never busy with less than 200 members. Most of whom do not live in the Augusta area.

Second, believe it or not..Augusta National is closed in the summer months due to the heat. They close the end of May and reopen the end of September.

The club are very protective of the course.

You need to be invited to become a member. Being rich is not enough. Bill Gates has asked, so far he's not been invited. I believe it was Jack Nicklaus who got Peyton the invite as they've also been partners in various things.

Golf is so crap isn't it? There's almost nothing about it that makes you think "Oh, that's interesting, I'd like to know more about that."

And I say that as someone who quite enjoys playing now and then.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 11:28:45 PM »
Best comment I heard was from Phil who said he is driving like a stallion but putting horrific. Its all in the calves..
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 11:31:29 PM »
Not a lot of mention of the leader board. I know day 2 isn't complete, but when was the last time the top 20 were in contention?
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 11:39:39 PM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:31:29 PM
Not a lot of mention of the leader board. I know day 2 isn't complete, but when was the last time the top 20 were in contention?

I genuinely think if the lead stays at -9 anyone at -2 has a legitimate shot at it

There will be less low scores tomorrow i reckon but there's still the odd 65 there for a few im sure

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 11:55:14 PM »
Fwiw..i've played Amen corner three times.

No, not the actual one but there are two golf course in Texas--Tour 18--- which replicate 18 famous tour golf holes. One is outside Houston played it once. The other outside Dallas, played it twice. Each one is a bit different but both have replicated Amen Corner. All done off laser measurements of the actual holes. The slopes etc.


#11 you go up a severe hill and can't see the green. Then once you drive it over the hill you're faced with a downhill shot to a green guarded to the left with the pond.

I can tell you, playing the par 3 12th over Rae's creek is a bit daunting from the tee. It looks like the green is two paces wide from front to back as the green angles from left to right.

The 13th is a par 5 that nearly resembles a backwards letter c. As it is a dogleg left that keeps curving left. Rae's creek in front. Elevated green. And if you get in the bunker in the back of the green, you're faced with getting the ball up over the lip to a downhill shot to the pin with the green sloping away and Rae's creek staring you in the face.


Houston scorecard and holes: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3803c5d7/files/uploaded/course_scorecard.jpg

Dallas scorecard and holes: https://www.tour18-dallas.com/aboutus/course-details/
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #332 on: Today at 12:06:19 AM »
Another great day of golf

That is one beautiful course
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #333 on: Today at 12:11:17 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:55:14 PM
Fwiw..i've played Amen corner three times.

No, not the actual one but there are two golf course in Texas--Tour 18--- which replicate 18 famous tour golf holes. One is outside Houston played it once. The other outside Dallas, played it twice. Each one is a bit different but both have replicated Amen Corner. All done off laser measurements of the actual holes. The slopes etc.


#11 you go up a severe hill and can't see the green. Then once you drive it over the hill you're faced with a downhill shot to a green guarded to the left with the pond.

I can tell you, playing the par 3 12th over Rae's creek is a bit daunting from the tee. It looks like the green is two paces wide from front to back as the green angles from left to right.

The 13th is a par 5 that nearly resembles a backwards letter c. As it is a dogleg left that keeps curving left. Rae's creek in front. Elevated green. And if you get in the bunker in the back of the green, you're faced with getting the ball up over the lip to a downhill shot to the pin with the green sloping away and Rae's creek staring you in the face.


Houston scorecard and holes: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3803c5d7/files/uploaded/course_scorecard.jpg

Dallas scorecard and holes: https://www.tour18-dallas.com/aboutus/course-details/


Those courses look great. Love to play them. I've played two holes of them but would love a crack at Amen corner and that's the only way it'll happen!
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #334 on: Today at 12:29:12 AM »
Bloody hell Peter Alliss looks and sounds dreadful now.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #335 on: Today at 06:05:41 AM »
I don't normally bet, but I'd put money down on DeChambeau making the cut. Think he's on an eagle chance when they resume play.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #336 on: Today at 11:59:32 AM »
Honestly can't wait for today's play. Real shame there aren't any crowds there as this is the closest Masters for a long while.

John Rahm looks on it, as does Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood. But with such a close top 15/20, any of them could finish the day top.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #337 on: Today at 12:04:41 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:29:12 AM
Bloody hell Peter Alliss looks and sounds dreadful now.

Thought same, but then checked and he is almost 90 to be fair

Time he followed Martin Tyler into the retirement home.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #338 on: Today at 12:29:52 PM »
Scheduled to restart the 2nd round in 5 mins at 12:30PM.

Would love to play the course even a replica course would be a laugh and the rates there in Dallas look dirt cheap. The best 18 in the States for $50 cant beat that considering many of the greatest holes are private or will charge you an arm & a leg.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #339 on: Today at 12:35:47 PM »
Bryson, misses eagle, crucial bridie putt coming up.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #340 on: Today at 01:02:01 PM »
Weird from DeChambeau. Some absolutely beautiful iron play; had a couple of eagle looks inside 10 feet and nearly aced a par 3. Some rancid stuff along with it though.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #341 on: Today at 01:49:22 PM »
Been out, what's the current cut? That doesn't look good for Bryson.

EDIT - They've just said its -1 at the mo.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #342 on: Today at 01:58:29 PM »
Bogey last 2 holes to miss the cut.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #343 on: Today at 02:01:29 PM »
What a shame ; D
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #344 on: Today at 02:09:54 PM »
Level par makes the cut at the mo
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #345 on: Today at 02:18:02 PM »
Seb Munoz chugging along nicely as is Scottie Scheffler

After-timing here but I've also got shares in a small EW bet on CT Pan.  11 places at 500/1 :)

Big Brooks lurking just off the pace. Ominous.

Love Tiger and Phil to have good days today and be in the mix tomorrow which is already shaping up to be a belter. 

No footy to distract us from Golf tomorrow either, other than Internationals and Women's football which are both equally as shite.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #346 on: Today at 02:21:13 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:09:54 PM
Level par makes the cut at the mo

Yeah, Bryson's putt brought the cut back to E ironically. I think there's only about three players can effect that now.

I have to say, I'm quite enjoying the commentary from Mcginley and Murray. Very knowledgeable, reminds me of some of the better one's we have with the cricket.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #347 on: Today at 02:45:38 PM »
Dechambeau is at even par.

The cut looks like even par.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #348 on: Today at 02:49:49 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 02:21:13 PM
Yeah, Bryson's putt brought the cut back to E ironically. I think there's only about three players can effect that now.

I have to say, I'm quite enjoying the commentary from Mcginley and Murray. Very knowledgeable, reminds me of some of the better one's we have with the cricket.

Spieth, Cabreba Bello birdies the last Bryson can pack his bags. Silly to be in that position as way too many bad holes / shots to have any say this weekend.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #349 on: Today at 02:52:00 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on November 12, 2020, 03:29:36 PM
A little stat... ;D

Jack Nicklaus won his 6th Green Jacket 23 years after he won his first one. At the time, going into the first round, Jack was ranked 33rd in the world.

It has been 23 years since Tiger won his first Masters Green jacket. Going into play today, he is ranked 33rd in the world.

Another little stat..going into that weekend Nicklaus was joint 17th and four behind.

Tiger is joint 17th and four behind...


Hmmmmmmmmmm.... :D

