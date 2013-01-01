Fwiw..i've played Amen corner three times.
No, not the actual one but there are two golf course in Texas--Tour 18--- which replicate 18 famous tour golf holes. One is outside Houston played it once. The other outside Dallas, played it twice. Each one is a bit different but both have replicated Amen Corner. All done off laser measurements of the actual holes. The slopes etc.
#11 you go up a severe hill and can't see the green. Then once you drive it over the hill you're faced with a downhill shot to a green guarded to the left with the pond.
I can tell you, playing the par 3 12th over Rae's creek is a bit daunting from the tee. It looks like the green is two paces wide from front to back as the green angles from left to right.
The 13th is a par 5 that nearly resembles a backwards letter c. As it is a dogleg left that keeps curving left. Rae's creek in front. Elevated green. And if you get in the bunker in the back of the green, you're faced with getting the ball up over the lip to a downhill shot to the pin with the green sloping away and Rae's creek staring you in the face.
Houston scorecard and holes: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3803c5d7/files/uploaded/course_scorecard.jpg
Dallas scorecard and holes: https://www.tour18-dallas.com/aboutus/course-details/