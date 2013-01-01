« previous next »
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 81,275
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 10:50:36 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:39:03 PM
Matsuyama dressed as Bully from Bullseye there.

:D

Can he get down iiiiiin two from there?
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • Posts: 17,139
  • Kloppite
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 10:52:44 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:50:36 PM
:D

Can he get down iiiiiin two from there?

Here's what you could have won. :duh ;D
Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 19,739
  • JFT96.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 10:53:32 PM »
The weekend will be like the Augusta we're used to seeing. You could see today the slopes becoming more prominent and balls just starting to trickle into the creek, although a few players still did get lucky.

Any one of about 15 could win it from here.
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • Posts: 5,842
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 10:56:20 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:39:03 PM
Matsuyama dressed as Bully from Bullseye there.

 ;D

'nothing in this game for two in a bed.'

Always thought that line had other connitations.
 :-X
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • Posts: 12,009
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 10:58:19 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:35:32 PM
President Eisenhower  was a member as he was invited by Bobby Jones. There hasn't been a President since.  Kennedy, Clinton, Both Bushes, Obama, and Trump are all golfers. None are members.

Not sure many of those former / current Presidents would fit the criteria the committee have for a member ;) Someday we will all get to walk the grounds I hope but none of us will play there me thinks lol from what I can see there is not one flat lie on the course with the exception of the tee boxes. Will be an interesting moving day tomorrow. Bryson is just one shot off the cut line so should make it.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • Posts: 5,842
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 10:59:43 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:53:32 PM
The weekend will be like the Augusta we're used to seeing. You could see today the slopes becoming more prominent and balls just starting to trickle into the creek, although a few players still did get lucky.

Any one of about 15 could win it from here.

Aye the greens are drying out. That Sub Air system for the greens has been working its nuts off all day.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 19,739
  • JFT96.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 11:03:57 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:59:43 PM
Aye the greens are drying out. That Sub Air system for the greens has been working its nuts off all day.

I might be wrong but I think for that reason alone the scoring wont be as good in the third round. A lot of players will find it difficult to adjust to greens that are getting quicker all the time.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • Posts: 25,821
  • The first five yards........
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 11:16:21 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:03:43 PM
In the first place...Augusta National is never busy with less than 200 members. Most of whom do not live in the Augusta area.

Second, believe it or not..Augusta National is closed in the summer months due to the heat. They close the end of May and reopen the end of September.

The club are very protective of the course.

You need to be invited to become a member. Being rich is not enough. Bill Gates has asked, so far he's not been invited. I believe it was Jack Nicklaus who got Peyton the invite as they've also been partners in various things.

Golf is so crap isn't it? There's almost nothing about it that makes you think "Oh, that's interesting, I'd like to know more about that."

And I say that as someone who quite enjoys playing now and then.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • Posts: 12,009
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 11:28:45 PM »
Best comment I heard was from Phil who said he is driving like a stallion but putting horrific. Its all in the calves..
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,984
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 11:31:29 PM »
Not a lot of mention of the leader board. I know day 2 isn't complete, but when was the last time the top 20 were in contention?
Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 9,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 11:39:39 PM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:31:29 PM
Not a lot of mention of the leader board. I know day 2 isn't complete, but when was the last time the top 20 were in contention?

I genuinely think if the lead stays at -9 anyone at -2 has a legitimate shot at it

There will be less low scores tomorrow i reckon but there's still the odd 65 there for a few im sure

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • Posts: 46,401
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 11:55:14 PM »
Fwiw..i've played Amen corner three times.

No, not the actual one but there are two golf course in Texas--Tour 18--- which replicate 18 famous tour golf holes. One is outside Houston played it once. The other outside Dallas, played it twice. Each one is a bit different but both have replicated Amen Corner. All done off laser measurements of the actual holes. The slopes etc.


#11 you go up a severe hill and can't see the green. Then once you drive it over the hill you're faced with a downhill shot to a green guarded to the left with the pond.

I can tell you, playing the par 3 12th over Rae's creek is a bit daunting from the tee. It looks like the green is two paces wide from front to back as the green angles from left to right.

The 13th is a par 5 that nearly resembles a backwards letter c. As it is a dogleg left that keeps curving left. Rae's creek in front. Elevated green. And if you get in the bunker in the back of the green, you're faced with getting the ball up over the lip to a downhill shot to the pin with the green sloping away and Rae's creek staring you in the face.


Houston scorecard and holes: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3803c5d7/files/uploaded/course_scorecard.jpg

Dallas scorecard and holes: https://www.tour18-dallas.com/aboutus/course-details/
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • Posts: 25,049
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #332 on: Today at 12:06:19 AM »
Another great day of golf

That is one beautiful course
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #333 on: Today at 12:11:17 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:55:14 PM
Fwiw..i've played Amen corner three times.

No, not the actual one but there are two golf course in Texas--Tour 18--- which replicate 18 famous tour golf holes. One is outside Houston played it once. The other outside Dallas, played it twice. Each one is a bit different but both have replicated Amen Corner. All done off laser measurements of the actual holes. The slopes etc.


#11 you go up a severe hill and can't see the green. Then once you drive it over the hill you're faced with a downhill shot to a green guarded to the left with the pond.

I can tell you, playing the par 3 12th over Rae's creek is a bit daunting from the tee. It looks like the green is two paces wide from front to back as the green angles from left to right.

The 13th is a par 5 that nearly resembles a backwards letter c. As it is a dogleg left that keeps curving left. Rae's creek in front. Elevated green. And if you get in the bunker in the back of the green, you're faced with getting the ball up over the lip to a downhill shot to the pin with the green sloping away and Rae's creek staring you in the face.


Houston scorecard and holes: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3803c5d7/files/uploaded/course_scorecard.jpg

Dallas scorecard and holes: https://www.tour18-dallas.com/aboutus/course-details/


Those courses look great. Love to play them. I've played two holes of them but would love a crack at Amen corner and that's the only way it'll happen!
Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • Posts: 23,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #334 on: Today at 12:29:12 AM »
Bloody hell Peter Alliss looks and sounds dreadful now.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 2,892
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #335 on: Today at 06:05:41 AM »
I don't normally bet, but I'd put money down on DeChambeau making the cut. Think he's on an eagle chance when they resume play.
