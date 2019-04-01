« previous next »
Online dudleyred

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #240 on: Today at 02:48:48 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:47:55 PM
Tiger tee's off in his second round at 2:30 local time. 7:30pm in the UK.

He won't get finished then. Likely have five or so holes left i guess
Offline red1977

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #241 on: Today at 02:50:33 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:36:41 PM
Probably.

But just go to masters.com from where you are. Upper left is a box, click on it, and you'll see live. Click on that.

Thank you.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #242 on: Today at 02:51:09 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:47:55 PM
Tiger tee's off in his second round at 2:30 local time. 7:30pm in the UK.

He won't get his round finished by sunset today, will have to comeback in the morning.
Online 4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #243 on: Today at 02:53:54 PM »
As it stands i'd have to say those that had the afternoon tee times Thursday will have the best of it. They will have the softer conditions and finish their rounds on Friday. Then have a little longer rest before Saturdays tee times.

The morning tee times Thursday had the wetter conditions early but will face the drier and faster trickier greens on late Friday afternoon.


They should get caught up on Saturday and finish the 3rd round then.
Online 4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #244 on: Today at 02:56:00 PM »
Rory finishes round 1 at +3.

10 shots off the lead but Joint 78th. Top 50, currently level par, and ties make the weekend.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #245 on: Today at 02:59:19 PM »
DJ goes to -7 & joint leader.
Online 4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #246 on: Today at 03:00:52 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:59:19 PM
DJ goes to -7 & joint leader.

And tees off his second round in 25 minutes.

They aren't hanging about at The Masters... ;D
Offline Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #247 on: Today at 03:03:05 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:00:52 PM
And tees off his second round in 25 minutes.

They aren't hanging about at The Masters... ;D

Time for him to get a quick sandwich & coffee. ;D
Online Adam_LFC

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #248 on: Today at 03:08:44 PM »
DJ just been so effortless so far. Same with most of his tournament form this year. I know it's early but I can't really see past him unless something goes massively wrong.
Online 4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #249 on: Today at 03:12:25 PM »
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 03:08:44 PM
DJ just been so effortless so far. Same with most of his tournament form this year. I know it's early but I can't really see past him unless something goes massively wrong.

Justin Thomas does not approve...lol

Sunjae Im is in the hunt and if he were to win, they'd have a national holiday in South Korea on Tuesday..
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #250 on: Today at 03:21:29 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 02:05:38 PM
Can't stand him, tosser. Can you get a bet on him missing the cut, I'd be interested in that one.

Dont know much about him, whats the problem?
Offline Phil M

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #251 on: Today at 03:30:22 PM »
It's really nicely set up with the field bunched up.
Online Adam_LFC

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #252 on: Today at 03:39:21 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:21:29 PM
Dont know much about him, whats the problem?

I'd hazard a guess at because he can be quite petulant when things don't go his way. He supports the Red's though so I give him a pass.
Online dudleyred

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #253 on: Today at 03:42:08 PM »
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 03:39:21 PM
I'd hazard a guess at because he can be quite petulant when things don't go his way. He supports the Red's though so I give him a pass.

He has got a lot better in fairness

He'd have blown a gasket on 15 in years gone by. 16 was inevitable after that haha

I believe he was pretty arrogant when starting out but I like him to be honest
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #254 on: Today at 04:04:09 PM »
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 03:08:44 PM
DJ just been so effortless so far. Same with most of his tournament form this year. I know it's early but I can't really see past him unless something goes massively wrong.

Hope you're right :)

Something can always go wrong with DJ... but I think it's less likely without crowds. I don't think he's hit top gear at all yet which is scary for the others.
Offline Fiasco

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #255 on: Today at 04:06:53 PM »
DJ is playing lights out golf. His temperament and his inability to close the deal out on Sunday is always an option, but at this rate it'll be over by then.
Online fowlermagic

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #256 on: Today at 04:09:46 PM »
DJ looking good so far and a real plus to go straight back out after a 65 as will be full of confidence. Cant say the same about Rory as knows already he has no chance of winning so will he want to hang around for the weekend and fight to make the cut? All depends if he can get to level before he makes the turn.

This place is great for experience as watching Langer, Mize even Phil in the top 20 may not happen anywhere else at a major. Will Tiger go out and shoot another 68 today as he was cruising yesterday. He would love to match Jacks 6 green jackets.
Online 4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #257 on: Today at 04:34:43 PM »
DJ birdies every hole  11-12-13 on Amen Corner to go -10.
Online fowlermagic

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #258 on: Today at 04:40:40 PM »
Think there will be three or four players -10 or better after the 2nd round. Really does not matter unless DJ gets so far ahead as the Masters only really starts on the back 9 on Sunday
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #259 on: Today at 05:00:05 PM »
Here comes the DJ crumble!
Online Adam_LFC

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #260 on: Today at 05:01:03 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 05:00:05 PM
Here comes the DJ crumble!

Early!  At least it makes things more exciting.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #261 on: Today at 05:01:58 PM »
Quote from: Hellrazor on Today at 08:17:20 AM
  it was great to see larry mize go so well

Its funny how certain players and shots get you addicted to the Masters

Larry Mize and his 140ft playoff chip shot to win it in 1987 was the start for me. Never ever forget it.   Great to see him doing ok.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #262 on: Today at 05:05:30 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:45:58 PM
Always reminds me of Barry Manilow for some reason. Although Manilow actually seems to get younger by the day, that might however have more to do with his surgeon.
 :-\



Hahaha. Spot on Yoz :lmao
Online Yosser0_0

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #263 on: Today at 05:05:41 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:21:29 PM
Dont know much about him, whats the problem?

He's just a knob, I get that players sometimes lose their rag but damaging the course is overstepping the mark and unfair on the other players who have to play on the same greens. On quite a few occasions I've seen him smash his putter into the green after missing a putt as in the video below at 1:10. That example is quite a mild one compared to some I've seen him do. Its the sort of thing that merits a DQ as Garcia once found out. 

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/dCM_hdndkWM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/dCM_hdndkWM</a>
Online 4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #264 on: Today at 05:09:26 PM »
Larry Mize averaged 247 yards with his drives yesterday. Or nearly 100 yards less than DeChambeau.

Both shot -2.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #265 on: Today at 05:10:09 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:05:41 PM
He's just a knob, I get that players sometimes lose their rag

Any excuse to post my favourite "lost it" moment

Step up Charley Hoffman and his 3-putt :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TgJ00YjPWWE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TgJ00YjPWWE</a>
Online 4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #266 on: Today at 05:13:14 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:34:43 PM
DJ birdies every hole  11-12-13 on Amen Corner to go -10.

And then bogies 14 and 15..now -8
Online Yosser0_0

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #267 on: Today at 05:19:49 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 05:10:09 PM
Any excuse to post my favourite "lost it" moment

Step up Charley Hoffman and his 3-putt :)



Then we had the Master! Now this guy knew how to take his medicine (not). ;D

The clip from 4:30 is an absolute classic.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/1eMNpQklOYI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/1eMNpQklOYI</a>
Online dudleyred

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #268 on: Today at 05:34:46 PM »
If wind picks up a bit this afternoon this will be a classic over the weekend
Offline Ray K

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #269 on: Today at 05:42:50 PM »
Credit to Rory for pulling out of that slump and getting 4 birdies on his first 9. At least he'll be here for the weekend even if he's not going to challenge the leaders.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #270 on: Today at 05:46:44 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:42:50 PM
Credit to Rory for pulling out of that slump and getting 4 birdies on his first 9. At least he'll be here for the weekend even if he's not going to challenge the leaders.

Needed it too, at the mo, the cut is -1 & tied for 40th place, level for the tournament is tied for 54th place.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #271 on: Today at 05:56:26 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:19:49 PM


The clip from 4:30 is an absolute classic.


Hahaha fucking hell.

The look on that kids face as he fishes Big John's putter out the drink :)
Online dudleyred

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #272 on: Today at 08:06:56 PM »
Bryson having a nightmare. Triple bogey
Offline Lusty

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #273 on: Today at 08:09:05 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 08:06:56 PM
Bryson having a nightmare. Triple bogey

Be a real shame if he doesn't make the cut ;D
Online frag

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #274 on: Today at 08:10:03 PM »
Strange that, Brysons ball evidently plugged massively as no bounce visible.

Online Yosser0_0

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #275 on: Today at 08:10:03 PM »
Bryson with a triple - good! Did I hear he called the course a par 67? Why on earth would you say something like that?
 :o
Online fowlermagic

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #276 on: Today at 08:17:28 PM »
Crazy they could not find that ball as with the help of TV they surely were looking right where it landed. Fleetwood, Willet right there and Casey yet to get going really. Hats off to Rory as after first round was tied 78yh 10 shots behind the lead to now in the Top 30 just 6 back. Too much to ask of course ....or can he get within 3 of the lead by the end of round 3?
Online Yosser0_0

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #277 on: Today at 08:21:01 PM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 08:17:28 PM
Crazy they could not find that ball as with the help of TV they surely were looking right where it landed. Fleetwood, Willet right there and Casey yet to get going really. Hats off to Rory as after first round was tied 78yh 10 shots behind the lead to now in the Top 30 just 6 back. Too much to ask of course ....or can he get within 3 of the lead by the end of round 3?

Might not have wanted to find it? I don't really fancy Casey winning one of these, plays great for three days but struggles to get over the line.
Online arthur sarnoff

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #278 on: Today at 08:36:48 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:09:05 PM
Be a real shame if he doesn't make the cut ;D

I know, awful.  Particularly if some were to mention 'par 67' in an interview.
Online 4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #279 on: Today at 08:39:47 PM »
Bryson almost gets a hole in one on 6..tap in birdie.
