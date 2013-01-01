Nick, your just gutted Sunday Tee-Offs clash with Highway and Songs of praise.
people like big dick nick.
Three over par for the favourite, not great.
Some of the names. It's like a Rowan Atkinson sketch....Xander SchaufelleJazz JanewattannanondBryson deChambeauChengkstung PanBrandt SnedekerBilly HorshelZebadie Zacharia-ZoonhuisyBrooks KoepkaLanto GriffinAndy OgletreeChez ReavieCameron ChampKevin Na& Kevin Go-On. What the hell is Adam Scott in this tournament for?
Adam Scott won it in 2013.
