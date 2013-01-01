« previous next »
The US Masters 2020

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #160 on: Today at 07:51:04 PM »
Tiger -4 with 3 holes to go.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #161 on: Today at 07:54:07 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 07:16:22 PM
Nick, your just gutted Sunday Tee-Offs clash with Highway and Songs of praise.

Countryfile and Antiques Roadshow double for me.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #162 on: Today at 07:58:56 PM »
Bryson is on 9, his last hole.

His driver swing.. 188 ball speed. Carry 337 yards... :o Ran out to 364 yards... :o :o
Mind you it is downhill from the tee.

He had 191 ball speed on #8.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #163 on: Today at 08:11:03 PM »
Oosthuizen in with a 68
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #164 on: Today at 08:12:58 PM »
Three over par for the favourite, not great.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #165 on: Today at 08:13:50 PM »
Posted scores:

Simpson -5
Matsuyama, Westwood,  Oosthuizen, -4
Rahm -3
Dechambeau -2
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #166 on: Today at 08:15:47 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 08:12:58 PM
Three over par for the favourite, not great.

 ;D
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #167 on: Today at 08:32:43 PM »
I wonder how many golf balls are in Rae's Creek, from the members as well as the pros. ;D
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #168 on: Today at 08:33:23 PM »
Rory +1 after 2.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #169 on: Today at 08:40:46 PM »
DJ hit a great approach to within a couple of feet on 2nd[won't be doing that when the course dry's out], gets the eagle to go -2
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #170 on: Today at 08:44:32 PM »
Tiger pars #9...finishes his round  -4.

Casey has posted  -7.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #171 on: Today at 09:05:31 PM »
Some of the names. It's like a Rowan Atkinson sketch....

Xander Schaufelle
Jazz Janewattannanond
Bryson deChambeau
Chengkstung Pan
Brandt Snedeker
Billy Horshel
Zebadie Zacharia-Zoonhuisy
Brooks Koepka
Lanto Griffin
Andy Ogletree
Chez Reavie
Cameron Champ
Kevin Na
& Kevin Go-On.

What the hell is Adam Scott in this tournament for?




Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #172 on: Today at 09:33:56 PM »
Early days but Rory at +1 is outside the cut line. Only the top 50 make the weekend.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #173 on: Today at 09:40:10 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:05:31 PM
Some of the names. It's like a Rowan Atkinson sketch....

Xander Schaufelle
Jazz Janewattannanond
Bryson deChambeau
Chengkstung Pan
Brandt Snedeker
Billy Horshel
Zebadie Zacharia-Zoonhuisy
Brooks Koepka
Lanto Griffin
Andy Ogletree
Chez Reavie
Cameron Champ
Kevin Na
& Kevin Go-On.

What the hell is Adam Scott in this tournament for?






;D

Genuinely thought you'd put in a comedy made up name on every other line there.

Reminds me of this:



If you told me Bobson Dugnutt was handily placed at 4 under I think I'd believe it.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #174 on: Today at 09:41:29 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:05:31 PM
Some of the names. It's like a Rowan Atkinson sketch....

Xander Schaufelle
Jazz Janewattannanond
Bryson deChambeau
Chengkstung Pan
Brandt Snedeker
Billy Horshel
Zebadie Zacharia-Zoonhuisy
Brooks Koepka
Lanto Griffin
Andy Ogletree
Chez Reavie
Cameron Champ
Kevin Na
& Kevin Go-On.

What the hell is Adam Scott in this tournament for?

Adam Scott won it in 2013. ;D
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #175 on: Today at 09:45:24 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:41:29 PM
Adam Scott won it in 2013. ;D

Well he's let us down with his boring name.

Perhaps he could change it to Bobson Dugnutt before the second round?
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #176 on: Today at 09:46:04 PM »
Rickie Fowler is one of those players you'd thought would win a major by now when he first burst onto the scene, best places in majors are tied 2nd.
Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #177 on: Today at 09:49:22 PM »
I've seen it all now, one of the players is called Cameron Champ, & i'm not joking either. ;D
