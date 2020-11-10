« previous next »
Offline Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #120 on: Today at 04:39:32 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:38:28 PM
That's what I would do...lol

Add in a few more weekend golfers too. ;D
Online 4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:40:50 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 04:39:08 PM
Likewise but my next would be in the water as well

Actually, I would have probably faired a tad better. I'm left handed, so a little more room to hit that shot as my arse wouldn't have been in the bushes..
Online 4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #122 on: Today at 04:41:31 PM »
Bryson misses the putt, double bogey. +2 on the round.

Rahm birdies, goes to +1
Offline Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #123 on: Today at 04:42:17 PM »
7 for Byson on 13
Online 4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:45:23 PM »
Bryson with his..par is 67 for him because he should birdie every par 5.

First par 5 he comes to, gets a double bogey.

Oooooopppppss
Offline Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:51:09 PM »
Leaders tee off earlier than normal on Sunday, think 11am-12pm, local as host broadcaster has live NFL 4pm EST, so Sunday's round should be done by 9pm UK time, subject any further weather delays.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #126 on: Today at 04:51:53 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:51:09 PM
Leaders tee off earlier than normal on Sunday, think 11am-12pm, local as host broadcaster has live NFL 4pm EST, so Sunday's round should be done by 9pm UK time, subject any further weather delays.

For those of us with other halves not remotely interested in golf thats actually quite shit news. :D
Online campioni

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #127 on: Today at 04:53:44 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:51:09 PM
Leaders tee off earlier than normal on Sunday, think 11am-12pm, local as host broadcaster has live NFL 4pm EST, so Sunday's round should be done by 9pm UK time, subject any further weather delays.

I think its more to do with daylight hours than the NFL. They need to leave time for a playoff on Sunday and sunset is at 5.25pm.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:59:13 PM »
Quote from: campioni on Today at 04:53:44 PM
I think its more to do with daylight hours than the NFL. They need to leave time for a playoff on Sunday and sunset is at 5.25pm.

Nope definitely to do with NFL, leaders could tee of 12.30-1pm local Sunday at the latest, but broadcaster CBS has NFL games 4pm EST, leaders are off earlier.
Online fowlermagic

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #129 on: Today at 05:00:18 PM »
The Europeans doing alright so far as Westwood -3 and Casey & Stenson just one back. Bryson will want to see if he can even can put a drive on the fairway.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #130 on: Today at 05:01:18 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:51:53 PM
For those of us with other halves not remotely interested in golf thats actually quite shit news. :D

 ;D

Those of us who are, last group will be on the last holes will be more reasonable time than the usual midnight UK time finish. ;D
Online nuts100

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #131 on: Today at 05:02:35 PM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 05:00:18 PM
The Europeans doing alright so far as Westwood -3 and Casey & Stenson just one back. Bryson will want to see if he can even can put a drive on the fairway.

If Bryson shoots a 74.
Id love to be the interviewer. So Bryson you are 7over, how does it feel
Online 4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:21:06 PM »
I'm watching the featured groups on masters.com.

What is cool this year is they are using drone shots as well...

Bryson birdies 16, back to level.
Online campioni

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #133 on: Today at 05:25:38 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:59:13 PM
Nope definitely to do with NFL, leaders could tee of 12.30-1pm local Sunday at the latest, but broadcaster CBS has NFL games 4pm EST, leaders are off earlier.

If they tee off at 1pm the last group wouldn't be finishing until after 5pm. If there was a playoff it would have to be played in the dark.
Offline b_joseph

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #134 on: Today at 05:43:28 PM »
Good God, Tiger kick in range to get to -3. Its way too early to be this excited
Offline Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #135 on: Today at 05:48:37 PM »
Quote from: campioni on Today at 05:25:38 PM
If they tee off at 1pm the last group wouldn't be finishing until after 5pm. If there was a playoff it would have to be played in the dark.

This will be the 65th consecutive Masters to air on CBS Sports, which began coverage in 1956. Schedule changes were made because of sunset around 5:24 p.m. and legal end of civil twilight at 5:51 p.m. each day. To accommodate CBS's coverage of the NFL Week 10 games (and, additionally, ensure that play will conclude before sunset), the final round will be scheduled so that coverage can begin at 10:00 a.m. ET (similar to the 2019 Masters final round, which was moved up due to the threat of storms) and conclude around 2:30 p.m. ET. CBS was only assigned late-afternoon NFL games (4:05 p.m. ET starts) for that week. Furthermore, CBS's SEC football game, normally a 3:30 p.m. ET game, was assigned for a 6:00 p.m. ET kickoff so that it could air after the conclusion of third round coverage, which will end before sunset.[8][9][10] However, the SEC game was postponed due to COVID-19 cases among one of the participating teams, leading to CBS scheduling only College Football Today after the conclusion of coverage, and giving the rest of the game's broadcast window back to affiliates and network programming.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Masters_Tournament#Media
Online dudleyred

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #136 on: Today at 05:48:44 PM »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 05:43:28 PM
Good God, Tiger kick in range to get to -3. Its way too early to be this excited

Dreaming of Westwood winning myself. Would be made up for him
Offline Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:49:24 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 05:48:44 PM
Dreaming of Westwood winning myself. Would be made up for him

Probably end up 2nd. ;D
Online dudleyred

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #138 on: Today at 05:50:50 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:49:24 PM
Probably end up 2nd. ;D

Haha probably

Be a great story though
Online OOS

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #139 on: Today at 05:50:58 PM »
Struggling to get excited for this.
Online dudleyred

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #140 on: Today at 05:54:20 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 05:50:58 PM
Struggling to get excited for this.

Really?! Can't get enough of it
Online OOS

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #141 on: Today at 05:56:15 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 05:54:20 PM
Really?! Can't get enough of it

I normally love it, dunno. Come Sunday my head will be falling off.
Online 4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #142 on: Today at 05:59:10 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 05:56:15 PM
I normally love it, dunno. Come Sunday my head will be falling off.

Well for excitement you can always switch over to England v ROI  or Wales v USA...



Or a nap... :P
Online Yosser0_0

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #143 on: Today at 06:08:38 PM »
Quote from: DangerScouse on November 10, 2020, 08:37:04 PM
I'd fucking love to see Bryson miss the cut. :lmao

I actually quite enjoyed watching him tear up the US Open as I can't stand the farcial way they set up the course for those tournments. I wouldn't like to see him do it at Augusta and I don't think he will as its a proper course with genuine hazards such as water and trees.
Online Ray K

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #144 on: Today at 06:13:21 PM »
Saw Jimmy Walker's name on the leaderboard and realised I had forgotten he even existed. Looked him up, and he's 407 on the World Rankings. He won a Major 4 years ago, like.
Online dudleyred

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #145 on: Today at 06:14:16 PM »
Bit slow telling us that hooter was a replay! My heart sank !
Online nuts100

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #146 on: Today at 06:16:01 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:13:21 PM
Saw Jimmy Walker's name on the leaderboard and realised I had forgotten he even existed. Looked him up, and he's 407 on the World Rankings. He won a Major 4 years ago, like.

Lyme disease has caused major health problems so not surprising
Online 4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #147 on: Today at 06:24:34 PM »
Rahm makes eagle at #2 on his back nine, goes to -3.

Tiger makes the turn after playing 18 at -3.
Offline Qston

« Reply #148 on: Today at 06:38:57 PM »
Tiger going along very nicely. -4 now.

Conditions are deffo helping
Offline Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #149 on: Today at 06:43:18 PM »
Paul Casey -6 through 11.
Offline Qston

« Reply #150 on: Today at 06:46:48 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:43:18 PM
Paul Casey -6 through 11.

Got him at 55-1 so pretty much guaranteed he won't win
Online Ray K

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #151 on: Today at 06:47:42 PM »
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 06:16:01 PM
Lyme disease has caused major health problems so not surprising
Just saw that on Wiki, hadn't known that.

Has the rain made the greens easier to manage? There's a lot of birdies and eagles since I switched on an hour ago.
