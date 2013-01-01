My favourite non-football event of the year. It'll be absolutely fascinating this year given the circumstances and the scores could be quite low if the rain that is forecast materialises. All the talk is about Bryson and rightly so, but Augusta is a beast within itself and you cannot rely on hacking out of the rough if you spray your drives left and right. You might get away with it on one hole and even have a great angle into the green, but on the next you'll be hacking out sideways because you have no look. His numbers are insane but his record at Augusta hasn't been great and his putting will be tested to the limit because he relies heavily on green books and Augusta doesn't provide any, so he's a little bit out of his comfort zone. I personally wouldn't touch him at 8-1, even if it wouldn't surprise me if he won by 5 shots.



Outside of him the usual suspects will take up the column inches and Dustin Johnson's form over the past year or so is absolutely insane. He held the 54 hole lead at the PGA earlier in the season and didn't really contend on Sunday and that's DJ's biggest problem: getting it done at a major. He's got one to his name but for a man of his talent he should have several more. He's had so many chances to add to his solitary US Open victory and he'll surely do so in time but I wouldn't trust him to close out the deal. Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed will all be bullish about their own chances as well but nailing down a winner when you look at the main contenders won't be easy to do if you only have one dart at it.



As for Rory, I just don't think he can focus mentally for 4 days at a major right now, fans or not. His game is erratic; he still gets plenty of birdies but he offsets them with crazy holes where he will double-bogey from a 330 yard drive in the fairway on a par 4. His body language is terrible at times and seeing him snap a club during his last outing tells you that he's a little too hot under the collar to really switch on for 4 days at Augusta, especially so when he's chasing that career grand slam that already weighs heavily on his shoulders.



Tiger is the defending champion and if he's healthy enough to give himself a chance at it then never count him out. I won a few quid from him when he won last year and he owes the game nothing, but he's just as likely to miss the cut right now as he is to really contend. If I had to pick a winner then I'd go for Patrick Cantlay. He's a major winner in waiting and he's gone close at Augusta before. He won just a few starts back and he's patient enough to grind it out over the 4 days which is something you need to do at a major. Him or Xander.



It should be a great week.