Author Topic: The US Masters 2020  (Read 937 times)

Offline iamnant

The US Masters 2020
« on: Yesterday at 09:47:17 AM »
Bit later than expected this year, but it's finally here.

Thursday 12th November - Sunday 15th November.

2019 winner: Tiger Woods

Any predictions going in to this year's tournament?

Do we expect DeChambeau to carry on his form? Any European players you tip to win?
Offline dudleyred

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:57:10 AM »
Apparently Dechambau in practice has had 8 iron into all the par 5's for his second shot. Hoping he doesn't destroy the course. Not sure he will.

Hatton playing very steady so fancy him top 10.

Can't wait for this though. Wonder how different the place will look?
Online Adam_LFC

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:02:57 AM »
Bryson or DJ for me. Koepka I think it is just a bit too soon after his injury lay off even though he done well this past weekend.
Offline campioni

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:04:39 AM »
If the weather forecast holds true there won't be much play on Thursday. Thunderstorms forecast all day along with heavy rain. Friday doesn't look much better.
Offline iamnant

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:05:54 AM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Yesterday at 09:57:10 AM
Apparently Dechambau in practice has had 8 iron into all the par 5's for his second shot. Hoping he doesn't destroy the course. Not sure he will.

Hatton playing very steady so fancy him top 10.

Can't wait for this though. Wonder how different the place will look?
I have a feeling DeChambeau won't even make the cut. I could be dramatically wrong on that!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9VFZt4MbfJQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9VFZt4MbfJQ</a>

The course looks beautiful with the autumnal colours!
Offline iamnant

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:09:00 AM »
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Yesterday at 10:02:57 AM
Bryson or DJ for me. Koepka I think it is just a bit too soon after his injury lay off even though he done well this past weekend.
I hope Koepka does well, but DJ is due a win here. Would love to see Justin Thomas or Ricky Fowler win.

One prediction which will most definitely, as always, be true: McIlroy will crumble on the last day. As per.

Quote from: campioni on Yesterday at 10:04:39 AM
If the weather forecast holds true there won't be much play on Thursday. Thunderstorms forecast all day along with heavy rain. Friday doesn't look much better.
Ah you're kidding? That's a huge shame. Nothing better than Augusta in the sunshine, even if it was due to be winter sunshine.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:15:46 AM »
I take it there's no fans there? Who knows with Trump!

Should be a good spectacle none the less.
Offline dudleyred

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:32:46 AM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 11:15:46 AM
I take it there's no fans there? Who knows with Trump!

Should be a good spectacle none the less.

Yes no crowds this time. April they're hoping too have some
Offline Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:28:26 PM »
Final tees for Sunday's round starts earlier than normal too, due to host broadcaster CBS having late afternoon NFL games.
Offline dudleyred

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:34:55 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 01:28:26 PM
Final tees for Sunday's round starts earlier than normal too, due to host broadcaster CBS having late afternoon NFL games.

Good news for having work on Monday!
Offline Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:36:51 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Yesterday at 01:34:55 PM
Good news for having work on Monday!

Looks like it might go into Monday with the weather forecast.
Offline dudleyred

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:44:58 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 01:36:51 PM
Looks like it might go into Monday with the weather forecast.

Good point
Online sinnermichael

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:03:17 PM »
Sergio Garcia's withdrawn after testing positive for Covid.
Offline 4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:06:38 PM »
Fwiw.. received an email contest to pick the winner and second place finisher for The Masters.

I went with Xander Schauffele. Second-- Patrick Reed.


GRAND PRIZE: FREE CLUBS 3 YEARS + 3 Ltd Edition Masters Putters -1 Winner, $3000 Upgrade Every Year for 3 Years - ($12K value)

1st PLACE: Full Bag of Clubs Any Brand (up to 14 + BAG) (up to $4K total)

2nd PLACE: Custom Fit 7pc Iron Set + (3) Wedges - ANY BRAND ($2K Value)

3rd PLACE: TaylorMade SIM Max Driver + Titleist T22 Putter ($1500 total value)

4th PLACE: Custom Fit Driver of Your Choice + Bushnell Hybrid Rangefinder/GPS ($1K total value)

5th PLACE: Custom Callaway JAWS AUGUSTA20 Wedge ($200 Value)
Offline Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:10:40 PM »
Apart from Sunday, last groups should be off around 1pm local[6pm UK time] with sunset around 5.25pm local, so last holes will be 10-10.30pm UK time
Offline bryanod

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:13:44 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:10:40 PM
Apart from Sunday, last groups should be off around 1pm local[6pm UK time] with sunset around 5.25pm local, so last holes will be 10-10.30pm UK time
Actually very civilised for us for a change.

Finau, Cam Smith and Xander interesting.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:28:50 PM »
Can't wait for this. My favourite major by far!

No value at the top of the market. May have stab at Bubba and Hatton.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:33:41 PM »
It's one of those courses i love, with the layout you just can't whack the ball 350-400 yards down the fairway, then 2 shot for birdie, you have to plan your way around, the greens can be fun too.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:38:22 PM »
Will be interesting to see how the course plays this week as it will be softer conditions with the rain forecasted and typically that will make it play longer allowing shorter hitters to be more competitive usually, ie it might be better to play the Par 5s by laying up with your second but the DeChambeau / DJs etc might say otherwise. DeChambeau may be the fave but not exactly lit up Augusta as no Top 20s yet. On the other hand DJ, Rory, Rose & Casey have 3 or 4 Top 10s the past 5 years. The winner more than likely will come from one of those 4. 
Offline Fiasco

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:22:09 PM »
My favourite non-football event of the year. It'll be absolutely fascinating this year given the circumstances and the scores could be quite low if the rain that is forecast materialises. All the talk is about Bryson and rightly so, but Augusta is a beast within itself and you cannot rely on hacking out of the rough if you spray your drives left and right. You might get away with it on one hole and even have a great angle into the green, but on the next you'll be hacking out sideways because you have no look. His numbers are insane but his record at Augusta hasn't been great and his putting will be tested to the limit because he relies heavily on green books and Augusta doesn't provide any, so he's a little bit out of his comfort zone. I personally wouldn't touch him at 8-1, even if it wouldn't surprise me if he won by 5 shots.

Outside of him the usual suspects will take up the column inches and Dustin Johnson's form over the past year or so is absolutely insane. He held the 54 hole lead at the PGA earlier in the season and didn't really contend on Sunday and that's DJ's biggest problem: getting it done at a major. He's got one to his name but for a man of his talent he should have several more. He's had so many chances to add to his solitary US Open victory and he'll surely do so in time but I wouldn't trust him to close out the deal. Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed will all be bullish about their own chances as well but nailing down a winner when you look at the main contenders won't be easy to do if you only have one dart at it.

As for Rory, I just don't think he can focus mentally for 4 days at a major right now, fans or not. His game is erratic; he still gets plenty of birdies but he offsets them with crazy holes where he will double-bogey from a 330 yard drive in the fairway on a par 4. His body language is terrible at times and seeing him snap a club during his last outing tells you that he's a little too hot under the collar to really switch on for 4 days at Augusta, especially so when he's chasing that career grand slam that already weighs heavily on his shoulders.

Tiger is the defending champion and if he's healthy enough to give himself a chance at it then never count him out. I won a few quid from him when he won last year and he owes the game nothing, but he's just as likely to miss the cut right now as he is to really contend. If I had to pick a winner then I'd go for Patrick Cantlay. He's a major winner in waiting and he's gone close at Augusta before. He won just a few starts back and he's patient enough to grind it out over the 4 days which is something you need to do at a major. Him or Xander.

It should be a great week.
Offline dudleyred

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:28:14 PM »
Garcia out with covid sadly
Online nuts100

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:50:18 PM »
Rory has no chance. This post  could age badly  ;D
Hes mentally weak compared to the others around him. Hes always making excuses. His driver used to be such a weapon that he didnt need the best short game in the world.
Now most players can hit it long and straight, making it less of a weapon for Rory

Hes shocking with a wedge and putter in his hand, and if his A game isnt on hes not good enough to grind. His body language says it all. I should be at the top but doesnt know how to plot his way around

I wish someone would get into his head as he has the ability to flick a switch and batter everyone in the field. Those days are few and far between now.

Id love him to get the grand slam, but I wouldnt bet a cent on it.

Will be a fantastic week
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:57:11 PM »
That post may bite you indeed ;) who knows with Rory as its been too long since his last major and the chat about the career Grand Slam definitely has not helped. I dont think there is that sort of pressure on him anymore as hes busy with family life so mentally maybe he wont wreck his own head as he has before. We will see as his form this season is decent and he knows he can challenge at Augusta and the focus is on others this week not him.

Watching Bryson on the range. He virtually is on his heels when he hits, a thing of beauty it is not. There is no way he wont have back problems in the next 10 years but the couch experts like Begay was chatting that players today should learn to hit it far first then straight. Time to tweak courses from 320 - 350 yards the fairways are 20 yards wide and the rough is 2 feet deep. Have fun with your bombs.
Online nuts100

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:01:45 PM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 08:57:11 PM
That post may bite you indeed ;) who knows with Rory as its been too long since his last major and the chat about the career Grand Slam definitely has not helped. I dont think there is that sort of pressure on him anymore as hes busy with family life so mentally maybe he wont wreck his own head as he has before. We will see as his form this season is decent and he knows he can challenge at Augusta and the focus is on others this week not him.

Watching Bryson on the range. He virtually is on his heels when he hits, a thing of beauty it is not. There is no way he wont have back problems in the next 10 years but the couch experts like Begay was chatting that players today should learn to hit it far first then straight. Time to tweak courses from 320 - 350 yards the fairways are 20 yards wide and the rough is 2 feet deep. Have fun with your bombs.

Yup fully expecting shit loads of grief if he doesnt retreat faster than the french in WWII  ;D ;D
Offline 4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:32:14 PM »
The other thing about Augusta National, from the first tee to the lowest point on the course is 10 stories. So the holes aren't flat. There is always some downhill or uphill depending on the hole.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:00:11 PM »
If Rorys stats were based on approach to greens , greens in regulation and putting , he would lose his tour card tomorrow. All in the 140th and above.

He doesnt have the game to challenge for the Masters, not this year anyway.  The Caroline Wozniaki curse is still haunting him I think.

Anyone seen the Brysons interview today? Like the way he is able to give away more about his game in an interview than most players. Although I like Tiger, I never liked the way he speaks as it always come across as condescending and arrogant.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:33:17 AM »
I like DeChambeau. I think its because of the way people moan about the way he plays. First it was the science, now its his distance. Theyre just playing whack a mole trying to criticise him. Hes a great putter too, so on most courses hes the man to beat. Not sure about Augusta however, because he cant have a green book and these can give you fits. He can still win obviously but I think Id rather take the price about him elsewhere.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:36:04 AM »
DJ feels due one to me especially with his excellent record at Augusta, but you just know he'll have a shocking hour or two at some point which probably costs him
Offline Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:00:52 PM »
They say it takes a few years to win at Augusta because of the slopes especially on the greens, i remember one player aiming his putt at a 90 degree angle to the hole, & still made the putt.

For me it's the best of the majors, helps it's the same course, were the other majors travel around using different host courses.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:39:39 PM »
On Brooks at 16s.
Offline 4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:02:00 PM »
For those who like a punt..Matthew Wolff.

Since turning pro he has played in two majors. Came 4th in the PGA and 2nd in the US Open this year.

Hits it long. Has no fear.
Online WhoHe

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:13:49 PM »
Done Speith e/w and Decambeau to win. Noticed earlier there is no live coverage on BBC, love watching the last round on the Sunday as often its still in the balance.
Offline Fiasco

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:46:00 PM »
One thing past champions at Augusta always talk about is missing the ball in the right spots. That's why some of the most creative minds and smartest golfers have been successful. You aren't going to hit a great shot every time, so you need to bailout in the right areas to leave yourself a makeable up and down for par to keep your round going.

Offline Lad

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:04:28 PM »
Fitzpatrick at 60/1 not bad for a couple of quid for a top ten finish. But hard to see beyond DeChambeau or maybe Thomas and Schaufele for the win.
Offline dudleyred

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:11:45 PM »
Bryson says he sees it as a par 67 for him!

Online nuts100

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:36:58 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 05:11:45 PM
Bryson says he sees it as a par 67 for him!

They have that sub air system. They should use it just as he tees off on every hole, then reverse it when hes walked off the green 😂
Offline Fiasco

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #36 on: Today at 05:58:03 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 05:11:45 PM
Bryson says he sees it as a par 67 for him!

Funny that, considering he's never had a top 20 at Augusta. Of course he's evolved his game, but his arrogance is really off-putting.
