Author Topic: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31  (Read 15622 times)

Offline 1892tillforever

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #480 on: Today at 09:26:39 AM »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 08:39:54 AM
Hold the fuck on, what is that fraud Dean Smith banging on about? Didn't Villa top the charts on transfer spending and players signed last season?

All that spending and selling left Aston Villa top of the net expenditure chart ~(£144.5m), having recouped nothing from sales - followed by Arsenal (£82.5m), Manchester City (£76.7m) and Manchester United (£74m).

Aston Villa signed more players than any other team in the division this summer with 12 permanent signings, followed by Sheffield United (eight permanent deals and two loans) and Wolves (nine permanent deals and one loan).

And this season. They spent ~£130.25m on 12 signings in the last summer transfer window and £78m on four this. The average spend per player has almost doubled.

Will anybody call out a white English manager as talking shite and being a fraud? I doubt it.

Jürgen is right, it's fucking madness the amount of games that they're trying to cram in. I'll laugh my fucking head off when Aston Villa start picking up muscle injuries and they start sinking like a stone.
We'll see if the likes of Smith feel this way by the end of December. Teams give 100% when they play us, but I have noticed in the last couple of seasons, we managed to win almost all our games in December despite the absurd schedule. I believe this is because of our ability to grind out the wins, but also because teams are no longer able to up their game against us to the standard needed to have a chance. Hopefully that's the case this season too!
Offline William Regal

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #481 on: Today at 09:27:34 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:16:36 AM
Why would it be a big advantage to the lower clubs?  :o

Weve had a few impact injuries this season but the muscle ones weve had (Trent, Fabinho, Matip) weve been able to replace them with proper quality still. When it stays happening for the lower clubs theyve got fuck all in reserve.


Because playin 1 game a week means they are not picking up injuries from over play like the european teams, its just like a regular 3 sub olden day season for them at the minute,  therefore its not effecting the lower teams with the less quality in their overall squad and it is hurting the european teams who are having to rotate more or risk losing key players with injuries
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #482 on: Today at 09:28:42 AM »
Quote from: Shite Name on Yesterday at 07:57:54 PM
Glad the games out the way if Im honest, we was very wasteful in the 1st half, some terrible decision-making with under hit passes, the last half hour we looked knackered, but hey, we never lost

I think the under hit passes were due to the pitch getting heavier as the deluge continued.

And Thiago running midfield in the second half would have been a game changer.
Online Bakez0151

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #483 on: Today at 09:29:19 AM »
When England embarass themselves in the Euros as per usual... It will be very funny to see the game searching for the reasons why our top stars underperformed once again.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #484 on: Today at 09:34:29 AM »
I'm yet to be sold on the 4-2-4 formation. I actually think there's an argument that it scrambled our attackers' minds a little on the counter; sometimes having too many options can actually be a bad thing.

I think Gini and Hendo did a good job all things considered,  but I like them having more freedom to press and cover the flanks. Gini was really poor for their goal, but it's hard to be too critical when it's what he's been doing for the best part of four years. Fabinho and/or Thiago are in our best XI, so I'm not sure it's a long-term solution.

Jota on the right is my pet hate this season, too. I guess Klopp trusts him to track back more than Salah, but Salah's runs are so much more effective from wide and Jota is a lot more comfortable through the middle or from the left. Bit of a strange one.

Still, a point at the Etihad is always a good result. Time for us to push on after the break and cement ourselves at the top where we belong.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #485 on: Today at 09:37:11 AM »
Good point that, at least we know they won't be winning the league because of beating us at their place. Bitters, Chelsea and City away in first 8 is a tough start. Add in the congested schedule and our injuries and we've done OK.

Would love it if we could box off CL qualification early and rest players, so that from mid November to February the likes of Villa, the Bitters etc. have no advantage over us.

A bit like null and void, we have smaller clubs trying to dictate to the rest.

These mid table game raisers that have spent a fortune need to start delivering and that means qualifying for Europe and then balancing that with a league campaign.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #486 on: Today at 09:40:17 AM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 09:29:19 AM
When England embarass themselves in the Euros as per usual... It will be very funny to see the game searching for the reasons why our top stars underperformed once again.

Exactly this. Short sighted gobshites.
Offline just redk84 will do

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #487 on: Today at 09:49:34 AM »
Great game of football, enjoyed that. Would have enjoyed it less if their penalty went in because of how ridiculous the rule is (thought Gomez articulated that well post match)

We were very good for 30 minutes and maybe could/should have put a couple of goals between us. But City are still a very good attacking side and took their goal well, and also took control of the match after the break until about 75 mins and it seemed both sides then shook hands on a draw.

Was surprised we went with the 4 attackers from the off...brave/risky by klopp and could have paid off. I thought it would have been better to start with the 433 we're more comfortable with and have Jota or Firmino to bring on later...we seemed a bit leggy late on but all in all happy with the draw.

Arsenal at home, ev, chelsea and city away - 8 games in and we are 1 point off the top is not bad at all.
Hope we can string some wins together post the international break and establish ourselves as clear leaders
Online AndyMuller

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #488 on: Today at 09:49:35 AM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 09:29:19 AM
When England embarass themselves in the Euros as per usual... It will be very funny to see the game searching for the reasons why our top stars underperformed once again.

Haha spot on.
Offline Fromola

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #489 on: Today at 09:50:52 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 09:34:29 AM
I'm yet to be sold on the 4-2-4 formation. I actually think there's an argument that it scrambled our attackers' minds a little on the counter; sometimes having too many options can actually be a bad thing.

I think Gini and Hendo did a good job all things considered,  but I like them having more freedom to press and cover the flanks. Gini was really poor for their goal, but it's hard to be too critical when it's what he's been doing for the best part of four years. Fabinho and/or Thiago are in our best XI, so I'm not sure it's a long-term solution.

Jota on the right is my pet hate this season, too. I guess Klopp trusts him to track back more than Salah, but Salah's runs are so much more effective from wide and Jota is a lot more comfortable through the middle or from the left. Bit of a strange one.

Still, a point at the Etihad is always a good result. Time for us to push on after the break and cement ourselves at the top where we belong.

It comes down to personnel available, but we lose the midfield control if it's too top heavy. Certainly playing the top teams and Gini is too hit and miss. If we're playing 2 in there then the 2 need to be really at it.

Agree with Michael Cox's piece on it in The Athletic today who mentions how much of a miss Fabinho was for us. Stick him and Thiago in that side yesterday (maybe even one of the two) and we're a lot more controlled.

I'm happy with the draw, but that was quite a flat performance from City overall which did us a favour. In previous years they'd have probably done us in that second half, but primarily because of the players we had missing in midfield and the fact we had to go away in the CL in midweek and then Trent going off etc.

For me, one of the problems with playing the front three and Jota is we don't have the big hitter to come off the bench like Jota has in recent weeks to win us matches. Our attacking subs yesterday were Shaq and Origi. If we had the five sub rule then Klopp would be happy to have 2 or 3 big hitters on the bench every week rather than try to shoehorn everyone in the team. Our approach in the CL has been difference with more subs.
Offline MD1990

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #490 on: Today at 09:59:53 AM »
Are City that good attacking anymore?
Im not sure 5 goals in 5 games & they are not even creating much.

They are still very good at keeping the ball & improved defensively but going forward they have Bernado Silva,Sterling,Mahrez all playing poorly & no Sane anymore. Aguero too injured quite a bit.

De Bruyne looked tired in that 2nd half. He gets injured & they are in trouble.
Offline Fromola

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #491 on: Today at 10:01:09 AM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:59:53 AM
Are City that good attacking anymore?
Im not sure 5 goals in 5 games & they are not even creating much.

They are still very good at keeping the ball & improved defensively but going forward they have Bernado Silva,Sterling,Mahrez all playing poorly & no Sane anymore. Aguero too injured quite a bit.

De Bruyne looked tired in that 2nd half. He gets injured & they are in trouble.

Everything goes through De Bruyne so they've become more predictable. A bit like Barca with Messi.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #492 on: Today at 10:04:50 AM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:59:53 AM
Are City that good attacking anymore?
Im not sure 5 goals in 5 games & they are not even creating much.

They are still very good at keeping the ball & improved defensively but going forward they have Bernado Silva,Sterling,Mahrez all playing poorly & no Sane anymore. Aguero too injured quite a bit.

De Bruyne looked tired in that 2nd half. He gets injured & they are in trouble.

As you allude to they're still a very well drilled side, but individually they don't scare me anymore. The 2017/18 side was packed with world class players. It was easy for them. Now it feels like they have to play really well to smash teams.
Offline MD1990

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #493 on: Today at 10:04:51 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:01:09 AM
Everything goes through De Bruyne so they've become more predictable. A bit like Barca with Messi.
Silva was a defensive move yesterday to block passes into midfield.

Delighted Foden wasnt brought on instead
Online Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #494 on: Today at 10:36:43 AM »
Overall, it was a missed opportunity. We played some great stuff in that 1st half and no way should we have been going into HT level (or behind). We seemed to just lack that clinical touch on the counter and made the wrong decisions on when to pass or shoot.

I wonder if some of it was due to all 4 being on the pitch and losing that 1% of fluidity due to the patterns not being as intuitive as it is with 3 of them. We did seem a little afraid to shoot sometimes.

Of course, we tired in the 2nd half and I think losing TAA seemed to finish us as an attacking force. Milly seemed to slow down some of our attacks when he got the ball.

The point is still decent considering the drop off and the fact we could've gone behind due to the stupid pen. Our best result there since 2017 so we are a point better off compared to the last 3 seasons.
Offline NarutoReds

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #495 on: Today at 10:38:16 AM »
Nobody is thinking Ruben Dias is a good player? I thought he was rock solid yesterday, and really calmed for 23 years old who's against us, the Champions.

And yesterday was just his FOURTH appearance for City in 2020.
Offline NarutoReds

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #496 on: Today at 10:44:00 AM »
Shared, De Bruyne Missed Penalty.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lNFJgNatJd0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lNFJgNatJd0</a>
Offline clinical

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #497 on: Today at 10:47:56 AM »
Fair result.

We've deserved all the results so far this season bar the mad game at Everton which I'm still pissed off about.
Online Dim Glas

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #498 on: Today at 10:55:37 AM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 07:41:37 AM
However, Aston Villa boss Dean Smith does not agree with Klopp and Guardiola.

Speaking after his side's 3-0 win over Arsenal, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We don't have the biggest squad in the world so we have to manage our players.

"I can sympathise with teams in Europe but there's some big squads out there and I've made my feelings known from the off that I thought we were right to stay with the three-subs rule.


Bloody Villa. They could of course said that. No European games. Rarely any internationals for their players.

Dont all teams register pretty much the same size squads?

Of course he doesnt mind, he sees a rare gap where his team can actually push for Europe knowing they can have a slight advantage on a few teams, and even a slight advantage can make a big difference.

He will soon change his tune if or when greelish and watkins get injured.
Online Medellin

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #499 on: Today at 10:59:50 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/9WooSJwAogI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/9WooSJwAogI</a>

Not a single one again yesterday eh Pep.

"Never happened in my career and never will happen in my career"

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/sL5aImlELC0?start=175" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/sL5aImlELC0?start=175</a>

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #500 on: Today at 11:02:25 AM »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:40:17 AM
Exactly this. Short sighted gobshites.

Guardialo even pointed out that England will now be without Trent.
Online keyop

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #501 on: Today at 11:29:02 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:04:50 AM
As you allude to they're still a very well drilled side, but individually they don't scare me anymore. The 2017/18 side was packed with world class players. It was easy for them. Now it feels like they have to play really well to smash teams.
They are definitely in the decline phase now - there's no David Silva to turn a game on its head with a piece of magic, they are missing Fernandinho's tactical fouls and general snidery, and also struggling without Aguero's firepower.

Also, as great De Bruyne is, he doesn't have the ability of someone like Gerrard to consistently grab the game by the scruff of the neck and turn it around whilst also lifting the fans and everyone around him. That's evident in City's stats, where they very rarely win a game after going behind, whereas this team (and our teams with Gerrard) could regularly flip a game on its head - especially in the last few minutes.
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #502 on: Today at 11:33:49 AM »
Unbeaten at all of City, Chelsea and Everton. Not many teams will do that.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #503 on: Today at 11:33:56 AM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 07:41:37 AM
However, Aston Villa boss Dean Smith does not agree with Klopp and Guardiola.

Speaking after his side's 3-0 win over Arsenal, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We don't have the biggest squad in the world so we have to manage our players.

"I can sympathise with teams in Europe but there's some big squads out there and I've made my feelings known from the off that I thought we were right to stay with the three-subs rule.


Bloody Villa. They could of course said that. No European games. Rarely any internationals for their players.
If he has to manage his players as carefully as he says, surely being able to use 5 of his subs if he could would help him? It's not like his squad is so small he can't fill the bench, so why not use more and give your players a break if you can rather than running some of them into the ground?
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #504 on: Today at 11:47:19 AM »
I thought we were mind-blowingly good in the first half hour, maybe the best I've ever seen us play considering the opposition. We were never going to be able to keep up that level but on the whole I thought the defence and midfield were top notch. The fowards' movement was great but again, there seemed to be an issue with end product. Having said that, I can definitely see us overwhelming teams with that line up and I think we'll see a fair bit of it this season. Obviously, the Trent injury is the big issue, but a draw away at City will always be a good result.
Offline Morgana

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #505 on: Today at 11:48:57 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:33:56 AM
If he has to manage his players as carefully as he says, surely being able to use 5 of his subs if he could would help him? It's not like his squad is so small he can't fill the bench, so why not use more and give your players a break if you can rather than running some of them into the ground?
It's just opportunistic bullshit. He knows that not being in Europe and being able to rest his best players midweek gives him a distinct advantage over the so-called "Big Six". The real issue here is the lack of leadership from Richard Masters, the FA and FIFA. We already found out during the "null and void" noise in May that the managers and hierarchies of certain English teams have very little integrity or sense of fairness. That's exactly why it should never have been left up to them to make decisions on the general welfare of the players across the league. The PL, FA and FIFA should be ashamed of themselves for displaying a lack of leadership on the 5-subs issue in England. It makes no sense that every other country is doing it but not us.

Why was it left up to the likes of Dean Smith and others like him to decide on this, when we all know they're going to just do what suits them and fuck over the bigger teams even if it means killing our players?
Online Schmidt

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #506 on: Today at 12:20:23 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:33:56 AM
If he has to manage his players as carefully as he says, surely being able to use 5 of his subs if he could would help him? It's not like his squad is so small he can't fill the bench, so why not use more and give your players a break if you can rather than running some of them into the ground?

A lot of smaller clubs just don't think about these things, and end up burning their players out without even realising they're burned out. The fewer subs rule is harder for us now but when December rolls around and these clubs are putting out the same XI game after game while we rotate heavily they'll soon realise just how much damage they've done to themselves.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #507 on: Today at 12:30:13 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:33:56 AM
If he has to manage his players as carefully as he says, surely being able to use 5 of his subs if he could would help him? It's not like his squad is so small he can't fill the bench, so why not use more and give your players a break if you can rather than running some of them into the ground?
They know they have a better chance against the big teams this way. Why would they vote to give us more of a rest when they are not playing with any less gap than usual.

It is why the voting is an issue in some ways. The 13 clubs not in Europe can make rules that are clearly wrong to give them more of a chance. The clubs in Europe should just refuse to send players for England duty now.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #508 on: Today at 02:30:40 PM »
I thought that was all really impressive. Impressive being on the front foot for the first half and impressive how we managed the game, especially when Firmino and then Trent went off, when you felt the attacking impetus/potential had changed, but we restricted them to very little. I think they are struggling anyway with creating chances and scoring goals but we did so well to limit them to what we did without VVD and a three man midfield, without Fabinho. And maybe you can add Thiago into that, as if he was fit he would have played in this game you feel.

I do think too much was being made of the attacking line-up. I think our hand was almost forced. It was either play all four of them or play the midfield three we always end up saying we never want to see again, or dropping Curtis Jones in there. I would have been happy going into the game with Milner in a three and Jota off the bench, but Klopp thought differently and it worked you thought.

We look in great shape. Performances are improving, there is creativity and goals in the side and we look solid defensively - the keeper plays a massive part in that. And we have players coming back from injury ready to attack the next set of fixtures.
Offline kasperoff

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #509 on: Today at 06:02:06 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:08:53 AM
Sometimes our counter attacking is nowhere near as clinical. We were great against Atalanta but yesterday we should be turning promising situations into a goal when you consider our quality.

But ultimately it was a good point in what is the toughest game of the season.

There are very obvious reasons, but we are not attacking with the same fluidity and slickness as the previous 2 seasons. We are making the same situations but the execution is off in many cases.
Offline El Denzel Pepito

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #510 on: Today at 06:33:01 PM »
A draw is always disappointing, especially after being as on top as we were in the first half.

But no Van Dijk, no Fabinho, no Thiago, added to us already being five points ahead of them, makes this a great result really.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #511 on: Today at 07:01:59 PM »
We have a crap record at their ground, a draw is a good result, obviously it would have bene great if we took our chances more and won but considering we lose there most of the time, it's a good result. Similar to how a draw was a good result for them at Anfield the last time they won the title.

Interesting comment Klopp made after the match was that usually sides would know how we would line up formation wise. But now that is no longer the case, and it seems to suggest that we have planned on using 4-2-3-1 this season when we can, in order to help with refreshing things. Especially once Thiago is back.

