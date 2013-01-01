I'm yet to be sold on the 4-2-4 formation. I actually think there's an argument that it scrambled our attackers' minds a little on the counter; sometimes having too many options can actually be a bad thing.



I think Gini and Hendo did a good job all things considered, but I like them having more freedom to press and cover the flanks. Gini was really poor for their goal, but it's hard to be too critical when it's what he's been doing for the best part of four years. Fabinho and/or Thiago are in our best XI, so I'm not sure it's a long-term solution.



Jota on the right is my pet hate this season, too. I guess Klopp trusts him to track back more than Salah, but Salah's runs are so much more effective from wide and Jota is a lot more comfortable through the middle or from the left. Bit of a strange one.



Still, a point at the Etihad is always a good result. Time for us to push on after the break and cement ourselves at the top where we belong.



It comes down to personnel available, but we lose the midfield control if it's too top heavy. Certainly playing the top teams and Gini is too hit and miss. If we're playing 2 in there then the 2 need to be really at it.Agree with Michael Cox's piece on it in The Athletic today who mentions how much of a miss Fabinho was for us. Stick him and Thiago in that side yesterday (maybe even one of the two) and we're a lot more controlled.I'm happy with the draw, but that was quite a flat performance from City overall which did us a favour. In previous years they'd have probably done us in that second half, but primarily because of the players we had missing in midfield and the fact we had to go away in the CL in midweek and then Trent going off etc.For me, one of the problems with playing the front three and Jota is we don't have the big hitter to come off the bench like Jota has in recent weeks to win us matches. Our attacking subs yesterday were Shaq and Origi. If we had the five sub rule then Klopp would be happy to have 2 or 3 big hitters on the bench every week rather than try to shoehorn everyone in the team. Our approach in the CL has been difference with more subs.