« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31  (Read 13906 times)

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,873
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #480 on: Today at 09:26:39 AM »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 08:39:54 AM
Hold the fuck on, what is that fraud Dean Smith banging on about? Didn't Villa top the charts on transfer spending and players signed last season?

All that spending and selling left Aston Villa top of the net expenditure chart ~(£144.5m), having recouped nothing from sales - followed by Arsenal (£82.5m), Manchester City (£76.7m) and Manchester United (£74m).

Aston Villa signed more players than any other team in the division this summer with 12 permanent signings, followed by Sheffield United (eight permanent deals and two loans) and Wolves (nine permanent deals and one loan).

And this season. They spent ~£130.25m on 12 signings in the last summer transfer window and £78m on four this. The average spend per player has almost doubled.

Will anybody call out a white English manager as talking shite and being a fraud? I doubt it.

Jürgen is right, it's fucking madness the amount of games that they're trying to cram in. I'll laugh my fucking head off when Aston Villa start picking up muscle injuries and they start sinking like a stone.
We'll see if the likes of Smith feel this way by the end of December. Teams give 100% when they play us, but I have noticed in the last couple of seasons, we managed to win almost all our games in December despite the absurd schedule. I believe this is because of our ability to grind out the wins, but also because teams are no longer able to up their game against us to the standard needed to have a chance. Hopefully that's the case this season too!
Logged

Online William Regal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #481 on: Today at 09:27:34 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:16:36 AM
Why would it be a big advantage to the lower clubs?  :o

Weve had a few impact injuries this season but the muscle ones weve had (Trent, Fabinho, Matip) weve been able to replace them with proper quality still. When it stays happening for the lower clubs theyve got fuck all in reserve.


Because playin 1 game a week means they are not picking up injuries from over play like the european teams, its just like a regular 3 sub olden day season for them at the minute,  therefore its not effecting the lower teams with the less quality in their overall squad and it is hurting the european teams who are having to rotate more or risk losing key players with injuries
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,020
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #482 on: Today at 09:28:42 AM »
Quote from: Shite Name on Yesterday at 07:57:54 PM
Glad the games out the way if Im honest, we was very wasteful in the 1st half, some terrible decision-making with under hit passes, the last half hour we looked knackered, but hey, we never lost

I think the under hit passes were due to the pitch getting heavier as the deluge continued.

And Thiago running midfield in the second half would have been a game changer.
Logged

Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,573
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #483 on: Today at 09:29:19 AM »
When England embarass themselves in the Euros as per usual... It will be very funny to see the game searching for the reasons why our top stars underperformed once again.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,120
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #484 on: Today at 09:34:29 AM »
I'm yet to be sold on the 4-2-4 formation. I actually think there's an argument that it scrambled our attackers' minds a little on the counter; sometimes having too many options can actually be a bad thing.

I think Gini and Hendo did a good job all things considered,  but I like them having more freedom to press and cover the flanks. Gini was really poor for their goal, but it's hard to be too critical when it's what he's been doing for the best part of four years. Fabinho and/or Thiago are in our best XI, so I'm not sure it's a long-term solution.

Jota on the right is my pet hate this season, too. I guess Klopp trusts him to track back more than Salah, but Salah's runs are so much more effective from wide and Jota is a lot more comfortable through the middle or from the left. Bit of a strange one.

Still, a point at the Etihad is always a good result. Time for us to push on after the break and cement ourselves at the top where we belong.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:36:08 AM by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #485 on: Today at 09:37:11 AM »
Good point that, at least we know they won't be winning the league because of beating us at their place. Bitters, Chelsea and City away in first 8 is a tough start. Add in the congested schedule and our injuries and we've done OK.

Would love it if we could box off CL qualification early and rest players, so that from mid November to February the likes of Villa, the Bitters etc. have no advantage over us.

A bit like null and void, we have smaller clubs trying to dictate to the rest.

These mid table game raisers that have spent a fortune need to start delivering and that means qualifying for Europe and then balancing that with a league campaign.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,193
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #486 on: Today at 09:40:17 AM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 09:29:19 AM
When England embarass themselves in the Euros as per usual... It will be very funny to see the game searching for the reasons why our top stars underperformed once again.

Exactly this. Short sighted gobshites.
Logged

Offline just redk84 will do

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,063
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #487 on: Today at 09:49:34 AM »
Great game of football, enjoyed that. Would have enjoyed it less if their penalty went in because of how ridiculous the rule is (thought Gomez articulated that well post match)

We were very good for 30 minutes and maybe could/should have put a couple of goals between us. But City are still a very good attacking side and took their goal well, and also took control of the match after the break until about 75 mins and it seemed both sides then shook hands on a draw.

Was surprised we went with the 4 attackers from the off...brave/risky by klopp and could have paid off. I thought it would have been better to start with the 433 we're more comfortable with and have Jota or Firmino to bring on later...we seemed a bit leggy late on but all in all happy with the draw.

Arsenal at home, ev, chelsea and city away - 8 games in and we are 1 point off the top is not bad at all.
Hope we can string some wins together post the international break and establish ourselves as clear leaders
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,770
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #488 on: Today at 09:49:35 AM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 09:29:19 AM
When England embarass themselves in the Euros as per usual... It will be very funny to see the game searching for the reasons why our top stars underperformed once again.

Haha spot on.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #489 on: Today at 09:50:52 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 09:34:29 AM
I'm yet to be sold on the 4-2-4 formation. I actually think there's an argument that it scrambled our attackers' minds a little on the counter; sometimes having too many options can actually be a bad thing.

I think Gini and Hendo did a good job all things considered,  but I like them having more freedom to press and cover the flanks. Gini was really poor for their goal, but it's hard to be too critical when it's what he's been doing for the best part of four years. Fabinho and/or Thiago are in our best XI, so I'm not sure it's a long-term solution.

Jota on the right is my pet hate this season, too. I guess Klopp trusts him to track back more than Salah, but Salah's runs are so much more effective from wide and Jota is a lot more comfortable through the middle or from the left. Bit of a strange one.

Still, a point at the Etihad is always a good result. Time for us to push on after the break and cement ourselves at the top where we belong.

It comes down to personnel available, but we lose the midfield control if it's too top heavy. Certainly playing the top teams and Gini is too hit and miss. If we're playing 2 in there then the 2 need to be really at it.

Agree with Michael Cox's piece on it in The Athletic today who mentions how much of a miss Fabinho was for us. Stick him and Thiago in that side yesterday (maybe even one of the two) and we're a lot more controlled.

I'm happy with the draw, but that was quite a flat performance from City overall which did us a favour. In previous years they'd have probably done us in that second half, but primarily because of the players we had missing in midfield and the fact we had to go away in the CL in midweek and then Trent going off etc.

For me, one of the problems with playing the front three and Jota is we don't have the big hitter to come off the bench like Jota has in recent weeks to win us matches. Our attacking subs yesterday were Shaq and Origi. If we had the five sub rule then Klopp would be happy to have 2 or 3 big hitters on the bench every week rather than try to shoehorn everyone in the team. Our approach in the CL has been difference with more subs.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:55:29 AM by Fromola »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 