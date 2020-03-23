Perfectly satisfied with that result, and probably a fair reflection on the game overall. Once again we started at 100 mph against City but unfortunately only had one goal to show for it when we probably should have had three if we'd been at our very best. I felt we lost our way a little in the second half and I would actually have preferred for us to bring on Keita and go back to 3 on midfield to try and get a little more control.



No real complaints about any of the penalty shouts, although obviously Id rather that the rules were more sensible, but the one against Gomez was always going to be given under the current rules.



But sadly this just makes the Everton result hurt even more, as we should be sitting pretty at the top of the table going into the International break following a very tough start to the season. But as long as Trents injury isnt too bad at least we'll be going into the next round of fixtures with some key players back from injury and with a real chance to push on and really kick on with our title defence.