was an amazing first half today, we were close to being devastating on the counter attack but just couldn't find the right pass at the right time.
The penalty against Gomez was an absolute fucking joke, what are these bell ends on var not getting about a player needing to move his arms when they run?
A good point in the end, we tired and lost impetus when firmino went off, the ball was no longer sticking up top when we broke.
Think Thiago would have made a big difference in that 2nd half, can't wait to see him back playing.
Well done to matip, to be thrown in a game like that after so much time out and play so well shows how good a player he is, roll on Leicester