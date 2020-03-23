« previous next »
was an amazing first half today, we were close to being devastating on the counter attack but just couldn't find the right pass at the right time.

The penalty against Gomez was an absolute fucking joke, what are these bell ends on var not getting about a player needing to move his arms when they run?

A good point in the end, we tired and lost impetus when firmino went off, the ball was no longer sticking up top when we broke.

Think Thiago would have made a big difference in that 2nd half, can't wait to see him back playing.

Well done to matip, to be thrown in a game like that after so much time out and play so well shows how good a player he is, roll on Leicester
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 09:47:00 PM
Nothing will change in a vote though, only the teams that play in europe are hindered with regularly playing 2 games a week, the other 13 teams playing once a week are going to continue to vote for something that favours them

As it starts to affect other teams who are not playing in Europe it soon will come back on the agenda.
Definitely a game of 2 halves, fair result and one I'd have taken at kickoff.
Twat them back at ours later.

5 subs I think is prudent given the schedules.


ps. F*** Walker.
Just realised that our back four today cost £11.5m. That's mad. 😂

City's cost £230m
The five subs thing still benefits smaller teams.

Although both teams didnt use full allocation.
Does it rain more now in Manchester or is it always like that? Fucking hell puma should make waterproof jumpers for them
Really good game by the two best sides in the country, by a distance.

Imagine we feel the same as them, could of won it, but a draw isn't bad.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:25:18 PM
Interesting Guardiola said him and Klopp discussed the need to push for 5 subs for the rest of the season

I was against this in the summer but watching the first part of the season and realising just how stupid the schedule is I've changed my mind - it should clearly happen

You are David Moyes and I claim my £5.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:06:20 PM
The five subs thing still benefits smaller teams.

Although both teams didnt use full allocation.

It will only benefit them for as long as they avoid injuries themselves. Once they start getting them they will realise their mistakes.
Funny how we could not go 5 minutes last season without mentioning Laporte's injury, but its not even mentioned VVD, Thiago and Fabinjo out

We are very handily placed for when we get back after the internationals
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:09:15 PM
It will only benefit them for as long as they avoid injuries themselves. Once they start getting them they will realise their mistakes.

I mean having five subs benefits smaller teams.

They can give game time to other players. Might unearth a gem.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:10:12 PM
I mean having five subs benefits smaller teams.

They can give game time to other players. Might unearth a gem.

The biggest advantage teams like Villa have this season in their preparation time for each game individually. Once they are being forced to play twice a week, it will start to backfire on them somewhat. I still think the normal suspects will end up at the top by the end of the season, it will end up costing the other teams.
Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 07:36:34 PM
Instead of wasting time on the training ground with silly things like crossing, we should be concentrating on how to blast the ball against the defenders arm in the penalty box. Its the future of football. We need to get a handball coach in.

Imagine having Luis Suarez now. Wed have a penalty every game
Perfectly satisfied with that result, and probably a fair reflection on the game overall.  Once again we started at 100 mph against City but unfortunately only had one goal to show for it when we probably should have had three if we'd been at our very best.  I felt we lost our way a little in the second half and I would actually have preferred for us to bring on Keita and go back to 3 on midfield to try and get a little more control.

No real complaints about any of the penalty shouts, although obviously Id rather that the rules were more sensible, but the one against Gomez was always going to be given under the current rules.

But sadly this just makes the Everton result hurt even more, as we should be sitting pretty at the top of the table going into the International break following a very tough start to the season.  But as long as Trents injury isnt too bad at least we'll be going into the next round of fixtures with some key players back from injury and with a real chance to push on and really kick on with our title defence.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 10:07:43 PM
Really good game by the two best sides in the country, by a distance.

Agreed. Although listening to some people, it will be Southampton, Leicester or Spurs who win the league. Funny enough the same people who said it will be Everton a couple of weeks ago.
I thought Matip was superb today. He doen't really get talked about when people talk about the best defenders in the league, maybe because of his fitness record I dunno, but he rarely had a bad game.
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 09:53:19 PM
was an amazing first half today, we were close to being devastating on the counter attack but just couldn't find the right pass at the right time.

The penalty against Gomez was an absolute fucking joke, what are these bell ends on var not getting about a player needing to move his arms when they run?

A good point in the end, we tired and lost impetus when firmino went off, the ball was no longer sticking up top when we broke.

Think Thiago would have made a big difference in that 2nd half, can't wait to see him back playing.

Well done to matip, to be thrown in a game like that after so much time out and play so well shows how good a player he is, roll on Leicester

Agree with that, the earlier decision against Wolves was a joke, but once that was given the one against Joe was inevitable

Although I agree with the principle of VAR, its current interpretation means there's no spontaneity in the game at present.
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:28:55 PM
Agreed. Although listening to some people, it will be Southampton, Leicester or Spurs who win the league. Funny enough the same people who said it will be Everton a couple of weeks ago.
I thought Matip was superb today. He doen't really get talked about when people talk about the best defenders in the league, maybe because of his fitness record I dunno, but he rarely had a bad game.

We can't rely on him to stay fit, and that's the biggest concern about him rather than his defending.
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Yesterday at 10:29:58 PM
Agree with that, the earlier decision against Wolves was a joke, but once that was given the one against Joe was inevitable

Although I agree with the principle of VAR, its current interpretation means there's no spontaneity in the game at present.

Thought Gomez spoke very well about it after the game.  Made it very clear the ball hit his hand so no one could say he was being silly, but that real time reviews have to be looked at
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:32:51 PM
We can't rely on him to stay fit, and that's the biggest concern about him rather than his defending.

Yep, I know and its a real shame because he's so good. We've already had bad luck this season with injuries so would be a nice change if he stayed fit.
It's a good point to take even though we've lost top spot.  Similar to the 1-1 when Mahrez missed a penalty for them.  We couldn't quite find the right pass in the first half and the second half was just a stalemate.

I'm not a big fan of the five subs rule and would prefer to stick with three.  With Klopp and Pep being two of the biggest supporters of it they didn't do themselves any favours with only using three subs between themselves today.  My preference would have been to scrap the Nations League and international friendlies as they just seem to be potential superspreading events with no obvious benefit to anyone.

Has Minamino got a knock or just left out of the squad?  I'd be surprised if he's fallen behind Origi even though he's not been particularly good so far this season.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:47:28 PM
It's a good point to take even though we've lost top spot.  Similar to the 1-1 when Mahrez missed a penalty for them.  We couldn't quite find the right pass in the first half and the second half was just a stalemate.

I'm not a big fan of the five subs rule and would prefer to stick with three.  With Klopp and Pep being two of the biggest supporters of it they didn't do themselves any favours with only using three subs between themselves today.  My preference would have been to scrap the Nations League and international friendlies as they just seem to be potential superspreading events with no obvious benefit to anyone.

Has Minamino got a knock or just left out of the squad?  I'd be surprised if he's fallen behind Origi even though he's not been particularly good so far this season.

0-0 the year Mahrez missed the pen.
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Yesterday at 10:29:58 PM
Agree with that, the earlier decision against Wolves was a joke, but once that was given the one against Joe was inevitable

Although I agree with the principle of VAR, its current interpretation means there's no spontaneity in the game at present.
They've made a rod for their own backs with their silly the hand/arm has made their body unnaturally bigger rule.  That said, the handball decision that went Chelsea's way in midweek was the worst I've seen as it took a double-deflection and hit the defender's arm all within about 0.2 seconds.

In hindsight we were lucky (in the context of VAR being so badly used) not to have a penalty given against Robbo in the Sheff Utd game.

Nuance seems lacking in their interpretation of the rules but they should really try to distinguish between charging down a shot (where it is reasonable to think a defender could tuck their arms in) and shadowing a player that may or may not cross the ball (where a defender tucking their arms in will be unable to balance).
Quote from: MoSzizlak on Yesterday at 10:53:15 PM
0-0 the year Mahrez missed the pen.
Memory playing tricks on me.  I would've sworn that was a game where we went 1-0 up  :o
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 10:22:19 PM
Perfectly satisfied with that result, and probably a fair reflection on the game overall.  Once again we started at 100 mph against City but unfortunately only had one goal to show for it when we probably should have had three if we'd been at our very best.  I felt we lost our way a little in the second half and I would actually have preferred for us to bring on Keita and go back to 3 on midfield to try and get a little more control.

No real complaints about any of the penalty shouts, although obviously Id rather that the rules were more sensible, but the one against Gomez was always going to be given under the current rules.

But sadly this just makes the Everton result hurt even more, as we should be sitting pretty at the top of the table going into the International break following a very tough start to the season.  But as long as Trents injury isnt too bad at least we'll be going into the next round of fixtures with some key players back from injury and with a real chance to push on and really kick on with our title defence.

RE your first paragraph - the only criticism I have of this team in the last year or so is that sometimes we're nut ruthless enough in front of goal when we're on top. Sometimes. Against city last year we could've been 2 or 3 up before they scored. Maybe similar today. But overall I'd credit city for staying in the game and taking advantage of the one time we lost our shape in the first half. Very few teams would've been able to stay with us there. Quality was so high from both teams
I'll take a draw.  Shame about Trent but hopefully it isn't too bad.  These fixture congestions and injuries are getting out of hand.  Now we have to hope none of our players get injured on international duty when their coaching staff couldn't give a fuck about them.  Being the only top league to not have 5 subs is so dumb.  Hopefully the mid table teams who voted against it start to feel the strain like we are once their fixtures pick up. 
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:08:47 PM
I'll take a draw.  Shame about Trent but hopefully it isn't too bad.  These fixture congestions and injuries are getting out of hand.  Now we have to hope none of our players get injured on international duty when their coaching staff couldn't give a fuck about them.  Being the only top league to not have 5 subs is so dumb.  Hopefully the mid table teams who voted against it start to feel the strain like we are once their fixtures pick up. 

It was extremely short sighted and shows a total disregard for player welfare. The teams not playing in Europe will definitely feel the impact when matches come every three days.
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 07:05:12 PM
Apart from the fact that Gomez's arm was away from his body and the ball travelled a lot further before striking the arm.

Apart from the fact that Gomez was running and you need your arms to move doing that, and that the ball hit his elbow whilst he was moving his arm away from the blasted ball.
What a shock, decisions going against Liverpool again.

Every game now isn't it.

I'd have taken 1-1 before kickoff, so fairly happy with that.
Draw is good result considering they missed few gilt chances.  TBF we hardly had clear cut chances due the missed final passes. 
fair result, both teams guilty of not taking chances in a game where we were better in the first half and city in the second

i'd have taken a draw before kick off, so happy enough with that result
Gomez wasn't really running, he was more crabbing (technical term) and had both arms out making himself bigger as he moved into the box.  Once in the box he tried to move his arm out of the way but the ball had too much velocity.  Unfortunate, but a pen for me.
Yeah its a pen all day
The handball by the city player was as much a penalty as theirs. Don't even think they did a proper check on that. Neither was a penalty to be clear.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 12:33:26 AM
The handball by the city player was as much a penalty as theirs. Don't even think they did a proper check on that. Neither was a penalty to be clear.

It was Cancelo and if it didn't hit his hand it would have hit his torso.
